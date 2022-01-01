Mac and cheese in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Havana 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Havana 33

637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 3.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n Cheese$5.00
More about Havana 33
Restaurant banner

 

Meadow's Italiano

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood-fired Mac-n-Cheese$8.00
Wood-fire baked macaroni pasta fontina cheese, Italian bread crumb, mozzarella,, fresh parsley
More about Meadow's Italiano

