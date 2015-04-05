The Portrait Gallery 118 East Charles Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
118 East Charles Street, Matthews, NC 28105
Gallery