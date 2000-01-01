Fahrenheit-Charlotte
BRUNCH ENTRÉES
Brunch Special
Burger
Grand Cru Cheddar, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Heritage Farms Bacon, House Brioche, Fries
Cap’N Crunch Pancakes
Vanilla Milk Reduction, Sugar
Chilaquiles
French Toast
Buttermilk Waffle, Fried Chicken, Compound Butter
Greek Yogurt Bowl
Sweet & Sour Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Motoyaki Mayo, House Brioche, Fries
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Brie, Gruyere, Sourdough, Butter Poached Lobster, Fries
Loco Moco
Scrambled Egg Whites, Chicken Sausage, Heirloom Tomatoes, Spinach, Fresh Basil
Shrimp & Grits
Coldwater Creek Grits, Chorizo, Lobster Cognac Reduction, Pecorino Romano, Green Onion
Taylor Ham
aylor Ham Stacked High, Fried Egg, Ashe County Cheddar, House Brioche, Fries
Trucker Breakfast
wo Eggs, Heritage Farms Bacon, Roasted Bliss Fried Potato Hash, Chicken Sausage
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH KIDS MENU
SMALL PLATES
12 Oysters
6 Oysters
Ahi Nachos
Tuna, Wontons, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Green Onions, Chili Aioli
Crab Cakes
Miso Eggplant
Seafood Tower #1
Seafood Tower #2
Shishito Pepper
Steam Buns
Honey Crisp Apple & Celery Sunomono, Apple & Ginger Glaze, Cilantro
Add Single Steam Bun
Tempura Shrimp
Creamy Cloister Honey Glaze, Sesame
Beef Satay
Shaved Chicken Sliders
Veterans DayApp
SALADS
SIDES
ENTRÉES
Airline Chicken
Burger
Cowboy Ribeye
Horseradish Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Bordelaise
Duck Breast
Filet
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Red-Eye Gravy, Braised Collard Greens
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Pork Chop
Salmon
Wasabi Mash, Saikyo Miso, Arugula, Sweet Soy Sauce
Ahi Tuna
Short Ribs
Teriyaki Lo Mein, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Apple Syrup, Toasted Sesame Seeds
Squash "Pasta"
Surf n’ Turf
12 oz Ribeye, 4oz Maine Lobster Tail, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Red Eye Gravy
Tomahawk
Cauliflower Puree, Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri