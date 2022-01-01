Grilled chicken salad in Mooresville
Mooresville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Big Bitez
843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.45
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties