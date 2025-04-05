- Home
Ultimate Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
455 East Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
Food Menu
Starters
Bacon Potato Skins
Cheddar , Pepperjack, Bacon
Cheese Potato Skins
Cheddar , Pepperjack
Grilled Chicken Potato Skins
Cheddar, Pepperjack, with Grilled Chicken
Brisket Potato Skins
Cheddar, Pepperjack, with Smoked Brisket
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep Fried, Breaded with Marinara
Chicken Wings (6)
Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Chicken Wings (12)
Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Chicken Wings (24)
Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch
Fried Banana Peppers
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch
Cheese Curds
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with Ranch
Chili Cheese Fries
Topped with Chili, Cheddar, & Pepperjack
Cheese Fries
Topped with Cheddar, & Pepperjack
Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, & Pepperjack
Cheese Quesadilla
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa
Brisket Quesadilla
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream & Salsa
4 Fried Chicken Tenders
Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & your Choice if Side
3 Grilled Chicken Tenders
Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & your Choice if Side
Cheese Nachos
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream & Salsa
Chili Nachos
Lettuce, Tomato,Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream, & Salsa
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Sour Cream & Salsa
Buffalo Shrimp (5)
Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Shrimp (10)
Tossed in Wing Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Spinach Dip
Southwest Eggrolls
Pretzels
Poutine
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Salads & Soups
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, & Egg
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheddar
Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato & Cheddar
Steak Salad
Grilled to Temp, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheddar
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce, Cucumbers, Tomato & Cheddar
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Grilled or Fried, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon & Cheddar with Your Choice of Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
Steak Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
Cup of Chili
Cobb Salad
Wraps
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled with Peppers, Onions, & Spicy Ranch
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled with Peppers, Onions, & Spicy Ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or Fried with Romaine, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing
Steak Caesar Wrap
Grilled with Romaine, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing
Turkey Wrap
Turkey Breast, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, & Mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or Fried, with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Veggie Wrap
Served Cold, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Green Pepper, Italian Dressing & Cheddar
Chicken Wrap
Grilled, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, & Mayo
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Beef Tips
Topped with Mushrooms & Gray, Served with Mash Potatoes
Blackened Tilapia SW
Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, & Tarter Sauce
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Brisket
Smoked Brisket Topped with Cheddar & BBQ Sauce
Chicken Club
Grilled with American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Chicken Parm
Crispy Chicken with Marinara & Provolone on a Hoagie
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Classic Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
French Dip
Shaved Ribeye, Topped with Provolone, & Served with Au Jus
Grinder
Beef Tips, with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, topped with Cheddar
Hot Ham & Cheese
Pit Ham Grilled and Topped with American
Italian Sausage
Peppers, Onions, & Pepper Jack on a Hoagie
Italian Sub
Meatball Parm
Homemade, Topped with Marinara & Provolone on a Hoagie Roll
Patty Melt
Grilled Patty on Sourdough with Cheddar & Pepper Jack
Philly
Beef or Chicken, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, on a Hoagie
Reuben
Corned Beef, with Swiss, Sauerkraut, & 1000 Island Served on Rye Bread
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Roadrunner
Turkey Breast, with Grilled Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Topped with Pepper Jack
Sausage Parm
Peppers, Onions, & Pepper Jack on a Hoagie
Turkey Melt
Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Tomato on Grilled Sourdough
Turkey Sub
Pasta
Dinners
Chopped Steak
1/2 lb Chopped Steak, Topped with Gravy and Grilled Mushrooms
Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf with Side & Green Beans
Cajun Tilapia
2 Blackened Fillets served with Homemade Tartar
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Fried Shrimp, with Choice of Cocktail or Tartar and Slaw
Friday Fish
Southwest Chicken
Flatbreads
Burgers and Dogs
Sauces & Dressings
1000 Island 2 oz
1000 Island 4 oz
Barbalo 2 oz
BBQ 2 oz
Beer Cheese 4 oz
Bleu Cheese 4 oz
Blue Cheese 2 oz
Garlic Parm 2oz
Gravy
Gravy 2 oz
Honey Habanero 2 oz
Honey Mustard 2 oz
Honey Mustard 4 oz
Horsey 2 oz
Horsey 4 oz
Hot 2 oz
Hot 4 oz
Marinara 2 oz
Marinara 4 oz
Mayo 2 oz
Mayo 4 oz
Mild 2 oz
Mild 4 oz
Ranch 2 oz
Ranch 4 oz
Salsa 2 oz
Salsa 4 oz
Sour Cream 2 oz
Sour Cream 4 oz
Sweet Chili 2 oz
Kids Menu
Sides
Add-0ns
Bar Menu
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Cherry Vodka
Raspberry Vodka
Blueberry Vodka
Citrus Vodka
Apple Vodka
Watermelon Vodka
Flavor (Other) Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
DBL Cherry Vodka
DBL Raspberry Vodka
DBL Blueberry Vodka
DBL Citrus Vodka
DBL Apple Vodka
DBL Watermelon Vodka
DBL Flavor (Other) Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
American Honey
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Fireball
George Dickel
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Peach
Makers Mark
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey
DBL American Honey
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Peach
DBL Crown Royal Vanilla
DBL Fireball
DBL George Dickel
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Peanut Butter Whiskey
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Wild Turkey
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Royal Flush
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
Draft Beer
Mich Ultra Draft
Yuengling Draft
Wicked Weed Draft
Perni-Haze Draft
White Zombie Draft
Red Oak Draft
Sycamore Draft
Voodoo Draft
Natural Light Draft
Terrapin Draft
Blue Moon Draft
$2 Busch Light Draft
Miller Draft
Bold Rock
Busch Light Can
Truly Punch Can
White Claw Can
Bud Light Next Can
Simply Spiked Can
Monster Beast
Miller Lite Bottle
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Banquet Bottle
Pabst Blue Ribbon Bottle
Miller High Life Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Angry Orchard Bottle
Guinness Bottle
Landshark Bottle
O'douls Bottle
Redbridge Bottle
Summer Shandy Bottle
Domestic Bucket
Mich Ultra Bucket
Corona Bucket
Wine
N/A Beverage
Bottled Beer Specials
Drink Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
455 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115