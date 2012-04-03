Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
1 North Center Street
Hickory, NC 28601
Dinner Menu
Small Plates
Poke Tower*
Chef's selection of Ahi tuna, white fish & salmon tossed with sesame soy sambal, tossed in a sesame soy sambal, wakame, tempura nori crisps.
Kimchi Fries
Nori fries, kimchi, gochujang BBQ, scallions, toasted sesame. +fried egg*$2, +pork belly $4
Bang Bang Shrimp
Flash fried, spicy mayo, citrus soy slaw, finished with sweet chili, scallions, toasted sesame.
Calamari
Tender steaks, flash fried with wasabi cream, and thai chili.
Miso Soup
Scallions, enoki mushroom, tofu.
Kung Pao Wings
Brined and smoked, crisped in the wok, tossed in kung pao sauce and chopped peanuts.
Shishito Peppers
Chili oil, togarashi, bonito flakes.
Yellowtail Carpaccio*
Thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeno, Ponzu.
Crab Rangoon Dip
Wonton crisps, sweet chili sauce, scallions, tempura parmesan crust.
Dumpling of the Week
Chef's creations, hand rolled, choice of fried or steamed, served with spicy potsticker sauce.
Steam Buns
3 buns: Pork Belly, Vegetable, and Peking Duck; served with pickled vegetable and hoisin sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Chef inspired, hand rolled; Julienne fresh vegetables, spicy potsticker sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Wok seared chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, finished with sweet soy sauce and served on a bed of rice sticks and iceberg lettuce.
Salads
Cowa-Sake Greens
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, orange, ginger dressing. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +10 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15
Peanut Salad
Mixed Greens, bell peppers, peanuts, cilantro, crispy noodles, peanut dressing. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +6 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15
Asian Caesar Salad
Binchotan charred hearts of romaine, umami dressing, nori, wonton croutons. Add Salmon* +12 Add Grilled Chicken +6 Add Shrimp +9 add Premium Tuna Saku* +15
SIDE House Salad
Burgers
Asian* Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, teriyaki glaze, toasted nori, spicy mayo, tempura avocado, LTO. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Bacon n' Cheddar Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, sharp cheddar, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Spicy Mayo. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Black and Bleu* Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, blackening seasoning, tomato jam, LTO, pickles, bleu cheese, garlic aioli. +Fried Egg*: $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Chicken Bacon Avocado
6 oz Chicken Breast, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, Tempura fried Avocado, LTO, Wasabi Mayo. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Hawaiian Burger
1/3 beef burger, white cheddar cheese, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Grilled Pineapple, Teryiaki sauce. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Jalapeno Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, jalapeno cream cheese, Goodnight Brothers bacon, LTO, pickles, fried Jalapenos. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Kimchi* Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, house kimchi sauce, fried kimchi, LTO, rice patty, fried egg*. Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Poke' Burger
Spicy patty of chef's selection premium tuna, white fish, & salmon topped with spicy mayo, LTO, fried wakame, toasted sesame. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Salmon BLT
6oz Togarashi blackened Salmon filet, Goodnight Brother's Bacon, LTO, Garlic Aioli. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
The Texan Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, sharp cheddar, tempura onion strings, Goodnight Brothers Bacon, gochujang BBQ sauce, LTO, pickles. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Veggie Burger
House made veggie patty, roasted garlic aioli, nori spice, tempura avocado, LTO, pickles. +Fried Egg* for $2 Served on your choice of: House Made Yeast Roll Bun OR Lettuce Wrap and with a Side Choice of Nori Seasoned Fries or Sweet Fries. Substitute side for an additional up charge.
Plain Burger w/CHZ
Plain Burger NO CHZ
Bento Boxes
Premium Cowa-Sake Box
Combo Box featuring: Slider of the week, nori fries, asian cucumbers, edamame, with your choice of: Philly Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, or half of any premium roll for an additional charge.
Cowa-Sake Box
Combo Box featuring: House slider, Nori fries, Asian cucumbers, Edamame. With your choice of :Cali roll, spicy tuna roll, veggie roll.
From the Wok
Mongolian Beef
Tender marinated steak, tomatoes, scallions, finished with spicy soy and served with white rice.
Kimchi Fried Rice*
Fried rice, onions, carrots, scallions, kimchi sauce, sunny side egg. +Pork $5 +Tofu $4
Szechuan Chicken
Wok seared chicken, red peppers, scallions, garlic, ginger, bok choy, chopped peanuts, kung pao sauce.
