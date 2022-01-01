Plaza Midwood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Plaza Midwood
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
|Poplies (V)
|$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
Popular items
|Grilled Marinated Chicken
|$13.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
|Honey Pecan Chicken
|$16.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.50
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips