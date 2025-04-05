Food Menu

Starters

Bacon Potato Skins

$10.00

Cheddar , Pepperjack, Bacon

Cheese Potato Skins

$10.00

Cheddar , Pepperjack

Grilled Chicken Potato Skins

$10.75

Cheddar, Pepperjack, with Grilled Chicken

Brisket Potato Skins

$11.25

Cheddar, Pepperjack, with Smoked Brisket

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Deep Fried, Breaded with Marinara

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.30

Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Chicken Wings (12)

$13.50

Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Chicken Wings (24)

$27.00

Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch

Fried Banana Peppers

$9.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.75

Topped with Chili, Cheddar, & Pepperjack

Cheese Fries

$7.75

Topped with Cheddar, & Pepperjack

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, & Pepperjack

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$11.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa

4 Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & your Choice if Side

3 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & your Choice if Side

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream & Salsa

Chili Nachos

$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato,Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream, & Salsa

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream & Salsa

Buffalo Shrimp (5)

$7.50

Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Shrimp (10)

$12.50

Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Spinach Dip

$9.75

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.75

Pretzels

$8.25

Poutine

$9.75

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$11.75

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$10.75

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, & Egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheddar

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.50

Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato & Cheddar

Steak Salad

$12.50

Grilled to Temp, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheddar

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Crispy Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce, Cucumbers, Tomato & Cheddar

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.50

Grilled or Fried, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon & Cheddar with Your Choice of Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Steak Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Wraps

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.50

Grilled with Peppers, Onions, & Spicy Ranch

Steak Fajita Wrap

$11.50

Grilled with Peppers, Onions, & Spicy Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled or Fried with Romaine, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing

Steak Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled with Romaine, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Breast, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, & Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or Fried, with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Veggie Wrap

$9.25

Served Cold, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Green Pepper, Italian Dressing & Cheddar

Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Grilled, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, & Mayo

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$10.99

Beef Tips

$10.95

Topped with Mushrooms & Gray, Served with Mash Potatoes

Blackened Tilapia SW

$10.25

Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Tarter Sauce

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Brisket

$11.25

Smoked Brisket Topped with Cheddar & BBQ Sauce

Chicken Club

$10.75

Grilled with American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Chicken Parm

$10.75

Crispy Chicken with Marinara & Provolone on a Hoagie

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled or Fried with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Classic Club

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

French Dip

$10.75

Shaved Ribeye, Topped with Provolone, & Served with Au Jus

Grinder

$10.95

Beef Tips, with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, topped with Cheddar

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Pit Ham Grilled and Topped with American

Italian Sausage

$9.95

Peppers, Onions, & Pepper Jack on a Hoagie

Italian Sub

$11.25

Meatball Parm

$10.75

Homemade, Topped with Marinara & Provolone on a Hoagie Roll

Patty Melt

$11.25

Grilled Patty on Sourdough with Cheddar & Pepper Jack

Philly

$10.50

Beef or Chicken, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, on a Hoagie

Reuben

$10.75

Corned Beef, with Swiss, Sauerkraut, & 1000 Island Served on Rye Bread

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$12.75

Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Roadrunner

$11.00

Turkey Breast, with Grilled Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Topped with Pepper Jack

Sausage Parm

$10.45

Peppers, Onions, & Pepper Jack on a Hoagie

Turkey Melt

$10.50

Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Tomato on Grilled Sourdough

Turkey Sub

$11.25

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Blackened Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$13.50

