Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bleu Barn North End Camp North End location

review star

No reviews yet

1801 N Graham Street

Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries (V)(GF)
Barn Burger
Chicken Burger

Entrées

Barn Burger

Barn Burger

$14.00

local grass-fed beef, mozzarella, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, local free-range sunny side up egg, house bread & butter pickles, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted garlic aioli, toasted local bun

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.00

local free-range ground chicken burger, mozzarella, chipotle-maple aioli, pesto, arugula, shaved red onion, toasted pretzel bun

Tropical Chicken Tacos (GF)

Tropical Chicken Tacos (GF)

$11.00

marinated and roasted local free-range chicken in a citrus-herb chimichurri glaze, topped with a tropical mango-roasted red pepper salsa, on corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order (GF).

French Onion Grilled Cheese

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$11.00

creamy mozzarella, French brie, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, slow cooked caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, toasted local country bread

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.00

local free range chicken, fire roasted red peppers, carmalized onions, roasted garlic aioli, creamy mozzarella, soft hoagie roll

Kids Items with Organic Juice Box

Kids Items with Organic Juice Box

$9.00

Grilled cheese, burger, chicken burger, or chicken and cheese quesadilla. All served with an organic Honest juice box.

Warm Winter Grain Bowl (VG)(GF)

Warm Winter Grain Bowl (VG)(GF)

$15.00

Anson Mill’s heirloom grains (Charleston gold rice, Jefferson red rice, red quinoa, China black rice), roasted farmer’s market veggies, marinated red onions, chili roasted pepita seeds, spiced chipotle vinaigrette (GF) (VG)

Large Lil' Bit Salad (VG)(GF)

Large Lil' Bit Salad (VG)(GF)

$11.00

arugula, shredded winter greens, marinated red onion, spiced pepita seeds, spiced chipotle vinaigrette

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$7.00+

House made seasonal soup. Check our social media for today's soup, or take a gamble and order mystery soup. You wont regret it.

Sides

French Fries (V)(GF)

French Fries (V)(GF)

$6.00

Skin on fries tossed in a savory house spice blend, with a side of roasted garlic aioli. (v)

Potato Salad (GF)

Potato Salad (GF)

$4.50

blend of local potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, celery, and a sour cream dressing (GF)

Small Lil Bit salad (VG)(GF)

Small Lil Bit salad (VG)(GF)

$6.00

arugula, shredded winter greens, marinated red onion, spiced pepita seeds, spiced chipotle vinaigrette (VG) (GF)

Donut Shake Bag (V)

Donut Shake Bag (V)

$7.00+

Cake style donut holes served hot and fresh tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a side of salted caramel dip dip (V)

Route 11 Kettle Chips

Route 11 Kettle Chips

$2.50

Assorted Flavors

NA Beverage

Water Bottle

$2.00

Water Bottle

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Seasonal Kombucha

Seasonal Kombucha

$6.00

Seasonal flavors

Honest - Organic Kid's Juice Box

Honest - Organic Kid's Juice Box

$2.00

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1801 N Graham Street, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Bleu Barn North End image
Bleu Barn North End image
Bleu Barn North End image

Similar restaurants in your area

Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
orange star3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The King's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
129 W. TRADE STREET CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
orange star4.1 • 204
601 S. Cedar St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Pit Road Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 92
2330 Tipton Dr,Ste 100,Victory Lane Karting, Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston