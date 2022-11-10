Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
BoxCar Betty's Charlotte
277 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
No Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
4.6 • 1,642
3106 N. Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant