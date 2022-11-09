Main picView gallery

Inizio Fort Mill Fort Mill



No reviews yet

816 Brayden Parkway

Suite 101

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Popular Items

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
CHEESE
Small MARGHERITA

Pizze Tradizionali (Red Sauce)

Small MARGHERITA

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

Small DIAVOLA

$17.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small RAFFAELE

$17.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small NAPOLETANA

$16.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small MARINARA

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

Small CAPRICCIOSA

$16.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small Cheese

$13.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

MARGHERITA

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

DIAVOLA

$24.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

RAFFAELE

$24.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

NAPOLETANA

$23.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

MARINARA

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

CAPRICCIOSA

$23.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

CHEESE

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Pizze Speciali (No Red Sauce)

Small PISTACCHIO

$17.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

Small CAVOLETTI

$16.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small BIANCA

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Pecorino

Small LUIGI

$16.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small FILETTI

$14.00

Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small GIARDINO

$16.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small MARIA

$17.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

Small Luciano

$22.00Out of stock

Small Limone e Capra

$17.00Out of stock

Thinly Sliced Lemons, Goat Cheese Ricotta, Fig Jam, Buffalo Mozzarella, Thyme, Dry Mozzarella

Small Crema di Zucca

$15.00

Pumpkin Cream Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small Carbonara

$17.00

Mornay Sauce, Pancetta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino, Egg, Parsley

PISTACCHIO

$24.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

CAVOLETTI

$23.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

BIANCA

$22.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Pecorino

LUIGI

$23.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella

FILETTI

$20.00

Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

GIARDINO

$23.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella

MARIA

$24.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

LIMONE E CAPRA

$24.00Out of stock

Thinly Sliced Lemons, Goat Cheese Ricotta, Fig Jam, Buffalo Mozzarella, Thyme, Dry Mozzarella

CREMA DI ZUCCA

$22.00

Pumpkin Cream Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella, Pecorino

CARBONARA

$24.00

Mornay Sauce, Pancetta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino, Egg, Parsley

Insalata

ARUGULA

$9.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$9.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$12.00

Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette

CAPRESE

$11.00

Arugula, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Balsamic Glaze

ANTIPASTO

$13.00

Romaine, Matchstick Pepperoni, Soppressata, Cubed Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, House Vinaigrette

Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Pistachio Cannoli

$5.00

Plain Cannoli

$4.50

Lemon Cannoli

$5.00

Pumpkin Cannoli

$5.00

Oreo Cannoli

$5.00Out of stock

Retail

Small Dough Ball

$2.00

Large Dough Ball

$3.00

Side Pesto

$4.00

Small Salad Bread

$3.99

Large Salad Bread

$5.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce

$4.99

Tshirt

$28.00

Hat

$28.00

Small Veggie

$2.00

Large Veggie

$3.00

Small Meat

$2.25

Large Meat

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Coke Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Coke Diet 20 oz

$2.49

Coke ZERO 20oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

San Pellegrino – Lemon

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Orange

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Blood Orange

$2.79

San Pellegrino - Grapefruit

$2.79Out of stock

San Pellegrino- Pomegranate

$2.79

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 750ml

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Sweet Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50

Sprite Regular 20 oz

$2.49

MM Lemonade 20oz

$2.49

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Aqua Pana .750

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

816 Brayden Parkway, Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29708

