Uptown American restaurants you'll love

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clutch Cheese Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Chicken Tenders$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
King's Burger$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
Cornbread$2.00
Housemade cornbread
Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
Fahrenheit-Charlotte image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fahrenheit-Charlotte

222 S Caldwell St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (1511 reviews)
Takeout
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby kale Caesar$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
Burger$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic
