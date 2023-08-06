Combos

The Beaut Combo

$15.00

The Beaut, choice of side and a drink.

The Cheesy Beaut Combo

$16.00

The Cheesy Beaut, choice of side and a drink

The Hot Thighs Combo

$15.00

The Hot Thighs Sandwich, choice of side and a drink

Bossy Bites Combo

$13.00

Bossy Bites, choice of side and a drink

Wing Combo

$16.00

Wings, choice of side and a drink

TheBossy Salad Combo

$13.00

Our Simple Salad with Bossy Bites

Party Package

Party Package

$74.00

4 Beauts, 4 orders of Bossy Bites, 4 orders of Fries and a jar of Bossy Sauce

Box of Bites 1 LB.

$18.00

Box of Bites 2 LB.

$35.00

Box of Bites 3 LB.

$52.00

The Beaut

$9.00

Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles

The Cheesy Beaut

$10.00

Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles.

Hot Thigh Sandwhich

$9.00

Bossy Bites

$7.00

Joyce Farms Bites

Snack Pack

$7.00

Wings 1/2 Lb

$10.00

Box of Wings 3 lb

$49.00

Fried Chicken Breast Only

$7.00

House Fries

$5.00

Simple Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Hand Pie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

8oz Bossy Sauce

$5.00

8oz Ranch

$5.00

8oz Blue Cheese

$5.00

8oz Zacks Hot Sauce

$5.00

8oz Pickles

$5.00

16oz Bossy Sauce

$10.00

Drinks

Minute Maid Lemonade.

$2.95

Coke.

$2.95

Diet Coke.

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch.

$2.95

Sprite.

$2.95

Cherry Coke.

$2.95

Tea.

$2.95

Sweet Tea.

$2.95

Arnold Palmer.

$2.95

Dr. Pepper.

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95

Beers

Hyde In The Haze Single.

$7.00

Hyde In The Haze 4pack.

$28.00

Blue Daisy Single.

$7.00

Blue Daisy 4pack.

$28.00

Coors Light.

$3.00

Retail

Navy Shirt

$20.00

White Shirt

$10.00

Pink Shirt

$20.00

Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

Its A Beaut Clark

$25.00

Bossy Beulah Trucker.

$25.00

Aunt Beaut Trucker.

$25.00

Heart Hat.

$25.00

Chino Cap

$25.00

Bossy Beulah Red Trucker

$25.00

Apron.

$16.00

Kitchen Shirt.

$16.00