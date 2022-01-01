Uptown American restaurants you'll love
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Clutch Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
|Clutch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Kings Kitchen
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|King's Burger
|$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
|Cornbread
|$2.00
Housemade cornbread
|Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
More about Fahrenheit-Charlotte
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
222 S Caldwell St, Charlotte
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baby kale Caesar
|$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
|Burger
|$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic