Clover restaurants you'll love
Clover's top cuisines
Must-try Clover restaurants
More about Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie
312 Bulkhead Way, Lake Wylie
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.00
10 Jumbo wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery upon request. Pick your buffalo sauce
|1/2 TURKEY BREAST
|$9.50
Roasted Turkey breast served with provolone, lettuce, tomato and oregano.
|1/2 ITALIAN
|$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami served with Lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
This is a special on the 1st Friday of every month
More about Bagel Boat
Bagel Boat
4090 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie
|Popular items
|Fresh Lox
|$11.00
Fresh Lox ,thinly sliced red onion, tomato topped with Capers & Cream Cheese on a plain bagel.
|The Club
|$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo on 3 slices of toasted Sourdough Bread
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.60
More about Main St Retreat Bar & Grill
GRILL
Main St Retreat Bar & Grill
1007 Old North Main St, Clover
|Popular items
|Stuffed Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.49
Bacon & shredded cheddar stuffed
|Wings - 6
|$8.99
6 wings mixed
|Kids Meal - Chicken Nuggetts
|$5.99
Chicken nuggets, choose side and soft drink
More about Dreamery Creamery
Dreamery Creamery
4543 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie