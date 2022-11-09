Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Burgers

800 DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1

charlotte, NC 28210

Bottled Beverages

Fiji (large)

$8.00
Pellegrino (large)

$8.00
Club Soda (Fever Tree)

$4.00
Coke BTL

$4.00
Sprite BTL

$4.00
Diet Coke BTL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
800° Woodfired Kitchen – Phillips Place brings a unique and innovative approach to the art of cooking with wood fire. 800° Woodfired Kitchen starts with the purest ingredients — scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses — placed into specially designed woodfired stone hearth ovens to create unique, subtle, and smoky tastes. 800° Woodfired Kitchen offers a diverse menu featuring both clean-eating and indulgent options. From satisfying salads, bowls, sandwiches, woodfired proteins including salmon, rotisserie chicken, shrimp, steak and hamburgers to their irresistible craft pizza, there is something flavorful and craveable to please the palates of every guest.

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte, NC 28210

