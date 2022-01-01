Salmon in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve salmon
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Salmon A la Plancha
|$25.00
Wood grilled salmon, smoked onions and peppers, topped with avocado crema, mango salsa and queso fresco. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Coach's - Hickory
2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY
|Fire Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Salmon
|$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, 12 Hour Tomatoes, Asparagus, Horseradish Cream
Taj Indian Cuisine
958 2nd Street NE, Hickory
|Salmon Coconut Curry
|$20.00
Fresh salmon cubes cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.
|Salmon Tikka
|$22.00
Salmon pieces marinated in delicately spiced yogurt & cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Thai Blacken Salmon Salad
|$17.99
romaine, cabbage, carrot, tomato, candied peanuts, sesame ginger vinaigrette (BAP 4✰ Coho Salmon)
|Salmon Cajun Alfredo
|$22.99
Cajun Salmon, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper