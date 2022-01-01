Fried chicken sandwiches in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side