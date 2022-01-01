Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Charanda Mexican of Fort Mill

review star

No reviews yet

1504 Carolina Pl Dr

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Chimichangas
Arroz con Pollo

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Gringo Dip

$7.75

Queso Dip

$7.50

Bean & Queso Dip

$7.85

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Queso Dip w/ Spinach

$7.95

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Charanda Dip

$8.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95

House Nachos

$13.95

Nachos Hawaiianos

$14.95

Queso Dip Nachos

$8.50

Queso Dip & Bean Nachos

$8.95

Queso Dip & Beef Nachos

$10.25

Queso Dip & Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Nachos w/ Beef and Beans

$10.95

Nachos w/ Chicken and Beans

$10.95

Veggie Nachos

$11.75

Soup & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Sopa Azteca

$10.50

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Taco Salad

$11.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Burritos

Chicken Burrito (1)

$5.50

Chicken Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef Stew Burrito(1)

$6.00

Beef Stew Burrito (2)

$10.95

Bean Burrito (1)

$4.75

Bean Burrito (2)

$9.75

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef & Bean Burrito (2)

$9.75

Spinach & Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.75

Spinach & Cheese Burrito (2)

$10.95

B&B Burrito (1)

$7.25

B&B Burrito (2)

$11.75

Burrito Relleno

$12.95

Special Burrito

$11.95

Cheese Burrito (1)

$3.99

Cheese Burrito (2)

$7.99

Tacos

Bean Tacos (1)

$2.99

Beef Tacos (1)

$2.99

Chicken Tacos (1)

$2.99

Bean Taco Supreme (1)

$3.50

Beef Taco Supreme (1)

$3.50

Chicken Taco Supreme (1)

$3.50

Bean Taco (2)

$5.75

Beef Taco (2)

$5.75

Chicken Taco (2)

$5.75

Bean Taco Supreme (2)

$7.25

Beef Taco Supreme (2)

$7.25

Chicken Taco Supreme (2)

$7.25

Bean Taco (3)

$7.95

Beef Taco (3)

$7.95

Chicken Taco (3)

$7.95

Bean Taco Supreme (3)

$9.95

Beef Taco Supreme (3)

$9.95

Chicken Taco Supreme (3)

$9.95

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada (2)

$7.50

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Beef Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Beef Enchilada (2)

$7.50

Beef Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Cheese Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Cheese Enchilada (2)

$7.50

Cheese Enchilada (3)

$9.75

Spinach Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Spinach Enchilada (2)

$7.50

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Bean Enchiladas (1)

$3.50

Bean Enchilada (2)

$7.50

Bean Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Tostadas

Beef Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Beef Tostadas (2)

$7.75

Chicken Tostadas (1)

$3.75

Chicken Tostadas (2)

$7.25

Tostaguac

Beef Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Beef Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

Chicken Tostaguac (1)

$4.50

Chicken Tostaguac (2)

$8.50

House Specialties

Chiles Poblanos

Chiles Poblanos

$15.50

Pollo Fundido

$13.95

Mole Poblano

$16.95

Sopes

$10.75

"Chad"-randa Special

$16.75

Carnitas

$16.95
Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.95

Taquitos Dorados

$12.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.95

Pollo al Tequila

$17.95

Pollo Poblano

$17.95

Arroz con Pollo

$16.75

Pollo Ranchero

$17.95

Pollo Con Crema

$17.25

Pollo al Chipotle

$17.25

Veggie-Chicken

$16.95

Arroz Con Pollo Y Chorizo

$17.99

Las Carnes

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.50

Cazuela de Norte

$17.95

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Steak Relleno

$19.50

Steak Tampiqueña

$19.95

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Parrillada de La Casa

$31.95

Molcajete

$35.95

Charanda Cheese Steak

$16.95

4 Shrimp

$5.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Steak Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Chicken Fajitas (for 1)

$16.95

Chicken Fajitas (for 2)

$29.90

Fajitas Charanda

$21.95

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 1)

$17.95

Mixed Fajitas (for 2)

$29.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

Fajitas Carnitas

$16.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 1)

$18.95

Mixed Fajitas con Chorizo (for 2)

$31.95

Fajitas Hawaiianas

$16.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.95

Fajita Nachos

$16.95

Fajita Super Quesadilla

$14.95

Steak N Carnitas Fajitas

$18.99

Chicken N Carnitas Fajitas

$18.99

Fajita Chicken N Shrimp

$19.99

Fajita Steak N Shrimp

$20.99

Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.95

Cazuela Los Cabos

$18.95

Camarones al Mojo

$18.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

Arroz con Camarones

$18.95

Camarones al Chipotle

$17.95

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Mango Salmon

$17.95

Mojarra

$17.95

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$10.99

Vegetarian B

$10.75

Vegetarian C

$10.75

Vegetarian D

$10.75

Vegetarian E

$10.99

Vegetarian F

$12.50

Specialty Burritos

Burrito Caliente

$13.25

Burritos Verdes

$14.25

Burrito Grande

$15.95

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Burrito Texano

$13.95

Burrito Relleno

$12.95

Special Burrito

$11.95

Street Food

Grilled Street Tacos (3)

$14.95

Grilled Street Tacos (4)

$15.95

Fajita Cheese Fries

$14.95

Corn on the Cob

$5.50

Esquites

$6.50

California Burrito

$14.95

Empanadas

$13.99

Loaded Tamales

$12.95

Birria Tacos

$12.95

Birria Soup Only

$4.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$9.25

Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Beef Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$5.50

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.95

Specialty Quesadillas

Quesadilla Charanda

$14.95

Large Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$12.75

Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken-Bacon Quesadilla

$13.95

Combos

Combo #1

$10.25

Combo #2

$10.25

Combo #3

$10.25

Combo #4

$10.25

Combo #5

$10.25

Combo #6

$10.25

Combo #7

$10.25

Combo #8

$10.25

Combo #9

$10.25

Combo #10

$10.25

Combo #11

$10.75

Combo #12

$10.75

Combo #13

$10.75

Combo #14

$10.75

Combo #15

$10.75

Combo #16

$11.25

Combo #17

$11.25

Combo #18

$11.25

Combo #19

$11.25

Combo #20

$11.25

Combo #21

$11.25

Combo #22

$11.25

Combo #23

$11.25

Combo #24

$11.25

Combo #25

$11.25

Combo #26

$11.50

Combo #27

$11.50

Combo #28

$11.50

Combo #29

$11.50

Combo #30

$11.50

Create Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combination

$13.95

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$5.95

Taco, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.25

Burrito & Rice

$5.95

Enchilada, Rice, & Beans

$5.95

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$5.35

Chicken Fingers Quesadilla

$5.75

Sebby's Special

$6.25

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Grilled Steak

$7.00

A chicken Fingers w/fries

$7.25

A Cheeseburger with fries

$6.35

A Chicken Finger Quesadilla

$6.75

Sides

Side Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.75

Cilantro Mojo Fries

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.95

Chile Poblano

$6.50

Sope

$4.25

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.95

Tamales (1)

$3.25

Tamales (3)

$8.75

Chalupas (1)

$3.75

Chalupas (3)

$7.25

Burrito Sauce

$1.99

Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.99

Salsa Perrona

$3.99

Baja Sauce

$1.99

Chipotle Sauce

$1.99

Cilantro

$1.25

Onions

$1.25

Fries

$2.99

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

3 Pieces Queso Fresco

$2.99

Mushrooms

$1.25

Green Bell Peppers

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.00

Spinach

$2.00

Salsadel Pollo Con Crema

$2.99

Garlic Sauce

$2.15

Chips & Salsa

Chips to Go- Small

$1.50

Chips to Go- Medium

$2.95

Chips to Go- Large

$5.95

Salsa to Go- Small

$1.25

Salsa to Go- Medium

$2.25

Salsa to Go- Large

$3.99

Tableside Guac

Tablesed Guacamole- Single

$8.99

Tableside Guacamole- Double

$11.99

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Xango

$5.99

TrescLeches

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churros

$5.00

Ice cream Scoop

$1.99

Sopapilla with Ice cream

$5.99

Beverages

Bottle H20

$1.99

Choco Milk

$3.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Horchata

$4.39

Iced Tea

$2.85

Jamaica

$4.39

Jarrito Toronja

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.85

Mountain Dew

$2.85

Pepsi

$2.85

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley temple

$3.15

Sierra Mist

$2.85

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.15

Orange Crush

$2.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:10 pm
Restaurant info

Come and taste the fiesta!

Location

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image
Charanda Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2260 Crosspointe Dr Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
4811 Old York Rd #101 Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8724 Outlets Blvd Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - NC - Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
1601 E Woodlawn Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Southbound - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
2433 south boulevard charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
orange star4.2 • 1,208
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Mill

Empire Pizza - Indian Land
orange star4.7 • 6,155
1218 Rosemont Dr Fort Mill, SC 29707
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 3,600
1646 SC-160 Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Kingsley
orange star4.8 • 668
1329 Broadcloth St Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
orange star4.5 • 638
251 Textile Way Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Small Bar - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 275
3415 HWY 51 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Mill
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston