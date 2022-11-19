Bars & Lounges
Southern
American
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
A modern juke joint from James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier. Honoring Mississippi River Valley foodways.
Location
301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bleu Barn North End - Camp North End location
No Reviews
1801 N Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurant
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant