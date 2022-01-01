Spinach salad in Mooresville
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad
|$10.25
Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad
|$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
