Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Southern
American

Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint

review star

No reviews yet

301 Camp Road

Charlotte, NC 28206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arthur Lou
Trust Your Gut
Mud Island

Get Ready

Roll Up

Roll Up

$7.00

Cornmeal brioche, black garlic butter

On My Way Home

On My Way Home

$16.00

Mussels, butter, worcestershire sauce, cornmeal brioche

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Greens, dressing, something crunchy maybe something sweet

Leah’s Cabbage

Leah’s Cabbage

$10.00

Slow roasted cabbage, pepper honey, smoked sausage, pork neck bisque

Mater Grits

Mater Grits

$9.00

Slow roasted corn grits, smoked turkey stock, turkey marmalade

Super Troopers

Super Troopers

$15.00

Fried / smoked mushrooms, trinity agrodolce, strawberries

Ear To The Seas

Ear To The Seas

$23.00

Scallops, marinated green strawberry and radish, paw paw east Carolina style, bread sauce

Summa Dis...

$18.00

Soul Brother #1

$15.00

Sunchoke Gratin

$12.00

Bean Stew

$10.00

Big Ole

Mud Island

Mud Island

$25.00

BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER

Trust Your Gut

Trust Your Gut

$26.00

Grilled pork belly, turnip szechuan pepper glaze, field pea salad, green garlic dressin, pork crackling

All These Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

The Shugahs

Arthur Lou

Arthur Lou

$9.00

TANG CUSTARD, OAT CRUST, FLORAL MERINGUE, FRESH STRAWBERRIES

Fig It To Me

$10.00Out of stock

5 Ft 5 w/ Brown Eyes

$13.00

Movin On Up

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A modern juke joint from James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier. Honoring Mississippi River Valley foodways.

Website

Location

301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Leah & Louise image
Leah & Louise image
Leah & Louise image
Leah & Louise image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bleu Barn North End - Camp North End location
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
orange star3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
El Thrifty CLT
orange starNo Reviews
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100 Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
The Bella Ciao
orange star4.5 • 1,515
201 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Café
orange starNo Reviews
208 North Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Pit Road Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 92
2330 Tipton Dr,Ste 100,Victory Lane Karting, Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston