  • Matthews Social House - 105 west Charles Matthews
Matthews Social House 105 west Charles Matthews

105 west Charles Matthews

Matthews, NC 28105

Burgers and Fries

Burgers

Stumptown Classic

$10.00

Classic Burger with LTO

Sweet Caroline

$13.00

BBQ Sauce,Cheddar,Bacon LTO

Say Aloha to my Little Friend

$13.00

Grilled Pineapple,American cheese, crack sauce LTO

The Pop POP

$19.00

15 0z of Meat with double Patty, double cheese, bacon

Spicy son of a Bun

$13.00

Signature Fries

Crack Fries

$6.00

Cowboy Caviar

$6.00

Reg Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

N/A

Can of Soda

$1.50

Bottle of water

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Beer

Drafts

Guinness 20oz

$7.00

Smithwicks 20oz

$7.00

Magners 20oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$6.00

Sea Board Juice Train 16oz

$7.00

Noda Rot 16oz

$7.00

Edge City 16oz

$7.00

Narragansett 20oz

$5.00

Southern Range 16oz

$7.00

Foothills IPA 16oz

$7.00

Stella 16oz

$6.00

narragansett 16oz

$4.00

Snakebite 20oz

$7.00

Black and tan 20oz

$7.00

Seaboard Juice Train 20oz

$8.00

Cans/Bottles

Miller lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Mich ultra

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

whiteclaw

$5.00

Miller high life

$4.00

guinness zero

$6.00

white zombie

$5.00

bud light

$4.00

Noda lil slurp

$6.00

beach candy

$6.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel one

$11.00

Salamander

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Irish Whiskey

2 gingers

$5.00

Jameson cask Ipa

$9.00

Jameson cask stout

$9.00

Jameson orange

$9.00

Jameson cold brew

$8.00

Teeling

$14.00

Tullamore xo rum cask

$10.00

The sexton

$12.00

Quiet man

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Rua

$14.00

Red Breast 12 yr

$15.00

Tullamore 12 year

$15.00

Tullamore dew

$8.00

Quinns

$8.00

Green spot

$15.00

Jameson

$8.00

Powers

$10.00

Bushmills 10

$14.00

Middleton

$50.00

Tequila

1800 sliver

$8.00

casamigos silver

$11.00

casamigos rep

$13.00

lunazul

$7.00

Bourbon

Angels envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Canadian club

$8.00

Crown royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four roses small batch

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jeffersons ocean

$18.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob creek

$12.00

Knob creek rye

$12.00

Makers

$9.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford double oak

$12.00

Gin

704 Gin

$8.00

Bombay sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Macallan 12 yr

$20.00

Cordials

jager

$9.00

fireball

$8.00

Gran Ma

$10.00

Kamora

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Kalua

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Shots

royal flush

$7.00

green tea

$7.00

Orange tea

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Cocktails

Irish mule

$10.00

Rasp mule

$10.00

Moscow mule

$10.00

Kentucky mule

$10.00

Big Lous Margarita

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Rum

Captin morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Malibu rum

$8.00

Wine

Red wine

Pino Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Bottle of cab

$40.00

White wine

Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pino grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Retail

tshirt

$20.00

Quarters

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

" Work is the curse of the drinking class "

Location

105 west Charles Matthews, Matthews, NC 28105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
