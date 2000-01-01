Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Fahrenheit-Charlotte

1,511 Reviews

$$$

222 S Caldwell St

Charlotte, NC 28202

BRUNCH ENTRÉES

Brunch Special

$14.00

Burger

$16.00

Grand Cru Cheddar, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Heritage Farms Bacon, House Brioche, Fries

Cap’N Crunch Pancakes

$13.00

Vanilla Milk Reduction, Sugar

Chilaquiles

$18.00

French Toast

$13.00

Buttermilk Waffle, Fried Chicken, Compound Butter

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Motoyaki Mayo, House Brioche, Fries

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Brie, Gruyere, Sourdough, Butter Poached Lobster, Fries

Loco Moco

$21.00

Scrambled Egg Whites, Chicken Sausage, Heirloom Tomatoes, Spinach, Fresh Basil

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Coldwater Creek Grits, Chorizo, Lobster Cognac Reduction, Pecorino Romano, Green Onion

Taylor Ham

$13.00

aylor Ham Stacked High, Fried Egg, Ashe County Cheddar, House Brioche, Fries

Trucker Breakfast

$14.00

wo Eggs, Heritage Farms Bacon, Roasted Bliss Fried Potato Hash, Chicken Sausage

BRUNCH SALADS

House Salad

$14.00

Baby Greens, Shaved Celery, Watermelon Radish, Miso Dressing

BRUNCH SIDES

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$6.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

1 Waffle

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bowl of Cap’N Crunch

$7.00

Bowl of Cornflakes

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Grits

$7.00

Side Toast

$4.00

BRUNCH KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

Kids Other

$9.99

Kids Pancakes

$9.99

Kids Waffles

$9.99

Kids Cereal

$9.99

SMALL PLATES

12 Oysters

$40.00

6 Oysters

$21.00

Ahi Nachos

$19.00

Tuna, Wontons, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Green Onions, Chili Aioli 

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Miso Eggplant

$16.00

Seafood Tower #1

$99.00

Seafood Tower #2

$150.00

Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Steam Buns

$16.00

Honey Crisp Apple & Celery Sunomono, Apple & Ginger Glaze, Cilantro  

Add Single Steam Bun

$6.00

Tempura Shrimp

$22.00

 Creamy Cloister Honey Glaze, Sesame

Beef Satay

$18.00

Shaved Chicken Sliders

$22.00

Veterans DayApp

SALADS

Arugula

$16.00Out of stock

Kale Caesar

$16.00

Rooftop Salad

$15.00

 Baby Greens, Shaved Celery,  Watermelon Radish, Miso Dressing

Rolls

Extra Rolls

$3.00

Avocado Salad Vegan Menu

$18.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$12.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Sour Cream, Whipped Butter, Bacon, Chive

Broccolini

$12.00

Collard Greens

$12.00

French Fries

$7.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Regular Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Street Corn

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$20.00

Vegetable Rice

$16.00

ENTRÉES

Airline Chicken

$42.00

Burger

$26.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$75.00

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Bordelaise 

Duck Breast

$46.00

Filet

$60.00

Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Red-Eye Gravy, Braised Collard Greens

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$46.00

Pork Chop

$46.00

Salmon

$44.00

Wasabi Mash, Saikyo Miso, Arugula, Sweet Soy Sauce   

Ahi Tuna

$48.00

Short Ribs

$48.00

Teriyaki Lo Mein, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Apple Syrup, Toasted Sesame Seeds  

Squash "Pasta"

$28.00

Surf n’ Turf

$85.00

12 oz Ribeye, 4oz Maine Lobster Tail, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Red Eye Gravy 

Tomahawk

$90.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Puree, Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri  

Vegetable Lo Mein

$18.00

Scallop Lettuce Wrap

$19.00Out of stock

Stone Sea Bass

$42.00Out of stock

Chef Special

$42.00

Branzino

$42.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$30.00

Mr. Fungi

$30.00

Roasted Exotic Mushrooms, Asparagus, Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Oil 

Pepperoni

$30.00

Fennel Confit, Crushed Tomatoes, Provolone, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan

Pizza Special

$30.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Ala Mode

$5.00

Apple Pie Blondi

$15.00

Birthday Cake

Birthday IC

Birthday Sorbet

Cotton Candy Tree

$12.00

Dod

$20.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream Flight

$12.00

Choice of Three

Mocha Creme Brulee

$14.00

Sorbet Flight

$12.00

Special Milkshake

$10.00

Strawberry Tres Leches

$13.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Mac

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Custom Item

$12.00

$45 Wines

$45 Cabernet

$45.00

$45 Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

$45 Riesling

$45.00

BEERS - BOTTLES/CANS

Birdsong Seasonal

$8.00

Bold Rock Cider

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

NoDa Jam Session

$9.00

SN Hazy IPA Tall Boy

$9.00Out of stock

SN Pale Ale Tall Boy

$9.00

SN Big Little Thing IPA

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Noda Hop Drop

$9.00

NoDa Passionfruit Gose

$9.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Wild Sour Thing

$8.00

BEERS - DRAFTS

Birdsong Higher Ground IPA

$8.00

OMB Copper

$8.00

Triple C Golden Boy Blonde

$8.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$12.00

Legion Juicy Jay

$8.00

COCKTAILS - CLASSICS

Amaretto Sour

$18.50

Aperol Spritz

$18.50

Bay Breeze

$18.50

Black Russian

$18.50

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Motorcyle

$18.50

Boulevardier

$18.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$18.50

Chocolate Martini

$19.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$18.50

Cosmopolitan

$19.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$18.50

Espresso Martini

$21.00

French 75

$18.50

French Connection

$18.50

French Martini

$18.50

Gibson

$18.50

Gimlet

$18.50

Gin Fizz

$18.50

Gin Martini

$18.50

Gin Mary

$18.50

Godfather

$18.50

Green Tea Shot

$18.50

Greyhound

$18.50

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$18.50

Irish Coffee

$18.50

Jager Bomb

$18.50

Kamikaze Shot

$18.50

Kentucky Mule

$18.50

Last Word

$18.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$18.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$18.50

Long Island Well

$19.00

Mai Tai

$18.50

Margarita

$18.50

Mexican Mule

$18.50

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$18.50

Mojito

$19.00

Moscow Mule

$18.50

Negroni

$18.00

New York Sour

$18.50

Paloma

$18.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini

$18.50

Red Sangria

$18.50

Rob Roy

$18.50

Rusty Nail

$18.50

Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Sazerac

$18.50

Screwdriver

$18.50

Sea Breeze

$18.50

Sex on The Beach

$18.50

Sidecar

$18.50

Sweet Georgia Brown

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.50

Toasted Almond

$18.50

Tom Collins

$18.50

Vegas Bomb

$18.50

Vesper

$18.50

Vieux Carre

$18.50

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$18.50

Whiskey Sour

$18.50

White Gummy Bear Shot

$18.50

White Russian

$18.50

White Sangria

$18.50

Vodka Special

$13.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

COCKTAILS - SPECIALTY

Jamaican

$18.00

Kimchi Bloody Mary

$14.00

Spicy Charlotte

$14.00

Barrell Aged Tequila

$28.00

Winter Fling

$20.00

The Grand Gatsby

$19.00

Island 'Tings

$19.00

Lemon Lime Mule

$16.00

PBJ

$21.00

SelvaRey Espresso Martini

$21.00

POP

$15.00

All The Sprinkle

$20.00

The Sun

$19.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$19.00

Energy Cleanser

$19.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$21.00

Get Knotty

$21.00

Orange You Pumpkin Else

$21.00

Nut'n Else

$18.00

PSM

$21.00

Fehrenheit Old Fashioned

$21.00

LIQUORS

DBL - Angel's Envy

$42.00

DBL - Bakers 7YR

$42.00

DBL - Basil Hayden

$40.00

DBL - Birdog Peach

$36.00

DBL - Blanton's

$64.00

DBL - Buffalo Trace

$52.00

DBL - Bulliet

$42.00

DBL - Bulliet Barrel Strength

$42.00

DBL - Bulliet Rye

$42.00

DBL - Crown Apple

$38.00

DBL - Crown Royal

$38.00

DBL - Eagle Rare

$54.00

DBL - Elijah Craig

$36.00

DBL - Fireball

$36.00

DBL - Four Roses

$40.00

DBL - Gentleman Jack

$38.00

DBL - Hi West Double Rye

$42.00

DBL - Jack Daniels

$36.00

DBL - Jameson

$38.00

DBL - Jefferson's Reserve

$42.00

DBL - Jim Beam

$38.00

DBL - Knob Creek

$38.00

DBL - Maker's Mark

$38.00

DBL - Michter's Rye

$42.00

DBL - Michter's Small Batch

$42.00

DBL - Old Grandad Bonded

$36.00Out of stock

DBL - Redemption Rye

$40.00

DBL - Russel's Reserve

$40.00

DBL - W.Pig 10YR

$80.00

DBL - W.Pig 12YR

$90.00

DBL - W.Pig 15YR

$132.00

DBL - W.Pig 6YR

$42.00

DBL - Well Whiskey

$36.00

DBL - Wellers

$66.00

DBL - Woodford

$38.00Out of stock

DBL - Woodford Double Oak

$40.00Out of stock

DBL- 1792

$46.00

DBL- Bardstown

$50.00

DBL- Elijah Craig Rye

$42.00

DBL- High West Prairie

$40.00

DBL- Sazerac Rye

$64.00

DBL- W.Pig Homestock

$42.00

Birdog Peach

$18.00

Crown Apple

$19.00

Crown Peach

$18.00

Crown Royal

$19.00

Fireball

$18.00

Four Roses

$20.00

Gentleman Jack

$19.00

High West Prairie

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$18.00

Jameson

$19.00

Jim Beam

$18.00

Knob Creek

$19.00

Makers 46

$19.00

Makers Mark

$19.00

Old Forester Rye

$20.00

Old Grandad Bonded

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$20.00

Russel's Reserve

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$18.00

Woodford Double Oak

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Jameson Orange

$20.00

1792

$23.00

Angel's Envy

$21.00

Bakers 7YR

$21.00

Bardstown

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$26.00

Bulliet

$21.00

Bulliet Barrel Strength

$21.00

Bulliet Rye

$21.00

Crown Reserve

$23.00

Crown Royal Winter Wheat

$25.00

Elijah Craig

$21.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$21.00

George Dickel 8y

$21.00

Hi West Double Rye

$21.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$21.00

Larceny

$21.00

Makers Black Barrel Society

$28.00

Michter's Rye

$21.00

Michter's Small Batch

$21.00

Oak And Eden Fired French

$23.00

Oak And Eden Toasted Oak

$23.00

Old Forester Prohibition Style

$28.00

Penelope Architect

$26.00

Redbreast 12

$27.00

Old Forester 1910

$26.00

Whistle Pig Home

$21.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$21.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$40.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$45.00

