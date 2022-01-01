Clover restaurants you'll love

Clover restaurants
Must-try Clover restaurants

Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie image

 

Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie

312 Bulkhead Way, Lake Wylie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.00
10 Jumbo wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery upon request. Pick your buffalo sauce
1/2 TURKEY BREAST$9.50
Roasted Turkey breast served with provolone, lettuce, tomato and oregano.
1/2 ITALIAN$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami served with Lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
This is a special on the 1st Friday of every month
Bagel Boat image

 

Bagel Boat

4090 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Lox$11.00
Fresh Lox ,thinly sliced red onion, tomato topped with Capers & Cream Cheese on a plain bagel.
The Club$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo on 3 slices of toasted Sourdough Bread
Egg & Cheese$4.60
Main St Retreat Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Main St Retreat Bar & Grill

1007 Old North Main St, Clover

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
Bacon & shredded cheddar stuffed
Wings - 6$8.99
6 wings mixed
Kids Meal - Chicken Nuggetts$5.99
Chicken nuggets, choose side and soft drink
Restaurant banner

 

Dreamery Creamery

4543 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
