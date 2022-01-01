Fort Mill restaurants you'll love
Fort Mill's top cuisines
Must-try Fort Mill restaurants
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Popular items
|Whiskey River
|$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
|Wedge
|$10.50
iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, pork belly bacon cubes
|LD Burger*
|$12.00
double patties, house pickles, american cheese, special sauce
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
|Farm Haus Salad
|$7.99
lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra
|Carolina Dog
|$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Single Craft Your Own Burger
|$5.99
|Fries
|$2.95
|1. Burger in a Bowl
|$6.99
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
|$4.00
sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, brie cheese, spinach, stuffing on multigrain wheat
|Everything Caprese Sandwich
|$4.00
walnut pesto, buffalo mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, everything bun
|La Croix
|$0.50
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Loaded Philly
|$12.00
Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom
Charanda Mexican Grill
1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
|Refried Beans
|$1.85
|Taco Salad
|$9.75
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Pho - Beef Soup
Vietnamese beef noodle soup
|Ramen Noodle Bowl
Egg noodle. Served with veggies, boil egg and topping of your choice.
|Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)
|$5.00
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Simple Pasta (D)
|$14.00
pick a sauce (olive oil and garlic. simple marinara. alfredo. cajun alfredo. pesto cream). a pasta (penne or bucatini). and a protein (shrimp. meatballs. grilled chicken)
|Chianti Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$25.00
marsala glazed mushrooms. polenta. broccolini. beef sauce
|Cannoli (Single)
|$3.00
ricotta cream. chocolate chips.
SUSHI
Miyabi Jr Express
1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
|$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
|2 more Extra Sauces
|$0.25
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blacow Burger
1646 SC-160, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Classic
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$11.00
|Carolina BBQ Cheese
|$12.00
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Pub Fish Fry
|$16.00
one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
|BBQ Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
Empire Pizza
1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Six Sticks
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
PIZZA
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina
8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Large Pie
|$13.95
Cheese Pizza
|XLarge Pie
|$16.95
Cheese Pizza
|Medium Pie
|$10.95
Cheese Pizza
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Blue Smokehouse
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|8 Wings
|$13.00
|Pick 2
|$15.50
Spice Asian Kitchen
251 Textile Way, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Vermicelli Bowl
|$18.00
Grilled shrimp or beef short ribs, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, crispy shallot, over vermicelli noodles
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill
1365 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Artisan Bread
|$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
Food Court Cafe
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
Roman's All Star Cafe 2
1641 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill
Knowledge Perk 2
TBD, Fort Mill