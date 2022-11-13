Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Taj Indian Cuisine 958 2nd Street NE

12 Reviews

$$$

958 2nd Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Naan

Appetizers

Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Assorted Vegetables dipped in batter and deep fried.

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

$6.00

Deep fried patties stuffed with mashed potatoes, green peas and spices.

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Homemade cheese cubes dipped in batter and deep fried.

Vegetable Assorted Platter

$9.00

Vegetable Pakora, Paneer Pakora & Samosa.

Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Marinated homemade cheese cubes roasted in tandoor.

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

Lightly battered cauliflower sauteed in ginger, garlic and soy sauce.

Chili Paneer

$9.00

Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes and green pepper in Indian spices, garnished with cilantro

Chicken Samosa (3 Pcs)

$8.00Out of stock

Deep fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken & spices.

Chicken 65

$10.00

Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green peppers in a tangy sauce, touch of yogurt garnished with cilantro.

Chili Chicken

$10.00

Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green pepper in Indian spices, Garnished with cilantro.

Fish Pakora

$10.00

Tender pieces of Tilapia dipped in batter and deep fried.

Shrimp Coconut Fritters

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp in coconut-based batter.

Lamb Pepper

$13.00

Lamb cooked in sliced onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh ginger & spices

Tandoori Assorted Platter

$14.00

Combination of tandoori chicken, shrimp and Chicken kababs.

Soups & Salads

Tomato Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Tomato cream soup seasoned.

Chicken Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Mulligatawny Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Lentils & Vegetable soup Seasoned.

Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh vegetable & greens.

Kachumber Salad

$4.00

Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & cilantro with a touch of tangy sauce.

Vegetarian Entrees - Served with Rice

Dal Makhani

$15.00

A variety of lentils cooked in Punjabi style with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes, fresh herbs & spices.

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Yellow lentils cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes & herbs.

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Fresh spinach & homemade cheese cubes cooked in spices.

Karahi Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes sautéed in a high flamed wok with onions, peppers, tomato, ginger, garlic & spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Vegetables & homemade cheese dumplings cooked in onion & creamy gravy.

Matar Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes & fresh peas cooked in mildly spiced sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomatoes & onions creamy butter sauce.

Baigan Bhartha

$15.00

Tandoor roasted mashed eggplants sauteed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger & sprinkle of cilantro.

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Fresh cauliflower & potatoes cooked dry to perfection in mild spice with tomatoes, herbs & ginger.

Channa Masala

$15.00

Delicious chick peas & diced potatoes in north Indian sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices.

Navratan Korma

$16.00

Mixed fresh vegetables cooked in cashew nut gravy.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$15.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in onions, ginger, garlic & spices.

Rice Entrees

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron & cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Marinated chicken and basmati rice flavored with saffron & cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice and lamb chops flavored with saffron and cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice and Goat flavored with saffron and cooked with aromatic spices on low heat & topped with nuts.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice and jumbo shrimp cooked with a blend of mild spices and topped with nuts.

Fish Biryani

$22.00

Fresh Salmon and basmati rice cooked with a blend of mild spices & topped with nuts.

Taj Tandoori - Served with Rice

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, gram flour & spices cooked in tandoor.

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Tender boneless chicken breast pieces marinated overnight in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Shrimp Tikka

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Salmon Tikka

$24.00

Salmon pieces marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Lamb Chops

$29.00

Lamb chops marinated in delicately spiced paste then cooked in Tandoor.

Taj Tandoori Mix

$24.00

Delightful combination of chicken, lamb, fish & jumbo shrimp roasted in Tandoor.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$19.00

Fresh Ground Chicken mixed with mint, garlic, ginger, onions & spices rolled into a skewer & cooked in Tandoor.

Chicken Entrees - Served with Rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Tender boneless chicken pieces cooked in Tandoor then simmered in a creamy sauce.

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with spinach & flavored with freshly ground ginger, garlic & spices.

