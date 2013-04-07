Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108

Charlotte, NC 28210

Breakfast

Brie & Green Apple Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Ham & Cheddar Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Egg & Sausage Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Egg & Bacon Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Croque Monsieur

$9.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Quiche

Florentine Quiche

$14.00

Lorraine Quiche

$15.00

Quiche Lorraine (whole)

$52.00

Quiche Florentine (whole)

$48.00

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Choco Almond

$5.00
French Macaroon

French Macaroon

$2.50

Choc Macaroon

$1.75
Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Hot Beignets (3)

$6.00
Hot Beignets (5)

Hot Beignets (5)

$8.00

Hot Beignets (12)

$15.00

Lemon Tart

$8.25Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Croissant

$3.25

English Muffin

$3.25

Fresh Berries

$8.00

Fruit & Melon

$6.00

Toast

$3.25

Baguette

$2.00

Salades

Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$9.00
Endive Salad

Endive Salad

$13.00
Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.00

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Specialty Salades

Chilled Lobster Salade

Chilled Lobster Salade

$18.00Out of stock

Lump Crab Salade

$17.00
Thai Chicken Salade

Thai Chicken Salade

$16.00

Sandwiches

Beef Short Rib Baguette

Beef Short Rib Baguette

$16.50Out of stock

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken Salade on Croissant

$13.50Out of stock

Multigrain B.L.T.

$13.50
Smoked Salmon Croissant

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$15.50

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Croissant

$13.50

Tuna Salade on Croissant

$13.50

Entrees Dinner Plate

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

Herb Roasted Chicken

$16.00

Herb Basted Salmon

$19.00

Swordfish

$22.00

Chicken mushroom crêpes

$17.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers With Fruit

$9.75

Cheese Kids Pizza

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolat Croissant

$3.25

Croissant

$3.25

Fruit Platter

Pastry Platter

$28.00+

Beignet (3)

$5.00

Beignet (5)

$8.00

beignet (12)

$15.00

Beverages

Bottled Waters

$2.75

Café Américain

$3.00

Café Au Lait

$3.85

Café Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Café Espresso (Single)

$3.00
Café Francais

Café Francais

$3.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Hot Sumatra Coffee

$24.00

Decaf Hot Sumatra Coffee

$24.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

latte

$4.25

Sprite

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Club soda

$2.75

Sweet Tea [Gallon]

$12.00

Unsweetened Tea [Gallon]

$12.00

Milk

$2.75

Pizza

Duck Confit Pizza

$18.00

Margarite Pizza

$14.00

Kale, roasted chicken ,smoked gouda &basil pesto

$14.00

Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Pick Four

Pick Four

Platters

Sandwich Platter

$66.00

Group Salade

$32.00+

Mediterranean Olives & Hummus Platter

Out of stock

Take-Away Dinners - Available after 3pm ONLY

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$66.50

Beef Short Rib Dinner

$91.00

Herbed Basted Salmon Dinner

$70.00

Coffee & Other Beverages

Bottle water

$2.75

Café Americain

$3.00

Café Au Lait

$3.85

Café Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Café Espresso (Single)

$3.00

Café Francais

$3.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Chocolat Chaud

$4.50

Cold Brew Thai Coffee

$5.95Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Fruit Juices

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

The Chaud

$3.75

The Glace

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

12 oz bag Monte's Blend reg coffee - ground

$14.00

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Choco Almond

$5.00
French Macaroon

French Macaroon

$2.50

Choc Macaroon

$1.75
Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Eclair

$4.50

Beignets (3)

$6.00

Beignets (5)

$9.00

Hot Beignets (12)

$15.00

Crêpes, Toast, & Waffles

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Multi-Grain French Toast

$9.00

Two Golden Crêpes

$8.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Gluten-Free Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Duck Confit Waffle

$18.00

Desserts

Coconut Cream Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

Chocolate Tuxedo Cake

$8.00

Eclair

$4.50

Eggs & Omelettes

French Country Breakfast

$14.00

Florentine Omelette

$15.00

Parisian Omelette

$16.00

Fruit De Mer Omelette

$21.00

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Benedict Monte

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Smoked Ham & Egg Crêpes

$13.00

B.Y.O Omelette

$14.00

Lobster Benedicte

$22.00Out of stock

Petits Plats

Beignets (3)

$6.00

Beignets (5)

$9.00

Brie en Crouté

$14.00

Escargot

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Petite Charcuterie

$16.00

Grande Charcuterie

$24.00

1/2 Mussels

$12.00

Cheese Plate

$12.00

House Pate

$11.00

Plat Principal

Mussles & Frites

$18.00

Steak Frites Petit Filet

$21.00

Trout Amandine

$18.00

Herb-Basted Salmon

$18.00

Lobster & Crab Crêpes

$24.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Crêpes

$17.00

Crêpes Vegétarien

$15.00

Chicken & Wild Mushroom Crêpes

$16.00

Basil Pistou Penne

$13.00

Mussels

$18.00

Steak Frites NY Strip

$32.00

Quiche

Florentine Quiche

$14.00

Lorraine Quiche

$15.00

Whole Florentine Quiche

$55.00

Whole Lorraine Quiche

$60.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Salade Croissant

$14.00

Short Rib Baguette

$17.00Out of stock

Croque Monsieur

$12.00

Crab Cake on Brioche

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$17.00

Open Face Vegétarien

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Multigrain B.L.T.

