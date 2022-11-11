Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meadow's Italiano

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A

Mooresville, NC 28117

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Classica
Small Meadow's Chopped Salad
Queen Margherita

Pop Up Specials

Our Pop- UP menu is our special menu with daily or weekly creations everything here is very LIMITED!***** No SUBTITUTIONS****.sorry guys.

NY Garlic Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, red sauce, pecorino, oregano, roasted garlic, fresh garlic-bulb , crispy garlic, basil, parsley, chili oil

Wood-Fired Ravioli Bolognese

$14.00

Spinach, ricotta, bufala cheese stuffed ravioli. Wood-fired w house made bolognese, pecorino, mozzarella, fresh parsley

Sausage and Peppers Sub

$14.00

8inch sesame roll, provolone, fresh mozzarella, wood-fired spicy Italian sausage, sweet peppers, lettuce, shaved Vidalia onion, Calabrian chili, basil pesto

Calzone

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, ricotta, pecorino, basil, parsley, topped with red sauce and mozzarella or Spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, pecorino, parsley, topped with red sauce and mozzarella

Hot Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Fire roasted ham and Swiss cheese, dijon-naise, pickles, arugula, EVOO, toasted French baguette. 6INCH ONLY

Wood-fired Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Wood-fire baked macaroni pasta fontina cheese, Italian bread crumb, mozzarella,, fresh parsley

Spicy Pickle Pizza

$18.00

Chicken sausage, dill pickles, roasted vidalia onion, fresh garlic, Calabrian chili, Mikes hot honey

Omelette Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shells Florentine

$14.00Out of stock

Ricotta, spinach, garlic, Parmesan, mozzarella, stuffed pasta shells, 5 per order. Served with red sauce togo.

Soppressata Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Wood-Fired Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Very limited! Wood-fired hand made all beef meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, meat-sauce, pecorino, fresh parsley

Wood-Fired Lasagna

$13.00Out of stock

Fennel sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pecorino, basil, parsley

Family Meal

Family Of 4 (2 Pizzas, 1 sub, 1 salad)

$48.00

*******FAMILY PROMO!******* Comes with our Chopped Italiano salad! Pick 2 pizzas ( Salsiccia, Pepperoni, or Margherita) Pick 1 sub ( Gabagool, Gloria, Il Carne, or Americano) *****NO MODIFICATIONS***** *****AS IS PROMOTION******

Deli

Sweet Peppadews peppers stuffed with ricotta cheese, salami, black pepper, hot honey

Large Stuffed Pickled Cherry Peppers 4\order

$6.00Out of stock

Wood-fired Olives

$7.00Out of stock

Prosciutto wrapped mozzarella

$5.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Grab N Go cold pasta, salami, mortadella, provolone, olive, sun-dried tomatoes, fusilli, EVOO

Stuffed Pepers Genovese 2/ order

$5.00Out of stock

Stuffed bell pepper with fennel sausage, ricotta, onion, sweet peppadew, garlic, mozzarella

Wood-fired asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Wood-fired broccolini and garlic

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

Creamy roasted Mushroom soup

$6.00Out of stock

Local Miatake mushrooms, marsala, spicy chili crunch

Potato and Leek Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash soup

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower And Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, pumpkin spice, EVOO

Roasted Poblano And Corn Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Roasted Garlic Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

White Bean Soup

$6.00Out of stock

White bean, crispy prosciutto, gremolata, EVOO

Potato Broccoli Soup

$7.60Out of stock

N.E Clam Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Tortilla Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Salad

Local strawberries, arugula, Vidalia onion, Gorgonzola, walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette

Small Kale Caesar salad

$6.00

Tender kale, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, castlevatrano olives, pecorino cheese, house made caesar dressing

Large Kale Caesar salad

$11.00

Tender kale, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, castlevatrano olives, pecorino cheese, house made caesar dressing

Small Meadow's Chopped Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Large Meadow's Chopped Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Small Antipasto

$9.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, salami, pepperoni, danish ham, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Large Antipasto

$13.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, salami, pepperoni, danish ham, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Pizza

All pizzas are 14"

Meatza Pizza

$20.00

Fennel Sausage, ground (prosciutto, ham, salami, pepperoni) mozzarella, whipped ricotta, parsley, Aleppo chili, hot honey

Funghi

$18.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, togarashi, mozzarella, taleggio, whipped ricotta, roasted garlic, pecorino, parsley, EVOO

Queen Margherita

$16.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh garlic, EVOO

Quattro Formaggio

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pecorino, gorgonzola, whipped ricotta, taleggio, fresh garlic, basil, aleppo chili, EVOO

Pollo Piccante

$17.00

Chicken sausage, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, spinach, calalbrian chili, fresh garlic

Prosciutto Cotto

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, fresh garlic, hot honey, pecorino, fresh parsley

Pepperoni Classica

$17.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic

Salsiccia

$18.00

Pork sausage, smoked mozzarella, red sauce, roasted red peppers, Vidalia onion, roasted garlic, basil, pecorino

Kids pizza w/ free gelato

$10.00

Kids Pizza

Lunch Pizza with Salad

$14.00

14" Pizza choice of one topping, comes with small chopped salad

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$11.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with Lettuce, sweet peppers, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper

Gabagool

$12.00+

Provolone, capicola, salami, mortadella, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Americano

$12.00+

White American cheese, honey mustard, ham, turkey, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Il Carne

$12.00+

Swiss cheese, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Gloria

$12.00+

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mortadella, pesto,lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Parma

$14.00+

Smoked mozzarella, pecorino, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO, lemon, hard roll

Kids Sandwich w/ free gelato

$10.00

6" roll, choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, choice of cheese w/ free gelato

il vecchio

$16.00Out of stock

Ricotta salata, provolone, pecorino, mortadella, prosciutto, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, radicchio, onion, roasted sweet pepper, lemon, EVOO, sesame seed Italian roll

Lunch Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Side EVOO

$0.25

Side Calabrian Chili

$0.25

Side Garlic

$0.25

Side Dressing

$0.25

Side Pecorino

$0.25

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Avnchovies

$5.00

Roasted Garlic

$1.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Gelato

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ripieno Gelato

$7.00Out of stock

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Brownies

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cookies And Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Choco-flan

$6.00Out of stock

Soda

Can Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Premium Water

$2.00

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Beer

Premium

$7.00

Choice

$4.00

Wine

Murrieta Well Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$26.00

Wente Vineyard Chardonnay 375ml

$12.00

Floriography 750ml

$18.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Castle Rck

$16.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Piquepoul Chardonnay

$24.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris 12oz can

$12.00

Dressage Pinot Noir 750ml

$24.00

Illuminati Montepulciano 750ml

$21.00

Melini Chianti 750ml

$24.00

Block Nine

$21.00

Castle Rock

$16.00

Seven Sinners

$24.00

Rabble Rose' 750ml

$26.00

Seltzers

Mas Agave

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Head

$5.00

Sauces

Hot Honey

$9.00

Castlevatrano Olives

$9.00

Meats

Olli Soprassata 4oz pack

$8.00

Anchovies

$5.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Flat Bill Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

