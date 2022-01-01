Salmon in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve salmon
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Salmon Pita
|$4.00
seared salmon, avocado, bacon jam, lettuce, roasted tomato, naan bread
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
|Salmon - Sake Sashimi
|$5.00
2pcs. With-Out rice
|Salmon Roll
|$6.00
Salmon roll.
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.00
Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|BBQ Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
|Salmon BLT
|$15.00
bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side
Napa At Kingsley
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill
|Grilled Salmon
|$30.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
|Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
blackened salmon, mashed avocado, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, citrus aioli