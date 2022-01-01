Chicken sandwiches in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Stateline Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Spicy chicken patty, Cole slaw, Haus-made pickles, Stateline hot sauce, Duke’s mayo
|Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
|Grllied Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00