Chicken sandwiches in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stateline Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Spicy chicken patty, Cole slaw, Haus-made pickles, Stateline hot sauce, Duke’s mayo
Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Grllied Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Blue Smokehouse

1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
More about Blue Smokehouse

