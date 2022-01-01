Chicken wraps in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$4.00
chicken salad (chicken, mayonnaise, red onion, garlic, sweet relish), lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Parmesan, Side Creamy Caesar.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Ranch.