Ragin Cajun Pasta

$13.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.50

Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers

$13.50

Dinners

Chopped Steak

$10.50

1/2 lb Chopped Steak, Topped with Gravy and Grilled Mushrooms

Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ Meatloaf

$12.50

Homemade Meatloaf with Side & Green Beans

Cajun Tilapia

$12.00

2 Blackened Fillets served with Homemade Tartar

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$12.50

Fried Shrimp, with Choice of Cocktail or Tartar and Slaw

Friday Fish

$14.99

Southwest Chicken

$14.50

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$11.50

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.50

BBQ Chicken FB

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken FB

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak FB

$13.00

Burgers and Dogs

Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

Jonas Burger

$12.50

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

Philly Burger

$12.50

Black n Blue

$12.50

Hot Dogs

$9.75

Carolina Burger

$12.50

1/2 lb Burger

$10.75

Sauces & Dressings

1000 Island 2 oz

$0.55

1000 Island 4 oz

$1.00

Barbalo 2 oz

$0.55

BBQ 2 oz

$0.55

Beer Cheese 4 oz

$1.50

Bleu Cheese 4 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.55

Garlic Parm 2oz

$0.55

Gravy

$1.00

Gravy 2 oz

$0.55

Honey Habanero 2 oz

$0.55

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$0.55

Honey Mustard 4 oz

$1.00

Horsey 2 oz

$0.55

Horsey 4 oz

$1.00

Hot 2 oz

$0.55

Hot 4 oz

$1.00

Marinara 2 oz

$0.55

Marinara 4 oz

$1.00

Mayo 2 oz

$0.55

Mayo 4 oz

$1.00

Mild 2 oz

$0.55

Mild 4 oz

$1.00

Ranch 2 oz

$0.55

Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Salsa 2 oz

$0.55

Salsa 4 oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.55

Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.00

Sweet Chili 2 oz

$0.55

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Mac n cheese

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Dessert Special

$7.00

Add-0ns

Butter

$0.35

Bacon

$0.85

Chili

$0.85

Slaw

$0.85

Sauerkraut

$0.85

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Extra Steak

$5.00

Extra Burger Patty

$5.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.85

Grilled Onions

$0.85

Grilled Peppers

$0.85

American Cheese

$0.85

Swiss Cheese

$0.85

Smoked Provolone

$0.85

Jack Cheese

$0.85

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.85

Avocado

$1.00

Egg

$1.50

Bar Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.75

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.25

Ketel One

$8.25

Titos

$7.25

Cherry Vodka

$6.75

Raspberry Vodka

$6.75

Blueberry Vodka

$7.25

Citrus Vodka

$7.25

Apple Vodka

$7.25

Watermelon Vodka

$7.25

Flavor (Other) Vodka

$7.25

DBL Well Vodka

$9.75

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.25

DBL Ketel One

$12.25

DBL Titos

$11.25

DBL Cherry Vodka

$11.25

DBL Raspberry Vodka

$11.25

DBL Blueberry Vodka

$11.25

DBL Citrus Vodka

$11.25

DBL Apple Vodka

$11.25

DBL Watermelon Vodka

$11.25

DBL Flavor (Other) Vodka

$11.25

Gin

Well Gin

$5.75

Tanqueray

$7.50

DBL Well Gin

$9.75

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.75

Bacardi

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Meyers

$6.50

Malibu

$7.25

DBL Well Rum

$9.75

DBL Bacardi

$11.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.25

DBL Meyers

$10.50

DBL Malibu

$11.25

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.75

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Patron

$9.50

Don Julio

$9.50

1800

$8.25

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

DBL Jose Cuervo

$11.50

DBL Patron

$13.50

DBL Don Julio

$13.50

DBL 1800

$12.25

Whiskey

American Honey

$6.75

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.50

Fireball

$7.25

George Dickel

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.25

Jack Honey

$7.25

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Jim Peach

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.75

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Seagrams VO

$7.25

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$5.75

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

DBL American Honey

$10.75

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.50

DBL Fireball

$11.25

DBL George Dickel

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.25

DBL Jack Honey

$11.25

DBL Jameson

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.75

DBL Peanut Butter Whiskey

$11.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$11.25

DBL Seagrams VO

$11.25

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.75

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.50

Scotch

Glenfiddich

$6.75

Dewars

$6.75

Johnny Walker Red

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Glenfiddich

DBL Red Stag

DBL Dewars

DBL Johnny Walker Red

DBL Johnny Walker Blue

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$15.50

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.50

Cointreau

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.25

Kahlua

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Appletini

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$7.25

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.50

Gimlet

$5.75

Greyhound

$5.75

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$11.50

Madras

$5.75

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$7.25

Martini Gin

$7.00

Martini Vodka

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Russian

$6.50

Draft Beer

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.75

Yuengling Draft

$4.25

Wicked Weed Draft

$6.00

Perni-Haze Draft

$6.00

White Zombie Draft

$5.25

Red Oak Draft

$6.00

Sycamore Draft

$6.00

Voodoo Draft

$5.75

Natural Light Draft

$2.75

Terrapin Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.25

$2 Busch Light Draft

$2.00

Miller Draft

$3.00

Bold Rock

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Truly Punch Can

$3.00

White Claw Can

$3.50

Bud Light Next Can

$2.25

Simply Spiked Can

$3.00

Monster Beast

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Bud Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Banquet Bottle

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Bottle

$2.50

Miller High Life Bottle

$2.50

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Corona Light Bottle

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$3.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Modelo Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.00

Guinness Bottle

$3.50

Landshark Bottle

$3.00

O'douls Bottle

$2.25

Redbridge Bottle

$3.00

Summer Shandy Bottle

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

$13.50

Mich Ultra Bucket

$16.50

Corona Bucket

$20.50

Wine

Merlot

$6.75

Cabernet

$7.25

Pinot Noir

$6.75

Red Blend

$6.75

Chardonnay

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Moscato

$6.75

N/A Beverage

Cheerwine

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Starry

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottled Beer Specials

Bud

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Miller Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.25

Miller High Life

$2.25

Mich Ultra

$2.75

Drink Specials

$5 Tito’s Tuesday

$5.00

Whiskey Wednesday

Fire Friday