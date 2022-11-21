Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

RuRu's Tacos and Tequila

1,208 Reviews

$$

715 Providence Rd

Charlotte, NC 28207

Popular Items

We Were on a Break
I'll Have What She's Having
Lighten Up Francis

Starters

Ma the Meatloaf

Ma the Meatloaf

$9.99

Fresh Hand Made Guacamole served with Sea Salted Tortilla Chips

Let It Rain (Salsa)

Let It Rain (Salsa)

$5.99

RuRu's house salsa with tortilla chips

I Am Mclovin (Queso)

I Am Mclovin (Queso)

$8.99

Queso Blanco with tortilla chips

Billy Ray Valentine

Billy Ray Valentine

$9.99

Queso loaded with Chorizo, Spicy Corn Relish, Cilantro served with tortilla chips

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$17.99

Queso Blanco, Guacamole and RuRu's smokey house salsa served with tortilla chips

Snoop A Loop

Snoop A Loop

$9.99

Ground Beef Nachos served with lettuce, queso, chipotle aioli, pico and cilantro

Book it Dano

Book it Dano

$12.99

Shrimp and Steak Nachos served with lettuce, queso, chipotle aioli, pico and cilantro

Lighten Up Francis

Lighten Up Francis

$10.99

Crispy calamari, sweet and spicy thai sauce, chipotle aioli

Run Forrest Run *

Run Forrest Run *

$12.99

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna, Peanut Sauce, Wasabi Sauce and Cilantro

1 CHIP BOWL

2 CHIP BOWL

RuRu's Hot Sauce

$6.00

5.5 oz Bottle of RuRu's Famous Hot Sauce

Margarita Mix (Friend Zone)

$25.00

Half Gallons

$13.00

ADD UTENSILS

Salads

MY LATIN LOVER

MY LATIN LOVER

$14.99

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna served over mixed greens, romaine, jicama, carrots, onions, tortilla strips, cilantro with a peanut honey lime dressing

BEND AND SNAP

BEND AND SNAP

$12.99

Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing

STOP EATING CUPCAKES

STOP EATING CUPCAKES

$12.99

Ground Beef, romaine, spring mix, cheddar cheese, pico, cream, tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado with honey lime vinaigrette

MARY SAMSONITE

MARY SAMSONITE

$8.99

Quesadillas

You're My Boy Blue

You're My Boy Blue

$11.99

Double stacked with banana peppers, mushrooms and three cheeses.

We Were on a Break

We Were on a Break

$14.99

Skirt steak, roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and three cheeses

Bueller...Bueller

Bueller...Bueller

$12.99

Marinated chicken, carmelized onions, black beans, roasted corn relish and three cheeses

Meet My Nieces

Meet My Nieces

$14.99

Southwestern shrimp, roasted peppers, lemon white beans and three cheeses

Fajitas

I'm Your Wingman

I'm Your Wingman

$18.99

Marinated chicken breast, jasmine rice, queso blanco, peppers and onions, lettuce, pico, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Shake N Bake

Shake N Bake

$19.99

Marinated skirt steak, jasmine rice, queso blanco, peppers and onions, lettuce, pico, guacamole and warm tortillas.

The Underhills

The Underhills

$18.99

Southwestern shrimp, jasmine rice, queso blanco, peppers and onions, lettuce, pico, guacamole and warm tortillas.

I Love the Smell of Napalm

I Love the Smell of Napalm

$17.99

Crispy tofu, roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, jasmine rice, queso blanco, peppers and onions, lettuce, pico, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Burritos

How Do You Like Them Apples

How Do You Like Them Apples

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, jasmine rice, salsa, creamy white beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Salsa Verde

Clarence Beeks

Clarence Beeks

$14.99

Marinated skirt steak, jasmine rice, salsa, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Queso and pico

Les Bomb

Les Bomb

$13.99

Pork belly carnitas, jasmine rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, crema finished with queso and RuRu's hot sauce

Shirley You Can't Be Serious

Shirley You Can't Be Serious

$11.99

Roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, jasmine rice, salsa, creamy white beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Avocado aioli

Bowls

It's All Ball Bearings

It's All Ball Bearings

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, jasmine rice, salsa, creamy white beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Salsa Verde

Reuben Feffer

Reuben Feffer

$14.99

Marinated skirt steak, jasmine rice, black beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with house salsa

You Got No Legs Lt. Dan!

