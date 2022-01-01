Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Mas Amor Cantina

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon A la Plancha$25.00
Wood grilled salmon, smoked onions and peppers, topped with avocado crema, mango salsa and queso fresco. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Mas Amor Cantina
Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Grilled Salmon$17.99
More about Coach's - Hickory
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, 12 Hour Tomatoes, Asparagus, Horseradish Cream
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
Taj Indian Cuisine image

 

Taj Indian Cuisine

958 2nd Street NE, Hickory

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Coconut Curry$20.00
Fresh salmon cubes cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.
Salmon Tikka$22.00
Salmon pieces marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
More about Taj Indian Cuisine
BOCA image

 

BOCA

74 8TH Street SE, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
More about BOCA
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Blacken Salmon Salad$17.99
romaine, cabbage, carrot, tomato, candied peanuts, sesame ginger vinaigrette (BAP 4✰ Coho Salmon)
Salmon Cajun Alfredo$22.99
Cajun Salmon, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

