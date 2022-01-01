Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Café

208 North Tryon Street

(please note the Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Cafe is located in the Truist Plaza, just around the corner from the Rí Rá Pub)

Charlotte, NC 28202

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
This is online ordering for the Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Cafe, located around the corner from our Rí Rá Pub, in the Truist Plaza (and one door up from where we used to be!). We’ve been making delicious lunches for the people of Uptown Charlotte for over 2 decades. The first thing that hits you is the smell of freshly baked bread & cookies along with a welcoming smile! Enjoy!

