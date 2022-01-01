Roy's Kitchen & Patio imageView gallery
Latin American
American

Roy's Kitchen & Patio 3112 N Davidson St

66 Reviews

$$

3112 N Davidson St

Charlotte, NC 28205

Order Again

DESSERT

Apple Spice

$8.00

GUAVA CHEESECAKE EMPANADA

$7.00

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Mousse

$5.00Out of stock

ENTREES (1 Side)

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Our Curry Chicken is made with a chicken breast, red peppers, green peppers, onions, ginger, carrot, and of course the Jamaican Curry sauce. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.

Curry Goat

$21.00

Spiced Curry Goat. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.

Curry Vegetables

$17.00

Made with seasonal vegetables, chickpeas, red & green pepper, onions, ginger carrot and curry sauce. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.

ENTREES (2 Sides)

1/2 Rotisserie

$19.00

1/2 chicken stuffed with Roy's special seasonings, slowly cooked to perfection. Topped with chimichurri & garlic with our Island Time sauce on the side. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Butterfly Snapper

$28.00

Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Jerk Salmon

$25.00

Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Jerk Shrimp

$25.00

Six Shrimp marinated in our house made Jerk Seasoning, and finished with our finger licking house made Jerk Sauce. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Mango Habanero Salmon

$25.00

Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Original Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Marinated in a flavorful jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection (White meat only). Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Oxtail

$30.00

A Jamaican Classic, straight out of Roy's recipe book. A must have! Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side.

Seabass B\M

$28.00

Fresh red snapper rubbed down in our secret spicy seasoning and fried to order, topped with your choice of Escovitch or Brown Stew. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side and (1) Premium Side. Escovitch: House-made pickle onions, carrot and hot pepper. Brown Stew: House-made brown stew sauce and sautéed red and yellow pepper, onion and carrots.

ENTREES (3 Sides)

Snapper for Two

$38.00Out of stock

Fresh red snapper rubbed down in our secret spicy seasoning and fried to order, topped with your choice of Escovitch or Brown Stew. Served with your choice of (2) Regular Sides and (1) Premium Side. Escovitch: House-made pickle onions, carrot and hot pepper. Brown Stew: House-made brown stew sauce and sautéed red and yellow pepper, onion and carrots.

Family Style Whole Rotisserie

$28.00

Great for the whole table! Stuffed Chicken with Roy's secret spice mix, slowly cooked with Natural Hard Wood charcoal, which gives the chicken a great smoky flavor. Served with your choice of (2) Regular Sides and (1) Premium Side.

ISLAND BOWLS

CURRY CHICKEN ISLAND BOWL

$11.00

JERK CHICKEN ISLAND BOWL

$11.00

CURRY VEGGIE ISLAND BOWL

$11.00

SEAFOOD PAELLA BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS 1 JERK PORK TACO

$9.00

KIDS 2 SHREDDED CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

KIDS FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

KIDS YELLOW RICE & BLACK BEANS

$3.00

KIDS SIDE OF FRUIT

$4.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS BRUNCH 9/26

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Mac n Cheese Meal

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

One Egg Breakfast

$4.95

ROTI

Chicken Roti

$18.00

Goat Roti

$22.00

Veggie Roti

$17.00

SALADS/SOUPS

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh green mango, shaved Jicama and carrots, in a citrus pineapple dressing, sprinkled with a little chili powder. VEGAN

Sm Calypso Salad

$4.00

Curry Soup

$8.00

Modifier

Large Calypso

$9.00

SANDWICHES & BURRITOS

Chicken Curry Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Veggie & Plantain Burrito

$12.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

SIDES

Pigeon Pea Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, fresh thyme, and whole spice. VEGAN

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Made with onion, garlic, culantro (cilantro's big brother), cilantro, a little bit of cumin, and lemon juice. VEGAN

Cabbage

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

French Fries

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Paratha (Roti) Bread

$6.00

Naan

$6.50

Tostones

$6.50

Yuca Fries

$6.50

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Eggs

$2.00

APPS

Ceviche

$12.00

Large Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Tostones App

$9.00

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Salt Fish Fritters

$9.00

Lg Fried Yuca

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Chicken Taco Platter

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Large Fried Sweet Plantains

$9.00

Empanada Duo

$9.00

Empanada Trio

$13.00

Fish Taco Platter

$12.00

Jerk Taco Platter

$12.00

St Thomas Mofogo

$14.50

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Diet Ginger Beer

$6.00

Ting Soda

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tea/ Coffee

Sorrell

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

Coffee

Coffee

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Coconut Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

Aquafina

$2.50

S.Pellegrino

$6.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Sorrell

$3.00

Mocktail

Mocktails

Sorrell Mocktail

$4.00

Passion Fruit Mocktail

$4.00

Pant And Sip Mocktail

Shot Flavored

$10.00

Cool Cucumber

$14.00

Stawberry Kwii

$14.00

Chocolate Horchata

$14.00

Sweet And Sour Martini

$14.00

Sorrell Surprise

$14.00

Tropical Creamcicle

$14.00

Wwtermelon Blast

$14.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.25

Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

BRUNCH

Egg Sunny On Alabama White w/ Home Fries

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Jerk Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Queen City Empanada

$11.00

Lobster Avocado on Toasted Brioche

$15.00

Specials

PORK FAJITAS FOR ONE

$18.00Out of stock

PORK FAJITAS FOR 2

$32.00Out of stock

Blackened Sea Bass w\ 1 Side

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Roy's Kitchen & Patio image

