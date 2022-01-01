  • Home
A map showing the location of Ilios Crafted Greek- Fort Mill Location BAXTER VILLAGE FORT MILLView gallery

Ilios Crafted Greek- Fort Mill Location BAXTER VILLAGE FORT MILL

No reviews yet

951 Market Street

Baxter Village, SC 29708

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Souviaki Plate
Chicken Souviaki Sandwich

PLATES/ENTREES

1/2 Greek Chicken
$14.95

1/2 Greek Chicken

$14.95

Lamb Gyro Plate

$14.45

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$13.95

Chicken Souviaki Plate

$14.45
Spinach & Feta Pie
$13.95

Spinach & Feta Pie

$13.95

Falafel Plate

$13.45

Spinach Pie- NO SIDES

$8.50

Impossible Plate

$14.95Out of stock

SALADS

Country Salad
$9.50

Country Salad

$9.50

Craft Your Salad

$9.45

Ilios Salad

$8.95

Seasonal Salad

$9.45

MEZE

Grape Leaves

$5.95

Hummus Spread

$5.45

Red Pepper Feta Spread

$5.45

Tzatziki Spread

$1.95+

PITA SANDWICHES

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Souviaki Sandwich

$11.75

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.50

Falafel Sandwich

$11.50

Impossible Pita

$12.95Out of stock

SIDES

Greek Style Fries
$4.75+

Greek Style Fries

$4.75+
Giant Beans

Giant Beans

$4.75+
Aegean Slaw

Aegean Slaw

$4.75+

Seasonal Veggies

$4.75+
Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

$4.75+
Herbed Rice Pilaf
$4.75+

Herbed Rice Pilaf

$4.75+
Marinated Beet Salad
$4.75+

Marinated Beet Salad

$4.75+
Side Country Salad
$4.95

Side Country Salad

$4.95

EXTRA PITA

$1.00

Pepperonata Sauce

$1.00

Greek Goddess Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki extra /side

$1.00

Side of Hummus NO PITA

$2.00

Side Grape Leaves

$3.95

Side Ilios Salad

$4.95

Side Seasonal Salad

$4.95

Side of Red Pepper feta Spread NO PITA

$2.75

Extra Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Chicken Avgolemeno Soup

$5.45+

FAMILY MEAL

Family Meal

$37.95

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$3.75

Greek Cookies

$10.00

Loukomades

$5.00Out of stock

Imported Greek Chocolate Bars

$4.00

KIDS MEAL

Kids Plate

$6.95

Kids Pita Sand

$6.95

Kids Hummus W/ Bread and Cucumbers

$4.95

Fountain Drinks

FOUNTAIN SODA/TEA

$2.75

Greek Iced coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Pellegrino Cans

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Greek Soda

$3.00

Perrier

$2.75Out of stock

Spindrift

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr Browns

$2.75

Cheerwine

$3.25

Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Pellegrino bottle

$3.00

LA Croix

$2.50

Samaria

$2.75Out of stock

Fanta

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Izze Soda

$3.00

Beer

Mythos

$6.00

Fix

$6.00

Sycamore

$6.50

OMB-Copper Bottle

$5.50

Gilde

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Stella

$5.50

Juicy J IPA

$6.50

Wine

Glass Red Wine

$9.00

Glass White Wine

$9.00

Bottle Wine

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

951 Market Street, Baxter Village, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

