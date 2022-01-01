Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Suffolk Punch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.
Location
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant
Legion Brewing - South Park
No Reviews
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurant