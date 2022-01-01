Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$4.00
chicken salad (chicken, mayonnaise, red onion, garlic, sweet relish), lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
More about Plaza
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Parmesan, Side Creamy Caesar.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Ranch.
More about Empire Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Parmesan, Side Creamy Caesar.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Ranch.
More about Empire Pizza

