Uptown bars & lounges you'll love

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clutch Cheese Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Chicken Tenders$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Halcyon Cheeseburger$12.00
Stone Soup For Our Soul$10.95
Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Mariposa
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinara Pasta$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Carbonara Pasta$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
More about The Bella Ciao
Queen City Bites & Crafts image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Cheeser$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
Carolina Chili Dog$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
Small Crispy French Fries (V)$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Warm Brussel Sprout Caesar$16.00
grilled chicken, breadcrumbs, parmesan, asiago caesar dressing
LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS$29.00
grilled lamb chops over tzatziki, olive oil roasted fingerling potatoes
BUTTER CHICKEN$20.00
chicken marinated in indian spices, micro cilantro, herb tomato sauce, Essex baguette
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

208 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOWL$8.50
ROLL$8.75
More about Ri Ra
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby kale Caesar$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
Burger$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

