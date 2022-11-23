Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bao and Broth Optimist Hall

406 Reviews

$$

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte, NC 28206

Popular Items

Miso Ramen
Belly Bun
Bulgogi Bun

Ramen

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Miso + Chicken Broth, Ginger Chicken, Burnt Garlic Oil, Roasted Corn, Bamboo , and Scallions

Spicy Pork Ramen

Spicy Pork Ramen

$15.00

Chashu Pork Belly, Shoyu Egg, Shredded Cabbage, Pork + Chicken Stock, Fresno Chili Paste.........yes the OG Spicy Pork!

Spicy CHICKEN Ramen

$14.00

Chicken Broth, Noodles, Ginger Chicken, Chili Paste, Shoyu Eggs, Shredded Cabbage

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Shoyu Egg, Mushrooms, Scallions

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$13.00

Unctious Onion Broth, Marinated Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Crispy Tofu

Vegan Miso

Vegan Miso

$13.00

Vegan Miso Broth, Tofu, Corn, Bamboo, Scallions

Buns

Belly Bun

Belly Bun

$4.75

Chashu Pork Belly, Chili Crisp Aioli, Pickled Daikon, Scallions

Bulgogi Bun

Bulgogi Bun

$4.75

Bulgogi Beef (Korean Marinated Sliced Ribeye), Cucumbers, Gochujang (Korean chili paste)

Fried Chicken Bun

Fried Chicken Bun

$4.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (dark meat), Southern Slaw, Sriracha Aioli

Falafel Bun

Falafel Bun

$4.75

Falafel (chickpea fritter), Seasoned Cucumbers, Cilantro, Tzatziki (yogurt sauce)

Tofu Bun

Tofu Bun

$4.75

Crispy Tofu toss in sesame dressing, Gochujang, and Cucumbers

Chicken Salad Bun

Chicken Salad Bun

$4.75

Ginger Chicken, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame, Scallions, Cucumbers

The General

$4.75Out of stock

Ru Bun

$4.75Out of stock

Kids

Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth

Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth

$4.00

Kids Noodles- Vegan Broth

$4.00

Noodles and Vegan Broth

Plain Buns

$2.00

2 plain steamed buns

Sides

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$4.00

Fresh cut potato fries, togarashi spice (Japanese chili powder), sesame aioli

Spicy Cucumbers

Spicy Cucumbers

$3.00
Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$2.50

Contains fish and shrimp

Sauces

Chili Crisp

$0.75

Chili Oil

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Chili Crisp Aioli

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Tatziki Sauce

$0.50

Gochujang Sauce

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.25

Sesame Aioli

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.50
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$3.50
Green Tea/Milk

Green Tea/Milk

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Topo-Chico

Topo-Chico

$3.50

Swag

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