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in curry sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tangy & highly spiced sauce with potato cubes.

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in cashew nut gravy.

Chicken Karahi

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with sliced onions, green peppers, tomatoes & fresh ginger, garlic & spices.

Chicken Coconut

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken pieces roasted in tandoor then cooked in tomato & onion creamy butter sauce.

Lamb & Goat Entrees - Served with Rice

Lamb Karahi

$20.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked with sliced onions, green pepper, tomatoes & fresh ginger in miniature wok.

Goat Karahi

$20.00

Tender goat pieces cooked with sliced onoins, green pepper, tomatoes & fresh ginger in miniature wok.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in spiced sauce with touch of sour cream & fresh tomatoes.

Goat Rogan Josh

$20.00

Tender Goat pieces cooked in spiced sauce with touch of sour cream & fresh tomatoes.

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in gravy of cashew nuts.

Goat Korma

$20.00

Tender goat pieces cooked in gravy of cashew nuts.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in tomatoes & onion creamy sauce with fresh herbs & spices.

Goat Tikka Masala

$20.00

Tender Goat pieces cooked in tomatoes & onion creamy sauce with fresh herbs & spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.00

Tender Lamb pieces cooked in tangy & spiced sauce with potato cubes.

Goat Vindaloo

$20.00

Tender Goat pieces cooked in tangy & spiced sauce eith potato cubes.

Lamb Curry

$20.00

Tender Lamb pieces cooked in curry sauce.

Goat Curry

$20.00

Tender Goat pieces cooked in curry sauce.

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Boneless lamb pieces cooked in spinach & flavored with freshly ground ginger & spices.

Seafood Entrees - Served with Rice

Fish Curry

$23.00

Fresh Salmon cooked in curry sauce garnished with cilantro.

Fish Tikka Masala

$23.00

Marinated salmon cooked in Tandoor then simmered in tomato & onion creamy sauce.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.00

Marinated fresh jumbo shrimp cooked in onion & tomato creamy sauce.

Salmon Coconut Curry

$20.00

Fresh salmon cubes cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.

Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in cashew nut gravy sauce.

Shrimp Palak

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk & fresh herbs.

Naan (Indian Bread)

Naan

$3.50

Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor with fresh garlic & cilantro.

Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat unleavened bread baked in clay oven.

Laccha Parantha

$6.00

Multilayer whole wheat bread topped with butter.

Aloo Parantha

$6.00

Whole wheat bread stuffed with boiled spiced potatoes.

Kulcha

$6.00

Naan bread filled with spiced onions & cheese or spiced onions or spiced potatoes.

Keema Naan

$7.00

White flour bread stuffed with mildly spiced ground chicken.

Bullet Naan

$5.00

White flour bread seasoned with green chili, cilantro & butter.

Poori (2 Pcs)

$5.00Out of stock

Tender deep fried puffy whole wheat bread.

Desserts

Kulfi

$5.00

Indian ice cream topped with pistachio.

Gulab Jamun (2 Pcs)

$5.00

Light pastry ball dipped in rose flavored sugar syrup.

Kheer

$5.00

Basmati rice cooked in milk, sugar, nuts and cardamom.

Ras Malai

$5.00

Homemade cheese patties serve with reduced milk & pistachio nuts.

Side Orders

Raita

$3.00

Yogurt with shredded cucumber, roasted cumin & herbs.

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Homemade plain yogurt.

Mint Chutny

$2.00

Tangy Mint & onion relish

Mango Chutny

$2.00

Tangy mango relish

Onion Chutny

$2.00

Spicy onion & tomato relish

Tamarind Chutny

$2.00

Roasted Papad

$2.00

Thin & crispy wafer made from lentil flour with black peppers

Achaar

$2.00

Mixed vegetable pickle fermented in mustard oil

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Butter milk with mango flavor.

Masala Tea

$4.00

Indian tea flavored with cardamom, cloves & cinnamon.

Ice Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Tropicana

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

958 2nd Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601

