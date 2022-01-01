Ilios Crafted Greek- Fort Mill Location BAXTER VILLAGE FORT MILL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
951 Market Street, Baxter Village, SC 29708
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village
No Reviews
940 Market St. Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baxter Village
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurant