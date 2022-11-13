The Flipside Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
American

The Flipside Cafe 3150 US-21, Suite 112

3,510 Reviews

$$

3150 US-21, Suite 112

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Order Again

HH Wines

HH Astoria Pino Grigio

$4.00

HH Barnard Griffin Sauv Blanc

$4.00

HH Franciscan Chardonnay

$5.00

HH MAN Pinotage

$4.00Out of stock

HH La Quercia Montepulciano

$4.00

HH Cartlidge & Browne Merlot

$4.00

HH J Lohr

$4.00

HH Goug Cabernet

$4.00

HH Goug Merlot

$4.00

HH Maipe

$4.00

HH Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$4.00

HH Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$4.00

Barnard Griffin Rose

$4.00

HH Chop Shop

$4.00

HH Draft Beer

HH Draft Beer

$4.00

1 st course

house salad

$7.00

kale salad

$7.00

tomato soup

$7.00

goat cheese salad

$7.00

asparagus salad

$10.00

apple salad

$7.00

buratta salad

$10.00

wedge salad

$7.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.00

Strawberry Feta Salad

$7.00

2 nd course

Salmon 3/35

$21.00

Strip Steakk 3/35

$26.00

Shrimp and Grits 3/35

$21.00

Meat Loaf 3/35

$21.00

Short Rib 3/35

$21.00

Fried Chicken 3/35

$21.00

Pecan Crusted Trout 3/35

$21.00

Full Rack 3/35

$21.00

3 rd course

Brulee

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Torte

$7.00

Shortcake

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Apple Crumble Cake

$7.00

1 st course

Ala cart Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

52/ pp Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

2 nd course

Ala Cart Surf and Turf

$39.00Out of stock

52/ pp Surf and Turf

$35.00

3 rd course

Ala Cart Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

52/ pp Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Pink Out Fundraiser

Hibiscus Raspberry Tea Refresher

$5.00

Rasp Donut Crust Cheesecake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We offer Locally Inspired Southern, American cuisine for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Brunch!

Location

3150 US-21, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
The Flipside Cafe image

