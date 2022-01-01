Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve salmon

Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Pita$4.00
seared salmon, avocado, bacon jam, lettuce, roasted tomato, naan bread
More about Plaza
Pho & Sushi image

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon - Sake Sashimi$5.00
2pcs. With-Out rice
Salmon Roll$6.00
Salmon roll.
Spicy Salmon Roll$6.00
Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.
More about Pho & Sushi
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Grilled Salmon$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
Salmon Spinach Salad$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
Salmon BLT$15.00
bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Main pic

 

Napa At Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$30.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
Grilled Salmon$20.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
Salmon Sandwich$18.00
blackened salmon, mashed avocado, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, citrus aioli
More about Napa At Kingsley