Whistle Pig 15yr

$66.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$90.00

Whistle Pig Flight

$50.00

Angels Envy Rye

$33.00

Bakers 12yr

$30.00

Blanton's

$32.00

Bookers

$38.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor SB

$46.00

Eagle Rare

$27.00

Little Book

$49.00

Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Strength

$38.00

Redbreast 37

$37.00

Sazerac Rye

$32.00

Wellers Antique 107

$33.00

Couvoisier VSOP

$19.25

D’Ousse XO

$60.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$19.50

Louis XIII .50oz

$150.00

Louis XIII 1oz

$275.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

DBL - Courvoisier VSOP

$38.50

DBL - Hennessy VS

$39.00

DBL - Remy VSOP

$36.00

Aperol

$18.00

Bailey's

$18.00

Benedictine

$18.00

Campari

$18.00Out of stock

Chambord

$18.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$18.00

Cointreau

$18.00

Disaronno

$18.00

Domin De Canton

$18.00

Drambuie

$19.00

Fernet Branca

$18.00

Frangelico

$18.00

Godiva

$18.00

Godiva White

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$18.25

Grand Marnier 100

$67.00

Jagermeister

$18.00

Kahlua

$18.00

Luxardo Cherry

$18.00

Pama

$18.00

Rumchata

$18.00

Sambuca

$18.00

St. Germaine

$18.00

Zucca

$18.00

Beefeater

$18.00

Bluecoat

$19.00

Bombay Saphire

$19.00

Citadelle

$19.00

Empress

$20.00

Gunpowder Irish

$19.00

Hendricks

$19.00

Larios Orange Blossom

$18.00

Larios Rose

$18.00

Tanqueray

$19.00

Tanqueray 10

$21.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Well Gin

$18.00

DBL - Well Gin

$36.00

DBL - Beefeater

$37.00

DBL - Bombay Saphire

$37.00

DBL - Hendricks

$38.50

DBL - Sipsmith

$37.00

DBL - Tanqueray

$38.00

DBL- Citadelle

$10,000.00

DBL- Gunpowder

$100.00

DBL- Gunpowder Irish

$37.00

DBL- Citadelle

$37.00

Bacardi

$19.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$18.00

Gosling's

$18.00

Kirk and Sweeny

$19.00

Plantation Pineapple

$18.00

Selvarey Chocolate

$21.00

Selvarey Coconut

$21.00

Selvarey Reserve

$45.00

Selvarey White

$19.00

Well Rum

$18.00

Zaya

$19.00

DBL - Well Rum

$25.00

DBL - Bacardi

$25.00

DBL - Captain Morgan Spiced

$24.50

DBL - Gosling's

$22.50

DBL - Muddy White

$25.00

DBL - Plantation

$26.00

DBL - Queen CLT

$26.50

DBL - Zaya

$26.50

Arbeg 10

$19.00

Balv Carribean Cask14YR

$21.00

Balv Dblwd 12YR

$19.00

Bowmore 15

$27.00

Dewars

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$19.00

Glenfiddich 14

$23.00

Glenfiddich 15

$29.00

Glenfiddich 21

$87.00

Glenlivet 12

$21.00

Glenlivet 12

$22.00

Glenlivet Dbl Oak 12 Yr

$20.00

Glenlivet Founders

$23.00

Glenlivet Nadura

$23.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$36.00

Glenmorangie Lasata

$27.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'or

$23.00

J Walker Blue

$53.00

J. Walker Black

$19.00

Macallan 12YR

$21.00

Macallan 15YR

$35.00

Macallan 18YR

$90.00

DBL - Well Scotch

$38.00

DBL - Balv Dblwd 12YR

$38.50

DBL - Glenmorangie Signet

$72.00

DBL - Glenmorangie Lasata

$54.00

DBL- Glenfiddich 12

$38.00

DBL - Macallan 12YR

$42.00

DBL - J. Walker Black

$36.00

DBL - J. Walker Blue

$106.00

Johnny Walker And Son Private Collection 2 Oz

$198.00

DBL- Ardbeg 10

$38.00

DBL- Glenmorangie Nectar D'or

$46.00

DBL- Dewars

$36.00

DBL- Glenlivet Founders

$36.00

Adictivo Double Reposado

$28.00

Adictivo Extra Anejo

$32.00

Avion Reserva 44

$61.00

Barrel Tequilla

$28.00

Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold 1oz

$99.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00

Claze Azul Plata

$46.00

Don Julio 1942

$46.00

Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

Don Julio Primavera

$44.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Mayor Anejo

$21.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$21.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$19.00

Milagro Reposado

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$29.00

Patron Silver

$20.00

Siete Leguas

$28.00

Tears of Llorona

$60.00

Tequila Ocho

$20.00

Vago Elote Mezcal

$22.00

Well Tequila

$18.00

DBL - Well Tequila

$38.00

DBL - Casamigos Blanco

$38.00

DBL - Casamigos Reposado

$38.00

DBL - Casamigos Mezcal

$38.00

DBL - Casamigos Anejo

$46.00

DBL - Clase Azul Reposado

$92.00

DBL - Don Julio 1942

$92.00

DBL - Don Julio Blanco

$38.00

DBL - Don Julio Anejo

$38.50Out of stock

DBL - Don Julio Reposado

$38.00

DBL - Herradura Reposado

$38.00

DBL - Herradura Anejo

$38.00

DBL - Milagro Reposado

$37.00

DBL - Milagro Silver

$37.00

DBL - Patron Silver

$38.00

DBL- Patron Anejo

DBL- Patron Anejo

$58.00

DBL- Milagro Barrel Reserve

$40.00

DBL- Lunazul

$36.00

Absolut

$18.00

Absolut Razz

$18.00

Absolut Vanilla

$18.00

Belvedere

$19.00

Effen Cucumber

$19.00

Goose Orange

$20.00

Grey Goose

$19.00

Honeysuckle Vodka

$18.00

Ketel One

$19.00

Titos

$19.00

Well Vodka

$18.00

DBL - Well Vodka

$36.00

DBL - Absolut

$36.00

DBL - Belvedere

$38.00

DBL - Effen Cucumber

$37.00

DBL - Chopin

$36.00

DBL - Grey Goose

$38.00

DBL - Goose Orange

$38.50

DBL - Ketel One

$38.00

DBL - Stoli Razz

$36.00

DBL - Stoli Vanilla

$36.00

DBL - Titos

$38.00

WINE

$12 White Novant Wine

$12.00Out of stock

$12 Red Novantwine

$12.00Out of stock

BTL Rock Nest

$45.00

BTL Val De Mer Brut

$80.00

BTL - Laurent Perrier

$110.00

BTL - Segura Viudas Cava

$56.00

BTL - Tenuta Prosecco

$55.00

BTL Luc Belaire Luxe

$90.00

BTL Luc Belaire Rose

$90.00

Moet Brut

$150.00

BTL Moet Brut

$150.00

BTL Moet Rose

$150.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$200.00

Dom Perignon

$500.00

BTL- Pol Roger

$120.00

BTL - Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$190.00

BTL - Cade Cabernet

$300.00Out of stock

BTL - Soul Of A Lion

$375.00

BTL - Colgin Estate 2011 Red Blend

$750.00

BTL - Duckhorn

$190.00

BTL - Napa Bench Cabernet

$220.00

BTL - Louis Roederer Cristal

$425.00

BTL - Schrader LPV Cabernet

$575.00

BTL - Shafer Relentless Syrah

$350.00

BTL -Stags Leap Investor

$260.00