$15.00

Croque Madame

$14.00

Croque Provencial

$14.00

Soupes & Salade

Soup du Jour

$7.00

French Onion

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Soup & Salade Duet

$14.00

Monte Caesar Salad

$10.00
Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$9.00
Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.00

Endive Salad

$13.00

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Kale & Apple Salad

$15.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.00

Lump Crab Salad

$19.00

Tuna Niçoise Salad

$20.00

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

Soup And Salade Duet #2

$16.00

Features

Veal Schnitzel

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids nutella crepe

$9.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.75

Kids Ham & Cheese croissant

$9.75

Kids Quarter roasted Chicken

$9.75

Kids Chicken fingers

$9.75

Kids hamburger

$9.75

Kids Penne Pasta

$9.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Choco Almond

$5.00
French Macaroon

French Macaroon

$2.50

Choc Macaroon

$1.75
Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Beignets (3)

$6.00

Beignets (5)

$9.00

Hot Beignets (12)

$15.00

Desserts

Coconut Cream Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

Chocolate Tuxedo Cake

$8.00

Eclair

$4.50

Hot Beignets (3)

$6.00
Hot Beignets (5)

Hot Beignets (5)

$8.00

Hot Beignets (12)

$15.00

Whole Coconut Cream Cake

$58.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$58.00

Whole Choc. Rasp. Cake

$58.00

Whole Choc. Tuxedo Cake

$60.00

Choco Almond

$5.00

Petits Plats

Burrata & Roasted Asparagus

$16.00

Duck Confit & Potato Salade

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna Niçoise

$20.00

Escargot Traditionnel

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Brie en Croute

$16.00

Four Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Grande Artisanal Cheeses

$24.00

1/2 Mussels

$12.00

Petite Charcuterie

$16.00

Grande Charcuterie

$24.00

House pate

$11.00

Plat Principal

Mussels & Frites

$20.00

Beef Bourg

$26.00

New York Steak

$33.00

Herb-Roasted Half Chicken

$19.00

Trout Amandine

$21.00

Herb-Basted Salmon

$20.00

Blackened sword

$25.00

Risotto

$16.00

Basil Pistou Penne

$16.00

Dinner Filet Mignon

$32.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger Royale

$19.00

Crab Cake on Brioche

$20.00

Savory Crêpes

Lobster & Crab Crêpes

$24.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Crêpes

$20.00

Crêpes Vegétarien

$17.00

Chicken & Mushroom Crêpes

$18.00

Beef & Asparagus Crêpes

$19.00

Soupes & Salade

House French Onion

$8.00

French Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Cafe Monte Caesar Salade SM

$8.00

Cafe Monte Caesar Salade LG

$13.00

House Field Greens Salad SM

$7.00

House Field Greens Salad LG

$11.00

Baby Spinach Salad SM

$8.00

Baby Spinach Salad LG

$12.00

Endive Salad SM

$9.00

Endive Salad LG

$13.00

Strawberry Salad SM

$9.00

Strawberry Salad LG

$13.00

Kale & Apple Salad SM

$10.00

Kale & Apple Salad LG

$14.00

Thai Chicken Salade

$18.00

Lump Crab Salad

$20.00

Features

Endless Mussels

$25.00

Ribeye Feature

$40.00

Lamb Shank

$45.00Out of stock

Wellington

$25.00

Duck Breast

$34.00Out of stock

Fish Salmon

$26.00

Mussel Refill

Lobster

$50.00

Wine Dinner Wine

$30.00

Wine Dinner

$55.00

Adult Chicken Tenders W/ Ff

$12.00

Kids menu

Kids Penne Pasta

$9.75

Kids hamburger

$9.75

Kids Chicken fingers

$9.75

Kids Quarter roasted Chicken

$9.75

Kids Ham & Cheese croissant

$9.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.75

Kids nutella crepe

$9.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Café

Café Francais

Café Francais

$3.25

Café Espresso (Single)

$3.00

Café Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Café Au Lait

$3.85

Cappucino

$4.25

Fruit Juice (Double)

$4.25

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Café Américain

$3.00

Chocolat Chaud

$4.50

Thé Chaud

$3.75

Thé Glacé

$2.75

Latte

$4.25

Desserts

Coconut Cream Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

Chocolate Tuxedo Cake

$8.00

Eclair

$4.50

Beignets (3)

$5.00

Beignets (5)

$8.00

Beignet (12)

$15.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$58.00Out of stock

Whole Coconut Cream Cake

$58.00

Whole Choc. Rasp. Cake

$58.00Out of stock

Whole Choc. Tuxedo Cake

$60.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:01 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28210

