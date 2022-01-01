Go
Prohibition image
Bars & Lounges

Prohibition

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

200 N TRYON ST SUITE B

CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

200 N TRYON ST SUITE B, CHARLOTTE NC 28202

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ri Ra

No reviews yet

Located in the Hearst Plaza, we’ve been making delicious lunches for the people of Uptown Charlotte for over 2 decades.
The first thing that hits you is the smell of freshly baked bread & cookies and a welcoming smile!

QC Social Lounge

No reviews yet

Community Driven.

The Yolk - Uptown

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.

Connolly's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Prohibition

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston