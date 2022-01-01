Grilled chicken salad in Mooresville

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Big Bitez

843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.45
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
More about Big Bitez
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
More about Patisserie Cafe
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

