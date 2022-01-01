Indian Trail restaurants you'll love

Indian Trail restaurants
Toast
  • Indian Trail

Indian Trail's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Indian Trail restaurants

TMR BBQ image

 

TMR BBQ

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Plate +2 Side$11.99
Chopped Pork w/ 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Pork Plate +1 Side$10.49
Chopped Pork with a Choice of one side and 3 Hushpuppies
Create Combo 3 Meat Plt$19.99
Choice of 3 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies
More about TMR BBQ
Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria

7870 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Calzone$7.49
Filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Black Olives, and Shredded Carrots
Garlic Squares (40-45)$3.75
More about Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Trail House image

 

The Trail House

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Avg 4.3 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.95
housemade with fries
Avocado Chicken Wrap$12.95
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$11.95
marinated steak egg rolls served with honey sriracha dipping sauce
More about The Trail House
Restaurant banner

 

TMR BBQ- Food Truck

6640 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TMR BBQ- Food Truck
