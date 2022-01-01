Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Stagioni

5,135 Reviews

$$

715 Providence Rd

Charlotte, NC 28207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
Local Baby Greens
Cheese Pizza

Antipasto (Starters)

The Stag Board

The Stag Board

$38.00

3 Meats + 3 Cheeses. Honey. Jam. Pickles. Mustard. Crackers. Accompaniments.

Mini Focaccia Loaf

Mini Focaccia Loaf

$8.00

Olive Oil.

Local Baby Greens

Local Baby Greens

$12.00

Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic

Grilled Romaine

Grilled Romaine

$14.00

Served Cold. Parmesan Crusted Calamari. Cracked Peppercorn Dressing. Shaved Parmesan. Fresh Lemon.

Butternut + Apple Zuppa

$12.00

Pink Peppercorn Crème Fraiche. Brown Butter Sage Gremolata.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Local Pork. Parmesan. Marinara. Ciabatta Toast.

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Seared + Smoked Potatoes. Tonnato. Saba. Pickled Vegetables.

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$16.00

Pepperoni. White Wine. Garlic. Shallots. Benne Seeds. Crushed Tomato. Fresh Herbs. Grilled Ciabatta.

Pizzas (8-10in. Wood Fired)

8-10 inch Wood Fired Pizzas
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza

Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.

Tartufi Pizza

Tartufi Pizza

$17.00

Parmesan. Mozzarella. Fontina. Mushrooms. Caramelized Onions. Arugula. Porcini Puree. Truffle Oil.

Squash Pizza

$17.00

Squash Puree. Roasted Garlic. Mozzarella. Goat Cheese. Roasted Squash. Smoked Candied Pecans. Marsala Wine Reduction.

Mortadella Pizza

$20.00

Pistachio Cream. Mozzarella. Mortadella. Pistachio Pesto. Hot Honey. Basil. Burrata.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. House Made Fennel Sausage.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni.

Primi (Pasta)

Tagliolini

Tagliolini

$30.00

Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.

Truffle Tagliatelle

Truffle Tagliatelle

$34.00

Vermouth Butter Sauce. Porcini Mushrooms. Parmesan. Summer Black Truffles.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$30.00

Braised Pork + Fennel Sausage Sugo. Herbed Ricotta.

Spiced Parppadelle

$28.00

Eggplant. Baby Fennel. Zucchini. Orange Scented Cream Sauce.

Angel Hair

Angel Hair

$18.00

Olive Oil. Garlic + Parmesan.

Seared Potato Gnocchi

$32.00

Mushrooms. Corn. Peas. Leeks. Prosciutto. Parmesan + Prosciutto Brodo.

Malfadina (Little Queens)

$32.00

Ribbon Pasta. Braised Short Ribs. Carrots, Celery, Onion. Parmesan Cream

Secondi (Entrees)

*Wagyu Strip

$52.00

Confit Cipollini Onion. Roasted Trumpet Mushroom. Baby Carrot. Truffle Demi.

Pesce

Pesce

$38.00

Pan Seared. Crushed Potatoes. Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes. Grilled Eggplant. Pepperoncini’s. Shaved Fennel Salad.

*Pork

$36.00

Sweet Onion + Apple Bread Pudding. Roasted Red Kuri Squash. Spiced Apple Pork Jus.

Scallops

$42.00

Apple Cider Braised Cippolini Onions. Roasted Apple + Radish. Sweet Sorghum Mustard Glaze.

Contorni (Sides)

Cauliflower

$10.00

Wood Roasted w/ Garlic + Sage Butter. Toasted Breadcrumbs + Parmesan.

Broccoli

$10.00

Wood Roasted w/ Shallot Caper Butter.

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Spiced Mascarpone. Toasted Oat Crumble.

Dolci (Dessert)

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Red Wine Reduction. Olive Oil Gelato. Sea Salt.

Zeppoli

Zeppoli

$12.00

Fried Pillows of Heaven. Covered in Powdered Sugar. Salted Caramel Dipping Sauce.

Stags Deals

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$25.00

Served With The Below 2 House-made Doughs Pizza Sauce Fresh Mozzarella Sausage Pepperoni You Assemble, and Enjoy!!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Like Blanche’s inspired hospitality, classic Italian fare is an experiment in place and moment, about taking what’s on hand and elevating it. Our menu is true to that philosophy, with Italian staples served alongside modern variations, flavors forged in the pan and paired with a thoughtful selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.

Website

Location

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Directions

Gallery
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
orange star4.2 • 1,208
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Zio Casual Italian
orange star4.3 • 603
116 Middleton dr CHARLOTTE, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
601 S Kings Dr Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Warmack
orange star4.2 • 106
1226 central ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
orange star4.2 • 1,208
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 1,203
2001 E 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Volo Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 912
1039 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Zio Casual Italian
orange star4.3 • 603
116 Middleton dr CHARLOTTE, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston