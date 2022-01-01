Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American
Salad

Chima Steakhouse

8,048 Reviews

$$$

139 S. Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Popular Items

Lamb Chops (10 oz)

Main Entrees

Beef Ribs (10 oz)

Beef Ribs (10 oz)

$29.90

Slow-cooked and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Beer Marinated Drumsticks

Beer Marinated Drumsticks

$22.90

Grilled drumsticks marinated in beer. Juicy and full of flavor.

Boneless Chicken (14 oz)

Boneless Chicken (14 oz)

$22.90

Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Lamb Chops (10 oz)

Lamb Chops (10 oz)

$44.90

Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Picanha (10 oz)

Picanha (10 oz)

$29.90

Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Ribeye (10 oz)

Ribeye (10 oz)

$39.90

Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Salmon (10 oz)

Salmon (10 oz)

$29.90

Grilled Salmon. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$24.90

10 Grilled shrimp served with your choice of sides and sauces

Three Meat combo

Three Meat combo

$22.90

2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.

Burgers & Appetizers

Chicken Wings 6 ct

Chicken Wings 6 ct

$11.90

Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Wings 10 ct

Chicken Wings 10 ct

$15.90

Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Chima Burger with chips

Chima Burger with chips

$18.00

The perfect mix of certified Angus beef top sirloin and beef ribs, topped with cheddar cheese and special sauce. Served with chips.

Chima Sliders with chips

Chima Sliders with chips

$15.00

Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.

Salads & Sides

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.

Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)

Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)

$17.90

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.

Salmon Caesar Salad (10 oz)

Salmon Caesar Salad (10 oz)

$24.90

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with grilled salmon and your choice of sauce.

Three sides combo

Three sides combo

$10.00

The choice is yours! Choose one each or mix and match. Creamy mashed potato, fried polenta or fried banana.

Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct

Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct

$8.00

Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.

Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can
$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Guarana Antarctica - Diet
$4.00

Guarana Antarctica - Diet

$4.00
Guarana Antarctica - Regular

Guarana Antarctica - Regular

$4.00

Guaraná-flavoured soft drink, originating in Brazil. Made with the Amazon super fruit. Smooth and crisp.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Share One Of A Kind Experience Located in the beautiful Center City Charlotte ( 4th street and Tryon), just a few blocks from the Belk Theatre, Overstreet Mall and the Bobcats Arena. Chima offers authentic Brazilian cuisine and chic dining experience. Enjoy cocktails and the best view of Uptown Charlotte in our elegant upstairs lounge.

Location

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Chima Steakhouse image
Chima Steakhouse image

