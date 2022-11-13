Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Korean
Thai

Spice Asian Kitchen 251 Textile Way

638 Reviews

$$

251 Textile Way

Fort Mill, SC 29715

KFC Wings
Spice Fried Rice
LUNCH Bulgolgi Rice Bowl

SMALL PLATES

Bao Buns Duck

$12.00

Bao Buns Pork

$9.00

Cucumber, scallions, hoisin

Bulgolgi Taco

$5.00

Korean beef, lettuce, slaw, mango mayo, almond dust

Chilled Sesame Noodles

$9.00Out of stock

Crab Rangoon Dip

$10.00

Crab, cream cheese, scallions, wonton chips

Edamame

$8.00

Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Soy beans, garlic, chili

KFC Wings

$10.00

Korean Fried Chicken wings, spicy gochujang sauce, cilantro

Kimchi Fries

$11.00

Lao Sausage

$12.00

Roti Canai

$9.00

Vegan, Flaky Indian flatbread, yellow curry, potato, carrots, scallions

Salmon Taco

$5.00

Miso salmon, slaw, mango mayo, almond dust

Sashimi Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Bigeye tuna, avocado, pickled onion, scallions, spicy mayo, wonton chips

Seared Scallops

$19.00

Fresh scallops, glass noodles, soy, ginger, scallions

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp, avocado, lettuce, slaw, scallions, cilantro, spicy mayo

Spice Sushi Roll

$20.00

Spicy Shrimp & Avocado

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Rice Crisps

$13.00

Fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions, over crispy rice rounds

Szechuan Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken, bamboo, water chestnuts, scallions, sesame, szechuan chili oil

Taco Trio

$13.00

Vegan Fresh Rolls

$7.00

Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Rice paper, lettuce, carrots, mint, vermicelli noodles, sweet chili, peanut sauce

SOUPS

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Chicken, coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Shrimp, chicken, tomato, mushroom, scallions

WOK

Drunken Noodles

$19.00

Flat rice noodles, zucchini, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, basil, sake

Green Curry

$18.00

Kaw Pow

$19.00

Minced chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, thai basil, carrots, fried egg, served with steamed rice

Pad See Ew

$19.00

Pad Thai

$18.00

Thin rice noodles, egg, sprouts, scallions, peanuts

Red Curry

$18.00

Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Lemon grass, bamboo, string beans, bell pepper, eggplant, basil, served with steamed rice

Spice Fried Rice

$17.00

Slow roasted pork, egg, onion, bell pepper, scallions

Uncle Vee's Noodles

$18.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, onion, scallions, sprouts, peanuts

BOWLS

Bibimbap

$19.00

Bulgolgi beef, vegetable medley, fried egg, over rice, served in a hot stone bowl with gochujang, kimchi

Poké Bowl

$19.00

Marinated tuna or salmon, edamame, avocado, cucumber, slaw, scallions, over sushi rice

Spice Bowl

$17.00

Pork shoulder, pickled onion, scallions, slaw, edamame, jalapeno, fried egg, sweet chili sauce, over sushi rice

Unagi Don

$19.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, slaw, scallions, over sushi rice

SALADS

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, capers, red onion, tomato, avocado, basil, lemon zest, house garlic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Gluten Friendly, Garden lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled corn, cheese, spicy ranch

BURGERS

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Wagyu, smoked gouda, bibb lettuce, pickled onion, spicy mayo, served with fries

Bulgolgi Burger

$19.00

Marinated wagyu, mozzarella, lettuce, spicy mayo, kimchi, served with side salad

LUNCH

LUNCH 3 Tacos

$13.00

LUNCH Bulgolgi Rice Bowl

$16.00

LUNCH Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

LUNCH Pad Thai

$13.00

LUNCH Green Curry

$13.00

LUNCH Spice Bowl

$13.00

LUNCH Spice Fried Rice

$13.00

LUNCH Uncle Vee's Noodles

$13.00

LUNCH Pad See Yew

$13.00

LUNCH Red Curry

$13.00

LARGE PLATES

Bulgolgi

$23.00

Thinly sliced marinated ribeye, onion, scallions, carrots, fried egg

Crispy Duck

$30.00

Bone in half duck over vegetable fried rice

Miso Salmon

$28.00

Generously cut salmon fillet, marinated in miso, and seared. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables.

Pork Shoulder Bossam

$26.00

Pork shoulder, slow roasted for 6 hours, served with lettuce, rice, kimchi, cucumbers, jalapenos, samjang mayo

Whole Bossam Roast

$175.00

serves 6-8, requires 24 hour notice

Steak Tataki

$34.00

Xinjiang Lamb Skewers

$28.00

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$18.00

Short Rib

$38.00

DESSERT

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Rocky Road Brownie

$9.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Chinese Churros

$9.00

Coconut Cake (Copy)

$9.00

SIDE ITEM

Steam Rice

$2.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Ssamjang

$3.00

Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

Green Curry side

$6.00

Kids Fried Rice

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Roti Bread

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Spice Tray

FAMILY MEAL

Family Meal

$55.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coconut Water

$5.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Frozen Coke N/A

$5.00

Ginegerale

$3.00

Ginger Lemongrass

$6.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Jasmine Green

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

SPICE SODAS

Ginger Lemon

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Honey Orange

$5.00

Strawberry Mint

$5.00

