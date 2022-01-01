Plaza Midwood restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Flatbread
|$14.00
truffle whipped goat cheese, pistachio pesto, honey braised garlic, and fresh arugula
|Red Dragon Roll
|$15.00
tempura shrimp, tempura salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, ahi poke tuna, crunchy onion, wasabi aioli, spicy mayo, eel sauce
|Sashimi Tuna Tacos
|$13.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Irish American Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Dubliner white cheddar, American, sourdough, tomato basil bisque
|Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
FRENCH FRIES
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
|Poplies (V)
|$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Grilled Marinated Chicken
|$13.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
|Honey Pecan Chicken
|$16.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.50
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Coaltrane's Char Grill
1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Fresco
|$12.99
|Whole Roasted Chicken
|$24.99
|Soup & Grilled Cheese
|$8.99