Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Café

This is online ordering for the Rí Rá Sandwich Bar & Cafe, located around the corner from our Rí Rá Pub, in the Truist Plaza (and one door up from where we used to be!). We’ve been making delicious lunches for the people of Uptown Charlotte for over 2 decades. The first thing that hits you is the smell of freshly baked bread & cookies along with a welcoming smile! Enjoy!

