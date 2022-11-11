Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Southern

Rooster's - South Park

953 Reviews

$$

6601 Carnegie Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28209

Order Again

Retail Foods & BREAD

Whole Frozen Joyce Farms Chickens - poulet rouge

$12.00

The best chicken you can buy! These are 4-5 pound each and are usually $15-20 at the grocery store.

Joyce Farms Ground Angus Beef 1lb

$8.00

80/20 Joyce Farms Ground Angus Beef. The best beef at the best price.

Sauce 19 - 16oz

$12.00

Copain Seeded Sandwich Loaf

$9.50

Copain Signature Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

Copain Baguette

$4.00

Open Items

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Room Rental

Room Rental

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm. To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm. We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!

Location

Directions

