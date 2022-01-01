Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve spinach salad

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad$10.25
Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad$10.25
Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Epic Chophouse

104 S Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carolina Style Spinach Salad$10.00
With Crisp Shaved Watauga Ham, Eggs, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kiln Dried Cranberries & Red Wine Vinaigrette
