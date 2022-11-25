  • Home
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar 242 11th Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

242 11th Avenue Northeast

Hickory, NC 28601

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Parmesan French Fries
Chicken & Waffles Pizza
Parma Ham & Fig Jam

Appetizers

Candied Clothesline Cured Bacon

$16.00

House Pepper Jelly.

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Watermelon Pickle Relish, Whole Grain Mustard, Crispy Prosciutto.

Fried Broccoli Baffle

$12.00

Cashew Aioli, Lemon Salt.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Pimento Cheese, Chimichurri Oil.

Fried Lobster Lollipops

$28.00

Chipotle Aioli, Tortilla Slaw.

Hearth Crab Cakes

$24.00

Fire Roasted Crab Cakes, Green Apple Slaw, Bacon Jam.

House Made Yeast Rolls

$7.00

House Whipped Butter, Pimento Cheese.

Mussels

$17.00

PEI Mussels, Spiced Marinara, Baguettes.

Mussels w/ Chorizo

$21.00

PEI Mussels, Spiced Marinara, Chorizo, Baguettes.

Oysters

$20.00

Pickled Watermelon Mignonette, Charred Lemon, Tabasco.

Sweet & Spicy Thai Chili Calamari

$17.00

Thai Chili Tossed Fried Calamari and Hot Cherry Peppers, Wasabi Cream.

Truffle Parmesan French Fries

$16.00

Truffle Cheese Sauce, House Bacon, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Zest, Truffle Oil.

Tuna Stack

$21.00

Marinated Tuna, Avocado, Herb Feta Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, 5 Spice Aioli, Crostini.

Wood Fire Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Spread, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Baguette.

Filet Carpaccio Special

$18.00

Bone Marrow App

$15.00

Soup and Salad

Beet & Burrata

$17.00

Fire Charred Beets, Ripped Burrata, Basil, Charred Orange Vinaigrette, White Balsamic Glaze.

Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Deviled Egg Salad, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Grilled Grape Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Grilled Grapes, Marinated Feta, Overnight Tomatoes, Pralines, Sherry Vinaigrette.

House Rules Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Smoked Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Goat Cheese, Herb Oil.

Wood Fire Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Heart, Shaved Parmesan, Tomatoes, Buttered Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Caesar

$6.50

Wood Fire Grill

Black Angus Filet

$40.00

8 oz Hand Cut Topped with Foamy Butter.

Black Angus Hanger Steak

$28.00

8 oz Hand Cut Topped with Foamy Butter.

Charred Turnips

$25.00

Lemon Beurre Blanc.

Duroc Pork Chop

$28.00

14 oz Chop Topped with an Apple and Pork Jus.

Maple Spiced Salmon

$30.00

Lemon Beurre Blanc.

Meyers Ranch New York Strip

$45.00

14 oz Hand Cut Topped with Foamy Butter.

Meyers Ranch Ribeye

$55.00

14 oz Hand Cut Topped with Foamy Butter.

Twin Lobster Tails

$55.00

Rule House Specials

Beef Stroganoff

$30.00

Black Angus Filet Tips, Mushroom Mix, Overnight Tomatoes, Madeira Demi Glace, Egg Noodles, Parmesan.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Grilled Cajun Chicken, Cream Sauce, Onions, Peppers Mix, Spinach, Fettuccine.

Bob's Southern Fried Chicken

$26.00+

Regular or Nashville Hot. Served with Seasonal Veg and Starch of Your Choice.

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$28.00

Half Bone-in Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Cream, Waffle, Chipotle Syrup.

Fried Flounder

$28.00

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw, Grilled Lemon, Pickled Watermelon Tartar Sauce.

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Parmesan Mushroom Risotto, Asparagus, Brown Butter Lemon Sauce.

Short Ribs

$35.00

Pimento Cheese Grits, Collard Greens, Mushroom Demi.

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Poached Shrimp, Pimento Cheese Grits, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese.

Handhelds

Black and Blue Burger

$20.00

8 oz. Angus Beef Blackened Patty, Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttered Brioche Bun, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Pickles.

Nashville Fried Chicken Sammy

$18.00

Hot N Spicy Fried Chicken with Pickles, Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Garlic Aioli.

Rulebreaker Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Angus Beef House Patty, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Truffle Burger

$24.00

8 oz. Angus Beef House Patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Truffle Cheese, Truffle Oil, Garlic Aioli.

Starches and Vegetables

Asparagus

$9.00

lemon butter garlic sauce, parmesan.

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Fire Roasted Brussels

$8.00

lemon juice, and smoked sea salt.

Ham Hock Collard Greens

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$3.00

Madeira wine glaze, herb oil.

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

pine nuts, white raisins.

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Wood Fired Grain Pizzas

Chicken & Waffles Pizza

$21.00

Bacon Jam, Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Waffles, Mozzarella, Pimento Cheese.

Lobster Roll Pizza

$35.00

Vodka Sauce, Lobster Tail, Hearts of Palm, Red Onion.

Margherita

$16.00

Garlic EVOO, Roasted Garlic, Ripped Burrata, Tomato, Basil.

Parma Ham & Fig Jam

$20.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parma Ham, Fig Jam, Truffle Oil.

Pepperoni

$17.00

Traditional

$15.00

Truffle & Mushroom

$22.00

Truffle & Herb Oil Mushrooms, Arugula, Honey.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Mascarapone Buttercream, Praline, Fried Carrot.

Homespun Ice Cream

$6.00

Ask Your Server For Today's Flavors!

Homespun Sorbet

$6.00

Ask Your Server For Today's Flavors!

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Whipped Cream, Rum Caramel

S'mores Cast Iron Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate Chip and Graham Cracker Cookie, Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream, Caramel.

Churro Waffle

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger + Sd

$8.50

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chk & Waffle

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chk +Sd

$8.00

Kids Fried Chk + Sd

$8.00

Kids Chz Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepp Pizza

$6.00

Staff Shirts

Audio/Visual Fee

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally sourced eclectic cuisine & an extensive, global wine list in an upscale-casual setting.

Location

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory, NC 28601

Directions