$12.99

Crispy tofo, roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, peppers and onions, jasmine rice, white beans, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, crema finished with Avocado Aioli

Tacos

You're Going The Wrong Way

You're Going The Wrong Way

$4.99

Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pico

Stage Fiver Clinger

Stage Fiver Clinger

$4.99

Crispy chicken, spicy corn relish, pickled jalapeno, chipotle aioli

But It's Shark Week

But It's Shark Week

$4.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch

FAT GUY IN A LITTLE COAT

FAT GUY IN A LITTLE COAT

$4.99

Marinated skirt steak, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado aioli, cilantro

Long Duck Dong

Long Duck Dong

$4.99

Korean style sweet and spicy steak, slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro

HomeWrecker

HomeWrecker

$4.99

Cilantro Marinated Skirt Steak, lettuce, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro

Why So Serious

Why So Serious

$4.99

Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, crema

It Was The Dukes

It Was The Dukes

$4.99

Pork belly carnitas, slaw, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde

Lookin Good Louis

Lookin Good Louis

$4.99

Southwestern shrimp, lettuce, pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli

I'll Have What She's Having

I'll Have What She's Having

$4.99

Grilled Mahi, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, pineapple salsa

Slappin The Bass

Slappin The Bass

$4.99

Crispy Mahi, slaw, pico, chipotle aioli

That's Not Snowflake

That's Not Snowflake

$4.99

Crispy tofu, black beans, sauteed onions and peppers, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Gaylord Focker

Gaylord Focker

$4.99

Roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, slaw, avocado aioli

VEGAS BABY VEGAS

VEGAS BABY VEGAS

$4.99

Seared Ahi tuna, asian slaw, cucumber, wasabi crema and cilantro

Kids

Kids Taco

$3.99

Choice of grilled chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese on warm flour tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid size quesadilla with three cheeses

Sides

SM Black Beans

$3.00
LG Black Beans
$5.00

LG Black Beans

$5.00

SM Corn Relish

$3.00

LG Corn Relish

$5.00

SM Jasmine Rice

$3.00

LG Jasmine Rice

$5.00

SM Creamy White Beans

$3.00

LG Creamy White Beans

$5.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake
$6.99

$6.99
Churros

Churros

$6.99

Weekend Brunch Tacos

1.21 Jigawatts

$4.00

45 & Shovel Brunch

$4.00

E.T. Phone Home

$4.00

Burritos

May The Force Be With You

$8.00

Bring Out The Fembots

$8.00

Quesadilla

6 Minute Abs

$12.00

Brunch drinks

Brunch Mimosa

$3.00

Brunch Bloody

$5.00Out of stock

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Brunch Bloody Maria

$5.00Out of stock

Ruru's Notorious Cocktails

Friend Zone

$8.00

Magic Mike

$8.00

You Talkin To Me

$9.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Mortimer Duke

$12.00

Prison Love (Copy)

$10.00

Frank The Tank

$9.00

Bar Fly

$10.00

Donkey Punch

$11.00

Hello McFly

$11.00

THESE AREN'T PILLOWS

$10.00

Take The Car Keys

$11.00

Shaken Not Stirred

$10.00

Draft Beer

Birdsong Higher Ground

$7.00

TruLight

$6.00Out of stock

Sycamore Mtn Candy

$7.00Out of stock

Sugar Creek Big O IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Yancey

$7.00Out of stock

WW Pernicious

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

White Zombie

$7.00Out of stock

Foothills Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Dogfish

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$6.00Out of stock

Kona Brewing

$7.00Out of stock

Triple C

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Oasis Seltzer Mango/Passion

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Red Clay Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Sycamore

$6.00

Oasis Seltzer StrawB/Kiwi

$6.00

Birdsong Jalapeno

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Oasis Seltzer Raz/Lem

$5.00

Oasis Seltzer BlkChry/Lime

$5.00

Sparkling & White Wine

GL J. Roget

$6.00

Avissi Prosecco

$8.00

Caposauldo Pinot Gri

$8.00

Greyson Cellars Chard

$9.00

Fess Parker

$12.00

LaFage Rose

$9.00

Red Wine

Primarius Pinot Noir

$10.00

Etude, Lyric PN

$12.00

Greyson Cellars Zin

$8.00

Nobel Vines

$9.00

Mas Donis Blend

$11.00Out of stock

Pruno Tempranillo

$14.00

Trapiche Malbec

$10.00

Hess Select Cab

$11.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Water

Tonic

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Topochico

$3.50Out of stock

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Directions

Gallery
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image

