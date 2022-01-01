Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village

940 Market St., Fort Mill

Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village
Banner pic

 

Napa at Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
balsamic barbecue sauce, white cheddar,
crispy onions, house-made pickles, brioche bun
More about Napa at Kingsley

