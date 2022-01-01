Steakhouses
Latin American
Salad
Chima Steakhouse
8,048 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Share One Of A Kind Experience Located in the beautiful Center City Charlotte ( 4th street and Tryon), just a few blocks from the Belk Theatre, Overstreet Mall and the Bobcats Arena. Chima offers authentic Brazilian cuisine and chic dining experience. Enjoy cocktails and the best view of Uptown Charlotte in our elegant upstairs lounge.
Location
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2
4.0 • 533
150 N College St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant