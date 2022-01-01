Fort Mill restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fort Mill

Fort Mill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Fort Mill restaurants

The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whiskey River$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
Wedge$10.50
iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, pork belly bacon cubes
LD Burger*$12.00
double patties, house pickles, american cheese, special sauce
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farm Burger$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
Farm Haus Salad$7.99
lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra
Carolina Dog$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Burger Craft - Fort Mill image

 

Burger Craft - Fort Mill

Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Craft Your Own Burger$5.99
Fries$2.95
1. Burger in a Bowl$6.99
More about Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Turkey Sandwich$4.00
sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, brie cheese, spinach, stuffing on multigrain wheat
Everything Caprese Sandwich$4.00
walnut pesto, buffalo mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, everything bun
La Croix$0.50
More about Plaza
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Loaded Philly$12.00
Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom
More about Empire Pizza
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Refried Beans$1.85
Taco Salad$9.75
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Pho & Sushi image

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pho - Beef Soup
Vietnamese beef noodle soup
Ramen Noodle Bowl
Egg noodle. Served with veggies, boil egg and topping of your choice.
Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)$5.00
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho & Sushi
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen image

 

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Pasta (D)$14.00
pick a sauce (olive oil and garlic. simple marinara. alfredo. cajun alfredo. pesto cream). a pasta (penne or bucatini). and a protein (shrimp. meatballs. grilled chicken)
Chianti Braised Beef Short Ribs$25.00
marsala glazed mushrooms. polenta. broccolini. beef sauce
Cannoli (Single)$3.00
ricotta cream. chocolate chips.
More about Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
Miyabi Jr Express image

SUSHI

Miyabi Jr Express

1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
2 more Extra Sauces$0.25
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Blacow Burger image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blacow Burger

1646 SC-160, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp$11.00
Carolina BBQ Cheese$12.00
More about Blacow Burger
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fish Fry$16.00
one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
BBQ Grilled Salmon$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six Sticks
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Empire Pizza
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pie$13.95
Cheese Pizza
XLarge Pie$16.95
Cheese Pizza
Medium Pie$10.95
Cheese Pizza
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina
Blue Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Blue Smokehouse

1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich
8 Wings$13.00
Pick 2$15.50
More about Blue Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Spice Asian Kitchen

251 Textile Way, Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermicelli Bowl$18.00
Grilled shrimp or beef short ribs, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, crispy shallot, over vermicelli noodles
More about Spice Asian Kitchen
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill image

 

Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill

1365 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Bread$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
More about Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill
Main pic

 

Napa At Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Napa At Kingsley
The Flipside Cafe image

BBQ

The Flipside Cafe

3150 US-21, Suite 112, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3510 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Flipside Cafe
Emmets Social Table image

 

Emmets Social Table

100 Main St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Emmets Social Table
Food Court Cafe image

 

Food Court Cafe

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Food Court Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Roman's All Star Cafe 2

1641 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roman's All Star Cafe 2
Restaurant banner

 

Knowledge Perk 2

TBD, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Knowledge Perk 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Mill

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Knots

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fort Mill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston