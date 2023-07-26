FOOD

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$9.25

MOUTHWATERING BEEF BRISKET CHOPPED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

BBQ Sandwich

$8.25

SLOW-COOKED PORK SHOULDER PULLED & CHOPPED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN SALAD ON A BED OF LETTUCE & TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, SPICY PICKLES AND PICKLED OKRA

Big Daddy

$9.50

CHOPPED BEEF BRISKET TOPPED WITH CHILI AND MELTED CHEESE

Lil Scrappy

$7.75

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS- BEEF BRISKET & PORK BBQ CHOPPED TOGETHER TOPPED WITH SLAW, SPICY PICKLES AND PICKLED OKRA

The Original

$10.25

OUR HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN SALAD ON A BED OF LETTUCE AND PIMENTO CHEESE & TOPPED WITH JAMAICAN RELISH, TOMATOES, SPICY PICKLES &

Trails End

$8.25

CAN'T DECIDE BETWEEN BRISKET OR A HOT DOG? HAVE BOTH- A HOT DOG TOPPED WITH MUSTARD, CHILI, CHOPPED BRISKET, SLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

The Wilmington

$10.50

CHOPPED BEEF BRISKET TOPPED WITH PIMENTO CHEESE, JAMAICAN RELISH, JALAPENOS, SLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

CG's Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.25

BONELESS RIB BYE PORK CHOP TOPPED WITH MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS, TOMATOES & SLAW - OR MADE YOUR WAY

Fried Bologna

$6.95

SERVED ON A HAMBURGER BUN, GRILLED AND TOPPED YOUR WAY

Shrimp Burger

$8.25

BATTERED AND FRIED SHRIMP SERVED ON A BUN WITH SLAW & TARTAR SAUCE

BLT

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Flounder Sandwich

$8.25

Hamburger

$8.95

Hot Dogs

Peacock

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, CHEESE, SLAW

All the Way

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS, SLAW

Old Fashion

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS

Charlie Grainger

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, SLAW

Mailman

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, CRISPY ONIONS

Jamaican

$3.25

MUSTARD, JAMAICAN RELISH, ONIONS

Wildcat

$3.25

MUSTARD, KETCHUP, CHILI

Cape Fear

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, SAUERKRAUT

Easy Street

$3.25

MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT

Steston

$3.25

MAYO, CHILI, CHEESE, POTATO STIX

Union Square

$3.25

MUSTARD, KETCHUP

Sombrero

$3.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, JALAPENOS

#9

$3.25

MUSTARD, BAKED BEANS, ONIONS

Rays Way

$4.25

PIMENTO CHEESE, CHILI

Lous Way

$4.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, JAMAICAN RELISH, ONIONS, PIMENTO CHEESE, CHILI, SLAW

Mo Heat

$4.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, JALAPENOS, PIMENTO CHEESE, SPICY PICKLES, SWEET BBQ SAUCE,

Cook County

$4.25

MUSTARD, JAMAICAN RELISH, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SPICY PICKLES & SPORT PEPPERS

CYO Hot Dog

$3.25

Footlong

$4.95

GF Corndog

$3.50

Corndog

$3.00

PLAIN dog

$3.49

Plates

Brisket Plate

$17.95

BBQ Plate

$14.95

Shrimp plate

$14.00

Flounder Plate

$14.00

BURNT END PLATE

$19.95

Combos

1 Original Dog

$6.95

2 Original Dog

$9.25

3 Original Dog

$12.25

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.50

BBQ Sandwich Combo

$11.25

Wilmington Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Lil Scrappy Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Big Daddy Sandwich Combo

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

$11.25

Original Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Trails End Sandwich Combo

$10.00

(2) Taco Combo

$12.95

CG's Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$12.25

Fried Bologna Sandwich Combo

$8.95

Hamburger Combo

$9.95

Footlong Combo

$8.25

Shrimp Burger Combo

$10.25

Flounder Sandwich Combo

$10.25

Tacos

Mac Daddy

$5.50

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH MAC & CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SWEET BBQ SAUCE & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

Rusty

$5.50

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH SPICY VINEGAR SAUCE, ONIONS & SLAW

Firefighter Jason

$5.50

PULLED PORK WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SWEET OR SPICY BBQ SAUCE, SLAW & SPICY PICKLES

Mallory

$5.50

MALLORY 5.50 PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH RANCH, SWEET BBQ SAUCE, SLAW & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

Hasselhoff

$6.00

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH SWEET BBQ SAUCE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, PIMENTO CHEESE & GUACAMOLE

Effron

$6.00

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE, SPICY VINEGAR SAUCE, SLAW & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

CYO Taco

Nachos

Personal Brisket Nachos

$11.95

Small Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Large Brisket Nachos

$20.00

Personal BBQ Nachos

$8.95

Small BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Large BBQ Nachos

$16.00

Keto personal BBQ

$9.95

Keto personal brisket

$12.95

Keto small bbq

$13.00

Keto small brisket

$15.00

Keto large bbq

$17.00

Keto large brisket

$21.00

By the Pound

Brisket

$22.95

BBQ

$16.25

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Pimento Cheese

$11.25

BURNT END BY POUND

$6.25+

Kids Meals

PB&J

$5.50

BBQ Slider

$6.00

Brisket Slider

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Dessert

8 oz Banana Pudding

$3.25

16 oz Banana Pudding

$6.00

8OZ GF BP

$4.25

BY THE QUART

BROCCOLI SALAD

$12.00

POTATO SALAD

$12.00

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

BAKED BEANS

$14.00

COLESLAW

$12.00

BRUNSWICK STEW

$18.00

GUMBO

$16.00

WHITE BEAN

$16.00

TOMATO BASIL

$16.00

VEGETABLE BEEF

$16.00

QUART FRUIT SALAD

$12.00

8oz SIDES

8OZ FRUIT SALAD

$3.00

8 oz HUSHPUPPIES

$3.25

8oz BP

$3.25

8oz BEANS

$3.25

8oz FRY

$3.25

8oz FRIED OKRA

$3.25

8oz POT SALAD

$3.25

8oz BROC SALAD

$3.25

8oz SLAW

$3.25

8oz TOM SOUP

$3.25

8oz WB

$3.25

8oz WB&BRISK

$4.25

8oz BUNSWICK STEW

$4.50

8oz POT SOUP

$3.25

8oz MAC

$3.25

CHIPS

$1.50

8OZ GF HUSHPUPPIES

$4.25

16oz sides

16OZ MAC

$6.00

16OZ BEAN

$6.00

16OZ BROC

$6.00

16OZ FRY

$6.00

160Z POT. SALAD

$6.00

16OZ FRIED OKRA

$6.00

16OZ SLAW

$6.00

160Z HUSHPUPPIES

$6.00

16OZ PUDDING

$6.00

16 OZ TOM. SOUP

$6.00

16OZ POT. SOUP

$6.00

16OZ WB

$6.00

16OZ WB&BRISKET

$7.00

160Z BRUNSWICK STEW

$9.00

16 OZ FRUIT SALAD

$6.00

16OZ GF HUSHPUPPIES

$7.00

GLUTEN-FREE

GF LASG.

$13.95

GF CHICK LASG

$13.95

GF CHICK PIE

$12.95

GF CHICK BASKET

$11.95

GF BLT SALAD

$10.95

GF CAKE

$4.50

GF BROWNIE

$3.00

GF SPEGHETTI

$13.95

GF CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS

$13.95

Summer Salad w chicken

$13.95

WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.00

INDIVIDUAL WING

$1.50

ADD ONS

GF BUN

$2.00

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD EGG

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29+

Slushie

$2.75+

Water Bottle

$1.25

Bubble tea

$4.50

KIDS SLUSH

$1.80