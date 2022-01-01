Go
The Belfast Mill image
Bars & Lounges

The Belfast Mill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

144 Brevard Ct

Charlotte, NC 28202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

144 Brevard Ct, Charlotte NC 28202

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
#THATSCLUTCH

Queen City Bites & Crafts

No reviews yet

Breakfast*Lunch*Happy Hour*Dinner*Dessert*Craft Beer*Cocktails*Wine*Sports*Music*Fun!

Just Fresh

No reviews yet

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

Crave Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Belfast Mill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston