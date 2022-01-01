Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St

Charlotte, NC 28203

Shared Plates

Asiago Truffle Hand Cut Fries

Asiago Truffle Hand Cut Fries

$15.00

Belgium Style Fries, Shaved Asiago Cheese, Black Truffle Infused Olive Oil, Served with Rosemary Garlic Aioli, Organic Ketchup

Local Queen City Pretzel

Local Queen City Pretzel

$10.00

Dusseldorf Mustard, Blue Daisy Beer Cheese.

Cheese & Crackers

$20.00

Chef's Choice of Three Select Cheeses, Bacon Jam, Forest Berries, Granola, Local Honey, Malted Barley Flatbread Crackers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Jumbo Breaded & Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in Barbalo Sauce or Nashville Hot Dry Rub, Blue Cheese Brule, Served with Heirloom Carrots & Ranch Dressing

Chip Chip Hooray

Chip Chip Hooray

$11.00

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Cream Sauce, Tomato Salsa, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00

Your choice of Fried Cauliflower or Crispy Shrimp Tossed in Our Bang Bang Sauce, Scallion, Kohlrabi Slaw Dressed with Wasabi Teriyaki Sauce

Nachos They Mine

Nachos They Mine

$18.00

Springer Mtn Farms Chicken Breast, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Asiago Cream Sauce, Fried Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Scallion, Sour Cream & Guacamole, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Salads & Grains

Grains and Things

Grains and Things

$16.00

Grilled Springer Mtn. Farms Chicken Breast, Tri Colored Quinoa, Coto Farm Greens, Edamame, Cucumber, Forest Berries, Goat Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Snobby Cobby

Snobby Cobby

$16.00

Fried Springer Mtn Farms Chicken Breast, Coto Family Farms Field Greens, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Screened Egg, Avocado, Shaved Onion, Cucumber Wasabi Dressing

The Parthenon

The Parthenon

$11.00

Harmony Ridge Farm Greens, Toasted Feta, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Country Olives, Cucumber, Toasted Olive & Feta Vinaigrette.

Handheld Plates

SPB Burger

SPB Burger

$17.00

Irish Oaks Cattle Co. Ground Beef Patty, Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Drunken Pickles, Our Goopy Cabbage (Shaved Cabbage tossed in Many Islands Dressing), Grilled Brioche Bun

Fish Sammie

Fish Sammie

$17.00

Blue Daisy Beer Battered & Fried Cod Filet, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Drunken Pickles, Creole Remoulade

The Veggiest Burger

The Veggiest Burger

$16.00

House Local Vegetable, Black Bean & Brown Rice Patty, Smoked BBQ Sauce, Goat Cheese Creama, Drunken Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Blackened Mahi Reuben

Blackened Mahi Reuben

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Our Kraut (contains pork), Stout Soaked Swiss Cheese, Many Islands Dressing, Toasted Sourdough Bun

Chicken Sammie

Chicken Sammie

$17.00

Pickle Brined & Breaded Fried Springer Mtn. Farms Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Bang Bang Sauce, Drunken Pickles, Kohlrabi Slaw Dressed With Wasabi Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Brioche Bun

Main Plates

Pastalaya

Pastalaya

$17.00

Blackened Springer Mtn Farms Chicken Breast, Smoked Sausage, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Heirloom Tomato, Asiago Cream Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Fried Jalapeno, Pea Tendril

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Peppermill Sausage Gravy, Cream Cheese Anson Mills Grits, Pico De Gallo, Fried Jalapeno, Scallion

Shrimp Po'Boy Tacos

Shrimp Po'Boy Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Creole Remoulade, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cabbage, Grilled Flour & Corn Tortillas (v) Substitute seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles

Currywurst

Currywurst

$17.00

Sliced Beer Braised Bratwurst, Curry Powder, Our Kraut, Handcut Fries, Side of Mayonnaise

Flatbreads

Burrata-Rita

Burrata-Rita

$17.00

Local Siano Burrata & Mozzarella, Coto Family Farms Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fig Balsamic Gastrique

Fungus Among Us

Fungus Among Us

$16.00

Coto Family Farms Wild Mushrooms, Bush-N-Vine Kale, Local Siano Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Black Truffle Infused Olive Oil

Chicken Fajita Pizzadilla

Chicken Fajita Pizzadilla

$18.00

Springer Mtn Farms Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella, Folded and Pressed, Served with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Oktoberfest Flatbread

Oktoberfest Flatbread

$17.00

Sliced Beer Braised Bratwurst, Smoked Bacon, Blue Daisy Beer Cheese, Mozzarella, Dusseldorf Mustard, Our Kraut

Sides

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Fig Balsamic Gastrique

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Harmony Ridge Farm Greens, Toasted Feta, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Country Olives, Cucumber, Toasted Olive & Feta Vinaigrette.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Kohlrabi Slaw

$5.00

With Poppy Seed Dressing

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers, Hand Cut Fries

Little Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Two Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers, Pickle, Brioche Bun, Handcut Fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Handcut Fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Handcut Fries

Hot

Cookies N' Cream Latte

$6.00

Caramel, White Miso, Ground Black Sesame, Espresso, Whole Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Oreos

Caramel Apple Butter Chai Latte

$6.00

Rishi Chai Concentrate, Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Whole Milk. Topped with Cinnamon *Add Espresso for $2 *Add a shot of Jameson for $8

Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Warming Spices Syrup, espresso, and milk. Topped with cinnamon.

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and hot water

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$4.00

Rotating selection of Hex Coffee. Currently: Isaias Fernandez // Santa Barbara, Honduras

Breve Latte

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

2oz of espresso

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Holy Kakow milk chocolate sauce combined with your choice of steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and choice of steamed milk. Add vanilla or chocolate to change it up!

Red eye

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Iced

Iced Cookies N' Cream Latte

$6.00

Caramel, White Miso, Ground Black Sesame, Espresso, Whole Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Oreos

Iced Caramel Apple Butter Chai Latte

$6.00

Rishi Chai Concentrate, Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Whole Milk, Topped with Cinnamon *Add Espresso for $2 *Add a shot of Jameson for $8

Iced Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie syrup, Warming Spices syrup, espresso, and milk over ice. Topped with cinnamon.

Iced Americano

$3.00

Iced Breve Latte

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00

Espresso and your choice of milk poured over ice. Add vanilla or chocolate for a sweeter drink.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Hex Coffee Nitro Cold Brew

Sweets

Cookie - Plain

$2.75

Cookie - Sandwich

$3.25

Brownie/Bars

$3.75

Tea Options

Earl Grey

$3.50

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Masala Chai

$3.50Out of stock

Guava

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00Out of stock

Matcha (Green)

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$1.50

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.

Location

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

