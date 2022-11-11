Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

3,925 Reviews

$$

136 East 36th Street

Charlotte, NC 28206

Holiday and Gifts

Pure Intentions Bagged Coffee

$12.95
Harney and Sons Tea Tin

$9.95

Harney and Sons Tea Tins with 20 tea sachets.

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$9.50

Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.

Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad

$8.75

Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

$8.75

Our signature chicken salad mixed with diced apples and pecans served on a croissant.

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

$8.75

Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.

Classic French Dip

$9.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.

Croque Monsieur

$9.50

Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.

Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Tartines

Fig, Bacon, & Brie

$5.25+

A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.

Ham & Swiss

$5.25+

Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.

Tomato & Pesto

$5.00+

Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.

Salmon Tartine

$5.75+

Tartine topped with our house-made blue cheese spread, pulled salmon, topped with picked onions and celery seed.

Morning Delights

French Toast

$8.50

2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.

Pumpkin Caramel French Toast

$9.25

2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with house-made pumpkin caramel and pumpkin seeds. Served with the option of maple syrup on the side.

Overnight Oats

$4.75

Overnight oats served with seasonal toppings!

Yogurt & Granola

$4.50

Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.

Quiche

$7.25

A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**

French Toast Platter(french toast with eggs and bacon)

$12.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soups

$4.99+
Salads

$4.50+

Mixed greens topped with seasonal ingredients served with dressing on the side.

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.75

Your choice of a cup of our in-house made soup and a side salad.

Breads & Spreads

Baguette

$4.25+

A long thin loaf of french bread with a crisp crust. Served with the option of butter and jam.

Paysan Loaf

$8.00
Sourdough Loaf

$8.00
Multigrain Loaf

$8.50

A La Carte Items

A La Carte | Proteins

$1.00

A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites

A La Carte | Bacon

$2.00

A side of 3 strips of bacon

A La Carte | Sausage

$2.50

2 Sausage Patties

A La Carte | Beyond Sausage

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

A La Carte | Cheese

$2.00

A La Carte | Fruit

$3.50

Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$3.25

Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!

Palmier

$1.75Out of stock

A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.

Coconut Macaroon

$1.99Out of stock

Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

$2.10

Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.

Tea Cakes

$2.20

A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Carrot Cake

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.

Apple Almond Cream Turnover

$4.00

Puff pastry filled with cinnamon spiced apples and almond cream.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.

Pecan Pull Apart

$4.20Out of stock

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!

Fresh Fruit Danish

$4.40Out of stock

Cream cheese filled danish with fresh glazed fruit on top

Classic Croissant

$2.60Out of stock

Light, flakey buttered croissant.

Almond Twice Baked Croissant

$4.40Out of stock

Our classic buttered croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream and re-baked, then dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant

$4.40

Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.