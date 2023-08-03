Coney Island Geek Wings

5pc

$7.00
7pc

$9.80
10pc

$13.99
15pc

$20.99
18pc

$24.30

Brownsville Geek Whole Wings

2pc Whole Meal

$10.49

3pc Whole Meal

$12.49

4pc Whole Meal

$13.49

5pc Whole Meal

$14.49

Marcy Geek Loaded Fries

Nostrand Jerk BBQ Bowl

$15.50

Seasoned Fries Topped with Grilled Jerked BBQ Chicken Sautéed in Red Onions Pineapples Mac & Cheese and 2 Jumbo Shrimp Jerked Shrimp

Albee Square Mall Cheese Steak Bowl

$14.50

Seasoned Fries Topped with Steak meat Peppers Onions Topped with your choice Parmesan Cheese Provolone or American cheese

BK Bridge Cajun Bowl

$16.00

Seasoned Fries Cajun Grilled Chicken & Cajun Grilled Shrimp Smothered In Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Crown Heights Geek Platters

Albany Cajun Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Cajun Chicken Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

St. Marks Chopped Steak & Onions

$14.50

Sautéed Sliced steak and onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Park Place Lamb Platter

$15.00

Grilled Lamb with Onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Fulton Ave Grilled Salmon

$16.00

6oz Grilled Salmon fillet Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Ocean Hill Seafood Platters

Rockaway Ave Cajun Fried Whiting

$15.00

3 Deep Fried Whiting Fish comes with 2 Sides and A Roll

Sumpter Cajun Fried Shrimp

$17.00

9 Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp Comes with 2 Sides and Roll

Mother Gaston Fried Shrimp & Fish Seafood Platter

$18.00

Comes with 4 Jumbo Shrimp & 3 PC Fried Whiting Fish and 2 Sides and Roll

Stuyvesant Sandwiches

Red Hook Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Deep fried whiting fish sandwich served with lettuce tomato Tart Sauce and American cheese on a brioche Bun come with seasoned fries

Saratoga Grilled Salmon BLT Sandwich

$14.00

6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet Topped with American Cheese Bacon Lettuce and geek sauce on a brioch Bun

Sutter Deep Fried Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Deep fries 6oz salmon served on a brioche bun topped with American cheese Bacon lettuce tomato and our signature Geek sauce. Come with seasoned fries.

BK Smash Bacon Burger

$13.00

2 Smash Patties with onions topped with Bacon American cheese lettuce tomatoes pickles red onion and the signature geek burger sauce on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries.

Utica Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast Seasoned with our signature Flatbush Jerk Dry Seasoning Topped with Lettuce Tomato Ghost pepper Cheese and drizzled with our Signature BBQ Jerk Sauce served on a Brioche bun with seasoned fries

New Lots Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Deep fried boneless chicken smothered in our Hot Chicken Sauce served on a brioche bun with pickles comes with seasoned fries.

Bushwick Ave 9" Cheesesteak HOAGIE

$15.00

9" CHEESE STEAK WITH ONION PEPPERS AND YOUR CHIOCE OF PROVALONE AMERICAN OR CHEESE WIZ MAKE IT GEEK WAY ADD LETTUCE TOMATO AND EXTRA MAYO

Tompkins Chop Cheese Hoagie

$13.00

Ground Beef with American cheese onions lettuce tomato chopped together served on a 9" hoagie Roll with mayo

Big Daddy Kane

Unity Plaza Side Dishes

Collard Greens

$3.50+

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Mashed Candy Yams

$3.50+

Fried Sweet Plantains

$3.50+

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.50+Out of stock

Al Carte Chicken

1 Whole Wing

$1.70

1 Flat

$1.15

1 Drum

$1.15

Boneless Chicken Breast

$3.50

Boneless Chicken Thigh

$3.00

Al Carte Seafood

1PC Fried Whiting Fish

$2.50

4PC Fried Shrimp

$4.00

6oz Salmon

$7.00

King Titus Kids Meals

Kids 1 Wing & Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese & Fruit Cup

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken, Rice

$6.99

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Geek Sauce

$0.50

Mild White Sauce

$0.50

Hot White Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Wiz

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

KIDS Juice

$1.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
Brooklyn Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Pink Passion Punch

$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Church Punch

$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

1/2 gal Brooklyn

$7.00

1/2 gal Pink Passion

$7.00

1/2 gal Church Punch

$7.00