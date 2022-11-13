Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4015 Craft Street

Charlotte, NC 28217

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramanilla Latte
Muffins
Cinna-Honey Latte

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

$7.00

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$7.00

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$6.00

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Frozen Lemonade

$3.00

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Slow Bar

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$4.00

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Jasmine (green)

$3.75

Special Grade Jasmine is a quality green tea with long, dark twisted leaves and sweet jasmine buds that produces a blonde liquor and delicate jasmine flavor.

Earl Grey (black)

$3.75

Blueberry (herbal)

$3.75

Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chicory Root, Chamomile Flower, All Natural Flavor, Freeze-Dried Blueberry pieces.

Peppermint (herbal)

$3.75

Cranberry Hibiscus (Herbal)

$3.75

Cinnamon Orange Rooibos (Herbal)

$3.75

English Breakfast (Black)

$3.75

Dutch Apple (Green)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Steamer

$4.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Soda

Bottled Water

$3.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Vanilla Yogurt, Berries, Pineapple

Just Made Juice

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

5oz. single glass

Chardonnay

$8.00

5oz. single glass

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Rosé

$7.00

5oz. single glass

White Blend

$8.00

$5 Wine Tasting

$5.00

$7 Wine Tasting

$7.00

$10 Wine Tasting

$7.00

Blanc

$24.00
Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Winery Villa des Anges Grapes Cabernet Sauvignon Region France / Vin de Pays / Pays d'Oc Wine style Languedoc-Roussillon Red Alcohol content 14% Allergens Contains sulfites

Chardonnay

$24.00

Winery Paso Station Grapes Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot Region United States / California Wine style Californian Red Blend Allergens Contains sulfites

Pierre Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Winery Pierre Grapes Sauvignon Blanc Region France / Vin de Pays / Pays d'Oc / Cite de Carcassonne Wine style Languedoc-Roussillon White Alcohol content 12% Allergens Contains sulfites

Pinot Noir

$21.00

Winery Unearthed Grapes Pinot Noir Region United States / California / Central Coast Wine style Californian Pinot Noir Alcohol content 13.8% Allergens Contains sulfites

Prosecco

$27.00
Rose

$21.00Out of stock

Winery Radley & Finch Grapes Cinsault Region South Africa / Western Cape Alcohol content 12.7% Allergens Contains sulfites

Cans

Canned Cider

$6.00

Canned Cocktail

$6.00

Canned Wine

$6.00

Canned Seltzer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Canned Beer

$5.00

Pastry Case

Apple Strudel

$4.25Out of stock

Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Mini Danishes

$1.50Out of stock

Muffins

$3.50

Say goodbye to plain old muffins. These muffins pop with flavor and texture. The ideal accompaniment for a great cup of coffee. Choose regular or vegan.

Egg and Bacon Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Spinach and Ricotta Croissant

$4.50

Pound Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Scones

$4.50

Large Danish

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Macaroons - EACH

$1.75Out of stock

The colors, different fillings, and almond flour makes this amazing cooking special wherever you can find it. Our macaron is extra special.

Brownie

$3.50

Black and White Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Blondie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cake Pops

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Bagel

$3.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Pain au Chocolat

$3.25Out of stock

Banana

$0.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Menu

Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Yogurt, Honey, Berries, Granola

Smoothie

$8.00

Vanilla Yogurt, Berries, Pineapple

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Ciabatta, Egg Patty, Cheese – Choice of Veggies, Bacon, or sausage

BLT

$8.50Out of stock

Ciabatta, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli

Quesadilla

$6.50Out of stock

Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Berries, Roasted Nuts, Balsamic Dressing

Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheese, Pineapple, Veg Mix, Arugula

Catering

Concession Snack Mobile Bar

$2.50

Fall Menu

Smoothie

$8.00

Vanilla Yogurt, Berries, Pineapple

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Ciabatta, Egg Patty, Cheese – Choice of Veggies, Bacon, or sausage

Ham N Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Burrata Spread

$6.50

Bagged Coffee

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$16.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

$15.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50Out of stock

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Merchandise

Grateful Together Stickers

$3.00

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.11" x 5"

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

$12.00Out of stock

Show your gratitude this season with these matte cardstock greeting cards. Card dimensions are 5" tall and 3.5" wide. Envelopes included. 8 Pack

Grateful Together T-shirts

$20.00

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with this limited offer “Grateful Together” T-shirts. We’re so grateful for you!

Africa Sticker

$2.00
Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

Enamel Pins

$7.00Out of stock

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00Out of stock
Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

DCDG Growlers

$24.00
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00Out of stock

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00Out of stock

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Chemex 6cup

$38.00

Chemex 8cup

$40.00

Chemex Filters

$15.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Maker

$40.00

V60 Filters

$13.00
Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters

$6.00Out of stock

100 pack. These easy to fill, chemical-free, fully biodegradable natural tea filters can be used in any cup, mug, or pot to make your favorite loose tea or herbal infusion.

Peace Baskets

$40.00
Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

$24.00
Retro Bandana

$15.00
Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

$6.00

Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set

$25.00Out of stock

Coffee Together Gift Set

$28.00Out of stock

Grateful Together Gift Set

$35.00Out of stock

Manual Pour Over Coffee Set

$36.00Out of stock

Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set

$38.00Out of stock

Snacks

Pretzel Bag

$2.50

Small Snack

$2.00

No Cow Bars

$4.50

Popcorn

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
LTH Coffee & Social is meant to be the "third place" gathering spot for the residents of Novel as well as, citizens of the LoSo area. Our vision is to create a place of community where people can gather over a cup of coffee, beer, and quality food. Come be social with us! We will have weekly events like open-mic nights, trivia, and live music.

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte, NC 28217

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

