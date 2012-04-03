Dinner Menu

Small Plates

Poke Tower*

$13.00

Chef's selection of Ahi tuna, white fish & salmon tossed with sesame soy sambal, tossed in a sesame soy sambal, wakame, tempura nori crisps.

Kimchi Fries

$11.00

Nori fries, kimchi, gochujang BBQ, scallions, toasted sesame. +fried egg*$2, +pork belly $4

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Flash fried, spicy mayo, citrus soy slaw, finished with sweet chili, scallions, toasted sesame.

Calamari

$17.00

Tender steaks, flash fried with wasabi cream, and thai chili.

Miso Soup

$3.50

Scallions, enoki mushroom, tofu.

Kung Pao Wings

$17.00

Brined and smoked, crisped in the wok, tossed in kung pao sauce and chopped peanuts.

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Chili oil, togarashi, bonito flakes.

Yellowtail Carpaccio*

$17.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeno, Ponzu.

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

Wonton crisps, sweet chili sauce, scallions, tempura parmesan crust.

Dumpling of the Week

$13.00

Chef's creations, hand rolled, choice of fried or steamed, served with spicy potsticker sauce.

Steam Buns

$13.00

3 buns: Pork Belly, Vegetable, and Peking Duck; served with pickled vegetable and hoisin sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.00

Chef inspired, hand rolled; Julienne fresh vegetables, spicy potsticker sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Wok seared chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, finished with sweet soy sauce and served on a bed of rice sticks and iceberg lettuce.

Salads

Cowa-Sake Greens

$9.00

Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, orange, ginger dressing. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +10 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15

Peanut Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, bell peppers, peanuts, cilantro, crispy noodles, peanut dressing. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +6 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15

Asian Caesar Salad

$14.00

Binchotan charred hearts of romaine, umami dressing, nori, wonton croutons. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +6 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

Burgers

Asian* Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb beef burger, teriyaki glaze, toasted nori, spicy mayo, tempura avocado, LTO. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Bacon n' Cheddar Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb beef burger, sharp cheddar, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Spicy Mayo. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Black and Bleu* Burger

$19.00

1/3 lb beef burger, blackening seasoning, tomato jam, LTO, pickles, bleu cheese, garlic aioli. +Fried Egg*: $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$17.00

6 oz Chicken Breast, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, Tempura fried Avocado, LTO, Wasabi Mayo. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

1/3 beef burger, white cheddar cheese, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Grilled Pineapple, Teryiaki sauce. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb beef burger, jalapeno cream cheese, Goodnight Brothers bacon, LTO, pickles, fried Jalapenos. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Kimchi* Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb beef burger, house kimchi sauce, fried kimchi, LTO, rice patty, fried egg*. Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Poke' Burger

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy patty of chef's selection premium tuna, white fish, & salmon topped with spicy mayo, LTO, fried wakame, toasted sesame. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Salmon BLT

$22.00

6oz Togarashi blackened Salmon filet, Goodnight Brother's Bacon, LTO, Garlic Aioli. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

The Texan Burger

$19.00

1/3 lb beef burger, sharp cheddar, tempura onion strings, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, gochujang BBQ sauce, LTO, pickles. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

House made veggie patty, roasted garlic aioli, nori spice, tempura avocado, LTO, pickles. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.

Plain Burger w/CHZ

$15.00

Plain Burger NO CHZ

$15.00

Bento Boxes

Premium Cowa-Sake Box

$28.00

Combo Box featuring: Slider of the week, nori fries, asian cucumbers, edamame, with your choice of: Philly Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, or half of any premium roll for an additional charge.

Cowa-Sake Box

$25.00

Combo Box featuring: House slider, Nori fries, Asian cucumbers, Edamame. With your choice of :Cali roll, spicy tuna roll, veggie roll.

From the Wok

Mongolian Beef

$22.00

Tender marinated steak, tomatoes, scallions, finished with spicy soy and served with white rice.

Kimchi Fried Rice*

$16.00

Fried rice, onions, carrots, scallions, kimchi sauce, sunny side egg. +Pork $5 +Tofu $4

Szechuan Chicken

$19.00

Wok seared chicken, red peppers, scallions, garlic, ginger, bok choy, chopped peanuts, kung pao sauce.

Chef's Noodle Feature

$26.95

Chef inspired seasonal noodle dish.

Chef's Fish Feature

$27.00

Chef inspired fresh fish feature.

Peking Duck

$40.00

Limited Selection Daily, steam buns, scallions, cucumbers, hoisin sauce.

Desserts

Bananas Foster Spring Roll

$11.00

Flambe 151 rum pan sauce, brown sugar, vanilla sauce, fresh berries.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$13.00

Raspberry compote, shiso leaf.

Bag o' Donuts

$10.00

Yeast roll donuts, cocolate and caramel, powdered sugar.

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Sides

Fried Rice Side

$7.00

Wok vegetables, Fried Egg, Kung Pao sauce.

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

Steamed Rice side

$3.00

Dashi steamed japanese white rice, sesame seeds

Edamame Side

$4.00

A side portion of our steamed edamame with flaky salt.

Seaweed Salad Side

$4.00

Wakame, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame.

Thai Cucumbers Side

$5.00

Pickled cucumbers, red onion, fresh cilantro, sesame soy sambal, baby greens, toasted sesame.

House Fries Side

$5.00

Nori flake, seasoned salt, spicy mayo.

Sweet Fries Side

$5.00

Kosher salt, togarashi honey butter.

Add Ons

SD Chili Oil

$0.50

SD Hoisin

$0.50

SD Ponzu

$0.50

SD Potlikker Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sweet Chili

$0.50

SD Wasabi Crema

$0.50

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

SD Kimchi

$5.00

Single House Slider

$5.00

Single Slider of the Week

$6.00

Sushi Menu

Classic Rolls

California

$9.00

Kani, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Crispy shrimp | Cucumber | Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Ahi grade premimum Tuna, Cucumbers, Spicy mayo.

Philly

$10.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado.

Veggie

$8.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots.

Garlic Tuna

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo.

Premium Rolls

Volcano*

$17.00

Inside: Cali Roll Base Outside: Spicy Tuna Mix | Tempura Flakes | Togarashi Spice | Scallions

The Bob* AKA "The Godfather"

$23.00

Inside: Spicy tuna salad, cucumber, Outside: Tempura flakes, avocado, premium tuna, green tobiko, wasabi mayo.

One Piece Roll*

$15.00

Inside: Snow crab, avocado. Outside: Masago

Wicked Tuna*

$26.00

Inside: Tuna| Cucumber | Spicy mayo | Scallions. Outside: Torched Bluefin Toro |Eel sauce | Wasabi Crema | Assorted tobiko.

Cowa-Sake*

$28.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura | Cucumber Outside: Torched Wagyu | Togarashi | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Assorted Tobiko | Scallions | Ponzu

Chef's Roll of the Week

$30.00

Ask your server about this week's roll!

The Hong Kong*

$16.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber. Outside: Snow crab, scallions, spicy mayo, nori flake.

Blue Ridge*

$18.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura | Cucumber Outside: Tempura Flake | Yellowtail | Salmon | Spicy mayo | Togarashi | Masago | Red Tobiko | Scallions | Ponzu.

Shinobi Lobster

$24.00

Inside: Cali base Outside: Tempura fried cold water Lobster | Kimchi Sauce | topped with crispy kimchi scallions.

Big Bang*

$18.00

Inside: Cali Base Outside: Bang Bang Shrimp | Togarashi | Sweet Chili | Crispy Garlic | Scallions

Goku*

$16.00

Inside:Tuna Saku | Cucumbers | Scallions Outside: Salmon | Avocado

TNT*

$17.00

Panko crusted & Flash Fried Inside: Premium Tuna | Cream Cheese | Jalapeno | Kani Outside: Spicy Mayo | Nori Flake | Ponzu

Tataki Maki*

$22.00

Inside: Kani | Cucumber | Avocado Outside: Tempura Flakes | Blackened Tuna | Jalapeno Cream Cheese | Spicy Mayo | Nori Flake | Smoke

Grayson*

$18.00

Inside: Salmon | Cucumber | Outside: Tuna Saku | Avocado | Lemon Zest | Ponzu

Hot Sake Maki*

$18.00

Baked: Salmon | Avocado | Cream Cheese | Togarashi | Spicy Mayo | Scallions

Shogun*

$16.00

Panko crusted and Flash Fried Inside: Salmon | Cream Cheese | Kani | Avocado Outside: Eel Sauce | Spicy Mayo | Ponzu

Sashimi

Salmon | Sake*| Sashimi

$4.00

One Piece Per Order Sub Grilled Rice Cake +$3 Add Fresh Wasabi +$7

Yellowtail | Hamachi* | Sashimi

$5.00

Tuna | Maguro* | Sashimi

$6.00

Eel | Unagi* | Sashimi

$4.00

Tobiko* | Sashimi

$5.00

Smoked Salmon | Kunsei Sake* | Sashimi

$5.00Out of stock

Blackened Tuna* | Sashimi

$6.00

Snow Crab* | Sashimi

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp | Amaebi* | Sashimi

$7.00

Egg | Tamago | Sashimi

$3.00

Masago* | Sashimi

$4.00

King Crab | Sashimi

$15.00

Grilled on coals, brushed with lemongrass butter, wasabi yuzu.

Lobster | Sashimi

$15.00

Grilled on coals, brushed lemongrass butter, Citrus, Tobiko, Scallions.

Otoro* | Sashimi

$18.00

Seared, Black garlic shoyu, wasabi tobiko

Wagyu Beef* |Sashimi

$21.00

Truffle compound Butter, Maldon salt

Octopus | Sashimi

$7.00

Seasonal White Fish | Sashimi

$7.00

Nigiri

Snow Crab | Nigiri*

$6.00

Salmon | Nigiri *

$3.00

Yellowtail | Hamachi* | Nigiri

$4.00

Tuna | Maguro* | Nigiri

$5.00

Eel | Unagi | Nigiri

$3.00

Tobiko* | Nigiri

$4.00

Smoked Salmon | Kunsei Sake* | Nigiri

$4.00

Blackened Tuna | Nigiri

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp | Amaebi* | Nigiri

$7.00

Egg | Tamago | Nigiri

$2.00

Masago* | Nigiri

$3.00

King Crab | Nigiri

$14.00

Lobster | Nigiri

$14.00

Otoro* | Nigiri

$17.00

Wagyu Beef* | Nigiri

$20.00

Uni Spec

$18.00Out of stock

Toro Handroll

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal White Fish | Nigiri

$6.00

Sushi Add Ons

SD Fresh Wasabi

$7.00

SD Wasabi

SD Wasabi & Ginger

SD Eel Sauce

$1.00

Frothy Bevs

Hot Coffee + More

Drip Coffee - Quick Cup

$2.75

Americano

$3.00

Ristretto

$2.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Doppio

$2.25

Double shot of espresso.

Traditional Macchiato

$2.75

Double shot & Dollop foam - this is a traditional macchiato with no sweetener and very little milk. If you are looking for a macchiato like you might get at a chain coffee shop, check out our Coffee Shop Macchiato!

Cortado

$3.50

Half espresso & Half steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Coffee Shop Macchiato

$5.00

Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Frothy Faves

Chai Latte

$5.00

Spiced chai & milk, topped with candied ginger.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Green tea matcha & milk.

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey tea, lavender syrup, milk.

Giggy Pop

$4.00

House strawberry syrup, club soda, vanilla cold foam.

Chai'er Grounds

$7.50

Spiced Chai, double shot espresso, lavender & vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Almond Joy

$6.00

Cold brew, almond syrup, coconut syrup, mocha cold foam.

Frothy Affogato

$4.00

Double shot espresso poured over soft serve.

Choco-Brew-A-Doo

$7.50

Caramel Rooster Shake

$7.50

The Beak Treat

$7.50

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Orchid Vanilla

$3.50+

Jasmine Green

$3.50+

Cherry Blossom

$3.50+

Moroccan Mint

$3.50+

Chamomile Citron

$3.50+

Ginger Lemongrass

$3.50+

Mango?

$3.50+

Bubbly

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

Specialty Mimosa

$9.00

Specialty Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

Cocktails (*all21?)

Chilly Chai-Frothy

$11.00

Midnight Kahlua-Frothy

$9.00

Brew-Ha-Ha-Frothy

$11.00
Espresso Martini-Frothy

$12.00

Espresso, Absolut Vanilia, Kahlua

Bloody Mary-Frothy

$9.00

Frothy Food

Small Plates

Yeast Roll Doughnuts

$6.00

Maple glazed with Bacon Jam

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Biscuits + Killer Gravy.

Egg Dip French Bread*

$8.00

Pomme puree, coddled egg, scallions, served with a grilled baguette for dipping!

Side Items

Goodnight Bros Bacon

$6.00

Cured in the Blue Ridge Mountains, courtesy of Good Night Brothers.

Daniel Boone Ham

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

duroc pork sausage link

Side Hash

$5.00

scratch shredded potatoes, finished with sour cream & served with chipotle bourbon ketchup

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Spinach-Ginger Side Salad

$6.50

spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing

Regular Biscuit

$3.50

Killer Biscuit!

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$4.00

Feed

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

scrambled eggs, side of hash, killer biscuit, and choice of country ham, bacon, or sausage link

Hash Plate

$13.00

house breakfast hash, pork belly, red peppers, onions, sunny eggs, chipotle bourbon ketchup

Pancakes

$11.00

powdered sugar + berry compote

Veggie Benny

$12.00

open faced biscuit, baby greens with wasabi yuzu, caramelized onions & blistered red peppers, avocado, sunny egg, hollaindaise

Blue Ridge Benny

$13.00

open faced biscuit, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise

Salmon Benny*

$18.00

open faced biscuit, togarashi blackened salmon, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise

Sammy

Rooster Egg & Cheese

$9.00

soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, rooster sauce

Burger*

$14.00

Seasoned beef patty, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, Tillamook cheddar, sunny egg, bacon jam, LTO, garlic aioli

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

killer fried chicken, GN Bros bacon, soft scrambled egg, chipotle syrup

Pork Belly Lettuce & Tomato

$15.00

crispy smoked duroc pork belly, sliced tomato, shaved iceberg, bacon jam

Country Ham on a Biscuit

$9.00

Dan'l Boone Country Ham, soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, killer gravy

Salmon Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$15.00

togarashi blackened salmon filet, GN Bros bacon, LTO, garlic aioli

Deviled Egg Salad Sammy

$12.00

house egg salad, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce, dijon mustard

The Sallie

$12.00

killer veggie patty, avocado, kimchi, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$13.00

herb marinated grilled chicken, GN Bros bacon, LTO, avocado, blistered red peppers, garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese Please!

$7.00

Tillamook white and sharp cheddar, garlic aioli

Salads (Dine-In)

Spinach-Ginger Side Salad

$6.50

spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing

Caesar

$9.00

classic caesar

Chopped

$10.00

lettuce, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, herbed vinaigrette

Peanut Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, bell peppers, peanuts, cilantro, peanut dressing