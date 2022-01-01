Plaza Midwood American restaurants you'll love

Plaza Midwood restaurants
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Burger$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Poplies (V)$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
More about Sister
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Marinated Chicken$13.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
Honey Pecan Chicken$16.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips
More about Letty's
Coaltrane's Char Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Coaltrane's Char Grill

1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresco$12.99
Whole Roasted Chicken$24.99
Soup & Grilled Cheese$8.99
More about Coaltrane's Char Grill

