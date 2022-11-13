Taj Indian Cuisine 958 2nd Street NE
12 Reviews
$$$
958 2nd Street NE
Hickory, NC 28601
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Pakora
Assorted Vegetables dipped in batter and deep fried.
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)
Deep fried patties stuffed with mashed potatoes, green peas and spices.
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese cubes dipped in batter and deep fried.
Vegetable Assorted Platter
Vegetable Pakora, Paneer Pakora & Samosa.
Paneer Tikka
Marinated homemade cheese cubes roasted in tandoor.
Gobi Manchurian
Lightly battered cauliflower sauteed in ginger, garlic and soy sauce.
Chili Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes and green pepper in Indian spices, garnished with cilantro
Chicken Samosa (3 Pcs)
Deep fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken & spices.
Chicken 65
Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green peppers in a tangy sauce, touch of yogurt garnished with cilantro.
Chili Chicken
Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green pepper in Indian spices, Garnished with cilantro.
Fish Pakora
Tender pieces of Tilapia dipped in batter and deep fried.
Shrimp Coconut Fritters
Deep fried shrimp in coconut-based batter.
Lamb Pepper
Lamb cooked in sliced onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh ginger & spices
Tandoori Assorted Platter
Combination of tandoori chicken, shrimp and Chicken kababs.
Soups & Salads
Vegetarian Entrees - Served with Rice
Dal Makhani
A variety of lentils cooked in Punjabi style with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes, fresh herbs & spices.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes & herbs.
Palak Paneer
Fresh spinach & homemade cheese cubes cooked in spices.
Karahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes sautéed in a high flamed wok with onions, peppers, tomato, ginger, garlic & spices.
Malai Kofta
Vegetables & homemade cheese dumplings cooked in onion & creamy gravy.
Matar Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes & fresh peas cooked in mildly spiced sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomatoes & onions creamy butter sauce.
Baigan Bhartha
Tandoor roasted mashed eggplants sauteed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger & sprinkle of cilantro.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower & potatoes cooked dry to perfection in mild spice with tomatoes, herbs & ginger.
Channa Masala
Delicious chick peas & diced potatoes in north Indian sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices.
Navratan Korma
Mixed fresh vegetables cooked in cashew nut gravy.
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables cooked in onions, ginger, garlic & spices.
Rice Entrees
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron & cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.
Chicken Biryani
Marinated chicken and basmati rice flavored with saffron & cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice and lamb chops flavored with saffron and cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice and Goat flavored with saffron and cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice and jumbo shrimp cooked with a blend of mild spices and topped with nuts.
Fish Biryani
Fresh Salmon and basmati rice cooked with a blend of mild spices & topped with nuts.
Taj Tandoori - Served with Rice
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, gram flour & spices cooked in tandoor.
Chicken Tikka
Tender boneless chicken breast pieces marinated overnight in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Shrimp Tikka
Jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Salmon Tikka
Salmon pieces marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Lamb Chops
Lamb chops marinated in delicately spiced paste then cooked in Tandoor.
Taj Tandoori Mix
Delightful combination of chicken, lamb, fish & jumbo shrimp roasted in Tandoor.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Fresh Ground Chicken mixed with mint, garlic, ginger, onions & spices rolled into a skewer & cooked in Tandoor.
Chicken Entrees - Served with Rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender boneless chicken pieces cooked in Tandoor then simmered in a creamy sauce.
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken pieces cooked with spinach & flavored with freshly ground ginger, garlic & spices.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tangy & highly spiced sauce with potato cubes.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in cashew nut gravy.
Chicken Karahi
Boneless chicken pieces cooked with sliced onions, green peppers, tomatoes & fresh ginger, garlic & spices.
Chicken Coconut
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.
Butter Chicken
Chicken pieces roasted in tandoor then cooked in tomato & onion creamy butter sauce.
Lamb & Goat Entrees - Served with Rice
Lamb Karahi
Tender lamb pieces cooked with sliced onions, green pepper, tomatoes & fresh ginger in miniature wok.
Goat Karahi
Tender goat pieces cooked with sliced onoins, green pepper, tomatoes & fresh ginger in miniature wok.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender lamb pieces cooked in spiced sauce with touch of sour cream & fresh tomatoes.
Goat Rogan Josh
Tender Goat pieces cooked in spiced sauce with touch of sour cream & fresh tomatoes.
Lamb Korma
Tender lamb pieces cooked in gravy of cashew nuts.
Goat Korma
Tender goat pieces cooked in gravy of cashew nuts.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender lamb pieces cooked in tomatoes & onion creamy sauce with fresh herbs & spices.
Goat Tikka Masala
Tender Goat pieces cooked in tomatoes & onion creamy sauce with fresh herbs & spices.
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender Lamb pieces cooked in tangy & spiced sauce with potato cubes.
Goat Vindaloo
Tender Goat pieces cooked in tangy & spiced sauce eith potato cubes.
Lamb Curry
Tender Lamb pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Goat Curry
Tender Goat pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in spinach & flavored with freshly ground ginger & spices.
Seafood Entrees - Served with Rice
Fish Curry
Fresh Salmon cooked in curry sauce garnished with cilantro.
Fish Tikka Masala
Marinated salmon cooked in Tandoor then simmered in tomato & onion creamy sauce.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Marinated fresh jumbo shrimp cooked in onion & tomato creamy sauce.
Salmon Coconut Curry
Fresh salmon cubes cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.
Shrimp Korma
Jumbo shrimp cooked in cashew nut gravy sauce.
Shrimp Palak
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.
Shrimp Coconut Curry
Jumbo Shrimp cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk & fresh herbs.
Naan (Indian Bread)
Naan
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor with fresh garlic & cilantro.
Roti
Whole wheat unleavened bread baked in clay oven.
Laccha Parantha
Multilayer whole wheat bread topped with butter.
Aloo Parantha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with boiled spiced potatoes.
Kulcha
Naan bread filled with spiced onions & cheese or spiced onions or spiced potatoes.
Keema Naan
White flour bread stuffed with mildly spiced ground chicken.
Bullet Naan
White flour bread seasoned with green chili, cilantro & butter.
Poori (2 Pcs)
Tender deep fried puffy whole wheat bread.
Desserts
Side Orders
Raita
Yogurt with shredded cucumber, roasted cumin & herbs.
Plain Yogurt
Homemade plain yogurt.
Mint Chutny
Tangy Mint & onion relish
Mango Chutny
Tangy mango relish
Onion Chutny
Spicy onion & tomato relish
Tamarind Chutny
Roasted Papad
Thin & crispy wafer made from lentil flour with black peppers
Achaar
Mixed vegetable pickle fermented in mustard oil
Basmati Rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
958 2nd Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601