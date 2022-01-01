Uptown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Uptown
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Clutch Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
|Clutch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Mariposa
500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Halcyon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Stone Soup For Our Soul
|$10.95
|Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Marinara Pasta
|$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Carbonara Pasta
|$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Chili Cheeser
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
|Carolina Chili Dog
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
|Small Crispy French Fries (V)
|$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Warm Brussel Sprout Caesar
|$16.00
grilled chicken, breadcrumbs, parmesan, asiago caesar dressing
|LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS
|$29.00
grilled lamb chops over tzatziki, olive oil roasted fingerling potatoes
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$20.00
chicken marinated in indian spices, micro cilantro, herb tomato sauce, Essex baguette
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baby kale Caesar
|$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
|Burger
|$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic