Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

BoxCar Betty's Charlotte

277 Reviews

$$

1115 N Brevard St

Charlotte, NC 28206

Menu Charlotte

Boxcar

$9.99

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$9.99

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Plain Jane

$8.99

Plain Jane comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Nuggets

$6.00

Fries

$3.39

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.56

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles w/Ranch

$4.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Slaw

$3.99

Single Shroom

$4.50

Single Bird

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

BoxCar Betty's image
BoxCar Betty's image

