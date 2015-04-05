  • Home
The Portrait Gallery 118 East Charles Street

No reviews yet

118 East Charles Street

Matthews, NC 28105

Order Again

Salads

Classic House Wedge Salad

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, red onion, pancetta

PG House salad

$14.00

Spring mix, candied walnuts, cucumber, carrot, red onion cherry tomato, dressed with white balsamic

Classic House Wedge Salad (Copy)

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, bacon & shallots

Apps

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

tossed in apple cider vinaigrette topped with Pancetta and shaved Pecorino Romano

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Pan seared ahi tuna with Soy Wasabi Vinaigrette

Braised Meatballs

$13.00

House made marinara with garlic bread, fresh basil, saved Pecorino Romano

Burger Sliders

$15.00

three 2oz handmade patty's pimento cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, South Carolina mustard sauce & dill pickles (cooked medium)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken sliders with pickled jalapeno, fennel aioli, slaw & garlic aioli

Cheese and Charcuterie Small

$16.00

A board of artisanal cheeses and meats, served artisanal crackers, prepper jelly, nuts, pickles and olives

Cheese and Charcuterie Large

$32.00

A board of artisanal cheeses and meats, served with artisanal crackers, pepper jelly, candied walnuts, pickles and olives

Cajun Blackened Wings

$12.00

6 wings tossed in signature cajun wing sauce then grilled

Fried Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

goat cheese, shallots & garlic, dressed with roasted red pepper Romesco sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.00

truffle oil, Pecorino Romano, parsley and garlic aioli

Three Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, sautéed mushroom, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper & garlic aioi

Brussel Flatbread

$16.00

Romesco sauce, shaved brussels, pancetta, mozzarella, goat cheese, sauteed onion, balsamic drizzle ( this sauce contains nuts)

Chicken tenders kids

$8.00

Mac and cheese bites

$12.00

PG slider

$16.00

Pimento cheese, shaved roast beef, fried onions, aus ju

Entree

Pan Fried Salmon

$17.00

salmon with arugula cream sauce & blackberry compote

One of Everything

$175.00

(recommended for 4 people) includes all small plates (excluding salad and choose 1 flatbread & 1 slider)

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Char-grilled shrimp over cheesy grits with Tasso gravy

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Pork belly with Asian glaze, sriracha aioli & pineapple salsa

Desserts

Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon sorbet

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Served with fruit and whipped cream

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Served with fruit and whipped cream

Cookie cake

$10.00Out of stock

Weekly Specials

Linquini white clam

$22.00

Soup

$8.00

Fruiti de mare

$28.00

Oyster rock

$16.00

French onion

$8.00

Oyster half shell 1\2 dozen

$16.00

Oyster half shell full dozen

$30.00

Extra Sauces

Sauces

$0.47

Extra Bread

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

118 East Charles Street, Matthews, NC 28105

