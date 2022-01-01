Italian
Bars & Lounges
Stagioni
5,135 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Like Blanche’s inspired hospitality, classic Italian fare is an experiment in place and moment, about taking what’s on hand and elevating it. Our menu is true to that philosophy, with Italian staples served alongside modern variations, flavors forged in the pan and paired with a thoughtful selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.
Location
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
No Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurant