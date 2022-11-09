Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Trail House

573 Reviews

$$

6751 Old Monroe Road

Ste 107

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Chicken Wrap*
Wings (8)*
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls*

Build Your Own Salad*

Pick 6 items. Additional items 50 cents each.
Build Your Own Salad Choices

Build Your Own Salad Choices

$12.95

Choose 6 items. Each additional item is $0.50.

Choose 2 Combo*

Choose 2 with Half Sandwich

Choose 2 with Half Sandwich

$11.95

Your choice of a half sandwich with a side, salad, or cup of soup (bowl +1).

Choose 2 with Full Sandwich

Choose 2 with Full Sandwich

$13.95

Your choice of a full sandwich with a side, salad or cup of soup (bowl +1)

Soup & Salad

$11.95

Salad & Side

$11.95

Soup & Side

$11.95

Choose 3 Combo*

Choose 3 w/ Half Sandwich

Choose 3 w/ Half Sandwich

$13.95

Your choice of any of our lunch sandwiches, plus your two choices of soup, salad, or sides.

Choose 3 w/ Full Sandwich

$15.95

Soup and Two Sides

$13.95

Salad and Two Sides

$13.95

Full Sandwiches*

Avocado Chicken Wrap*

Avocado Chicken Wrap*

$14.95

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

Classic Burger*

Classic Burger*

$13.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$15.95

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo. More than a mouthful!

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Old Bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on a brioche bun.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.95

Meatballs made by hand, covered with house marinara and mozzarella.

Pesto Chicken Wrap*

Pesto Chicken Wrap*

$14.95

grilled chicken, homemade pesto, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwich Special

$13.95

Bar Bites

Fried Mushrooms*

Fried Mushrooms*

$8.95

served with Cajun ranch

Fried Pickles*

Fried Pickles*

$8.95

served with ranch.

Fried Ravioli*

Fried Ravioli*

$8.95

with marinara sauce.

Loaded Cheese Fries*

$8.95
Mega Pretzel*

Mega Pretzel*

$8.95

With beer cheese sauce.

Mexican Nachos (1/2 order)*

Mexican Nachos (1/2 order)*

$8.95

Shared Plates**

Appetizers and shared bites.
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls*

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls*

$12.95

marinated steak egg rolls served with honey sriracha dipping sauce

Dip Trio*

Dip Trio*

$12.95

Buffalo chicken dip, spinach dip (v), queso (v), pimento cheese (v), pico de gallo (v), guacamole (v) (+1) with pita or tortilla chips. 12.95

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.95

with Cajun ranch.

Fried Mushrooms*

Fried Mushrooms*

$8.95

served with Cajun ranch

Fried Pickles*

Fried Pickles*

$8.95

served with ranch.

Fried Ravioli*

Fried Ravioli*

$8.95

with marinara sauce.

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$8.95

Fresh jalapeños, pickled banana peppers, red and green bell peppers, onions, breaded and fried. Served with Cajun Ranch.

General Tso’s Calamari*

General Tso’s Calamari*

$14.95

crispy fried in an Asian sauce

Nachos BBQ Pork*

Nachos BBQ Pork*

$14.95

pulled pork, bourbon BBQ sauce, pepperjack, cheddar, jalapenos, pico de gallo, green onions, sour cream.

Nachos Mexican*

Nachos Mexican*

$12.95

tortilla chips topped with queso, mixed cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos

Single Dip*

Single Dip*

$12.95

A large portion of buffalo chicken, spinach queso or pimento cheese dip. Served with pita wedges or tortilla chips

Wings & Things

Wings (8)*

Wings (8)*

$12.95
Wings (12)*

Wings (12)*

$17.95
Wings (25)*

Wings (25)*

$36.00
Wings (50)*

Wings (50)*

$72.00
Boneless Wings (8)*

Boneless Wings (8)*

$12.95
Boneless Wings (12)*

Boneless Wings (12)*

$17.95
Chicken Tenders*

Chicken Tenders*

$13.95

housemade with fries

Shrimp Appetizer*

Shrimp Appetizer*

$14.95

fried or grilled and tossed in any sauce with celery, carrots and fries

Sliders

Slider Choice of 3

Slider Choice of 3

$12.95

Choose from fried chicken, pulled pork, or ground beef.

Slider Choice of 4

Slider Choice of 4

$15.95

Choose from fried chicken, pulled pork, or ground beef.

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$9.95+

romaine, croutons, parmesan, housemade caesar dressing

Chili*

Chili*

$6.95+

housemade with a sour cream, cheddar, jalapenos

House Salad*

House Salad*

$8.95+

mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, cheddar, croutons

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.95

Chopped kale, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, tossed with poppy seed or lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad*

Shrimp & Avocado Salad*

$16.95

mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperjack cheese, Cajun ranch dressing

Trail House Salad*

Trail House Salad*

$15.95

Mixed greens, apples, blueberries, blue cheese, pecans, and grilled chicken

Wedge Salad*

Wedge Salad*

$9.95+

crisp lettuce wedge, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*

$13.95

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella, scallions, jalapeños, ranch.

California Chicken Flatbread*

California Chicken Flatbread*

$13.95

marinated chicken, avocado, red peppers, bacon, mozzarella, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Chipotle Honey Pepperoni Flatbread

Chipotle Honey Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.95

pepperoni, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, drizzled with chipotle honey

White Flatbread

White Flatbread

$12.95

whipped goat cheese, artichokes, kale, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Tacos**

Two or more come with tortilla chips, or sub a regular side for free or a premium side for $1.
Two Tacos*

Two Tacos*

Fried Chicken, Cantina Chicken, Trail House Steak, Cantina Steak, Shrimp

Three Tacos*

Three Tacos*

Fried Chicken, Cantina Chicken, Trail House Steak, Cantina Steak, Shrimp

Four Tacos*

Four Tacos*

Fried Chicken, Cantina Chicken, Trail House Steak, Cantina Steak, Shrimp

Sandwiches**

Served with your choice of a regular side. +$1 for a premiuim side.
Avocado Chicken Wrap*

Avocado Chicken Wrap*

$14.95

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

Buffalo Grilled Cheese*

Buffalo Grilled Cheese*

$14.95

fried buffalo chicken, jalapenos, pepperjack and provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.95

Meatballs made by hand, covered with house marinara and mozzarella.

Pesto Chicken Wrap*

Pesto Chicken Wrap*

$14.95

grilled chicken, homemade pesto, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette.

Philly Cheesesteak*

Philly Cheesesteak*

$13.95

chicken or steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo

Quesadilla*

Quesadilla*

$12.95

peppers and onions, black bean corn salsa, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (no side)

Stalling's Chicken Sandwich*

Stalling's Chicken Sandwich*

$14.95

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, provolone

Trail House Grilled Cheese*

Trail House Grilled Cheese*

$14.95

pulled pork, mac & cheese, American cheese

Burgers**

Served with your choice of a regular side. +$1 for a premiuim side.

Bison Burger Special

$16.95Out of stock
Classic Burger*

Classic Burger*

$13.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$14.95

sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli

Ol' Blue's Breakfast Burger*

Ol' Blue's Breakfast Burger*

$14.95

fried egg, bacon, mayo, American cheese

Pepper Crunch Burger

Pepper Crunch Burger

$14.95

Fritto Misto (fried jalapeno peppers, banana peppers, red and green bell peppers and onions), cheddar, chipotle aioli. Messy, a little spicy, and yummy!

Southwest Burger*

Southwest Burger*

$14.95

onion rings, smoked bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, bbq sauce.

Main Plates

Fettuccine Alfredo*

Fettuccine Alfredo*

$16.95

fettuccine tossed in housemade alfredo sauce

Fettuccine with Meatballs

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$17.95

Hand made meatballs with marinara sauce over fettuccini noodles.

Fish & Chips*

Fish & Chips*

$12.95

hand battered white fish with fries. comes with ketchup.

Key West*

Key West*

Your choice of chicken breast or mahi mahi, dusted with Key West seasoning, served with grilled zucchini and cilantro lime rice. Or asked for it blackened or simply grilled.

Salmon*

Salmon*

$19.95

6 oz. Atlantic salmon, grilled or blackened, asparagus, yellow rice

Sirloin Steak*

Sirloin Steak*

$24.95

8 oz. baseball cut, dry aged, with chimichurri sauce, asparagus and a baked potato. Or get it blackened or simply grilled. Loaded baked potato +2

Trail House Pasta*

Trail House Pasta*

$17.95

blackened chicken, roasted vegetables, Cajun cream sauce

Regular Sides

Broccoli*

Broccoli*

$3.95
Cole Slaw*

Cole Slaw*

$3.95
Fries*

Fries*

$3.95
Green Beans*

Green Beans*

$3.95
House Chips*

House Chips*

$3.95
Mashed Potatoes*

Mashed Potatoes*

$3.95
Rice*

Rice*

$3.95
Roasted Vegetables*

Roasted Vegetables*

$3.95
Tater Tots*

Tater Tots*

$3.95

Premium Sides

Asparagus*

Asparagus*

$5.95
Baked Potato*

Baked Potato*

$5.95
Caesar Salad (side)*

Caesar Salad (side)*

$5.95
Fried Okra*

Fried Okra*

$5.95

with Cajun Ranch.

Grilled Zucchini*

Grilled Zucchini*

$5.95
House Salad (side)*

House Salad (side)*

$5.95
Loaded Baked Potato*

Loaded Baked Potato*

$7.95

butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, green onions.

Mac & Cheese*

Mac & Cheese*

$5.95
Onion Rings*

Onion Rings*

$5.95

Sweet Potato Tots*

$5.95

Desserts**

All of our desserts are housemade.

Brownie To Go*

$3.95

A large brownie made in house with Ghiradelli chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Cookie*

Chocolate Chip Cookie*

$2.95

Ice Cream*

$1.95

Choose up to 2 toppings from Chocolate, Caramel, Sprinkles, or Oreo Crumbles.

Cookies & Cream Eggrolls

$6.95

Kid’s Menu*

All Kids Meals come with one side, a kids drink, and a kids dessert.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.95
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.95
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95
Kid's Pasta w/ Alfredo

Kid's Pasta w/ Alfredo

$7.95
Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

$7.95
Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.95
Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.95

Gluten Free Menu

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.95

Chopped kale, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, tossed with poppy seed or lemon vinaigrette dressing.

GF Trail House Salad

$15.95

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

GF Classic Burger

$13.95

GF Salmon

$19.95

GF Build Your Own Salad

$12.95

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Reg Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Milk-Choc

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.79

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.79

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Hot chocolate

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Trail House is Union County's neighborhood restaurant and pub serving quality American fare.

Location

6751 Old Monroe Road, Ste 107, Indian Trail, NC 28079