Chef's Noodle Feature
Chef inspired seasonal noodle dish.
Chef's Fish Feature
Chef inspired fresh fish feature.
Peking Duck
Limited Selection Daily, steam buns, scallions, cucumbers, hoisin sauce.
Desserts
Sides
Fried Rice Side
Wok vegetables, Fried Egg, Kung Pao sauce.
SIDE House Salad
Steamed Rice side
Dashi steamed japanese white rice, sesame seeds
Edamame Side
A side portion of our steamed edamame with flaky salt.
Seaweed Salad Side
Wakame, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame.
Thai Cucumbers Side
Pickled cucumbers, red onion, fresh cilantro, sesame soy sambal, baby greens, toasted sesame.
House Fries Side
Nori flake, seasoned salt, spicy mayo.
Sweet Fries Side
Kosher salt, togarashi honey butter.
Add Ons
Sushi Menu
Classic Rolls
California
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago
Shrimp Tempura
Crispy shrimp | Cucumber | Spicy Mayo
Spicy Tuna
Ahi grade premimum Tuna, Cucumbers, Spicy mayo.
Philly
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado.
Veggie
Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots.
Garlic Tuna
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo.
Premium Rolls
Volcano*
Inside: Cali Roll Base Outside: Spicy Tuna Mix | Tempura Flakes | Togarashi Spice | Scallions
The Bob* AKA "The Godfather"
Inside: Spicy tuna salad, cucumber, Outside: Tempura flakes, avocado, premium tuna, green tobiko, wasabi mayo.
One Piece Roll*
Inside: Snow crab, avocado. Outside: Masago
Wicked Tuna*
Inside: Tuna| Cucumber | Spicy mayo | Scallions. Outside: Torched Bluefin Toro |Eel sauce | Wasabi Crema | Assorted tobiko.
Cowa-Sake*
Inside: Shrimp tempura | Cucumber Outside: Torched Wagyu | Togarashi | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Assorted Tobiko | Scallions | Ponzu
Chef's Roll of the Week
Ask your server about this week's roll!
The Hong Kong*
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber. Outside: Snow crab, scallions, spicy mayo, nori flake.
Blue Ridge*
Inside: Shrimp tempura | Cucumber Outside: Tempura Flake | Yellowtail | Salmon | Spicy mayo | Togarashi | Masago | Red Tobiko | Scallions | Ponzu.
Shinobi Lobster
Inside: Cali base Outside: Tempura fried cold water Lobster | Kimchi Sauce | topped with crispy kimchi scallions.
Big Bang*
Inside: Cali Base Outside: Bang Bang Shrimp | Togarashi | Sweet Chili | Crispy Garlic | Scallions
Goku*
Inside:Tuna Saku | Cucumbers | Scallions Outside: Salmon | Avocado
TNT*
Panko crusted & Flash Fried Inside: Premium Tuna | Cream Cheese | Jalapeno | Kani Outside: Spicy Mayo | Nori Flake | Ponzu
Tataki Maki*
Inside: Kani | Cucumber | Avocado Outside: Tempura Flakes | Blackened Tuna | Jalapeno Cream Cheese | Spicy Mayo | Nori Flake | Smoke
Grayson*
Inside: Salmon | Cucumber | Outside: Tuna Saku | Avocado | Lemon Zest | Ponzu
Hot Sake Maki*
Baked: Salmon | Avocado | Cream Cheese | Togarashi | Spicy Mayo | Scallions
Shogun*
Panko crusted and Flash Fried Inside: Salmon | Cream Cheese | Kani | Avocado Outside: Eel Sauce | Spicy Mayo | Ponzu
Sashimi
Salmon | Sake*| Sashimi
One Piece Per Order Sub Grilled Rice Cake +$3 Add Fresh Wasabi +$7
Yellowtail | Hamachi* | Sashimi
Tuna | Maguro* | Sashimi
Eel | Unagi* | Sashimi
Tobiko* | Sashimi
Smoked Salmon | Kunsei Sake* | Sashimi
Blackened Tuna* | Sashimi
Snow Crab* | Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp | Amaebi* | Sashimi
Egg | Tamago | Sashimi
Masago* | Sashimi
King Crab | Sashimi
Grilled on coals, brushed with lemongrass butter, wasabi yuzu.
Lobster | Sashimi
Grilled on coals, brushed lemongrass butter, Citrus, Tobiko, Scallions.
Otoro* | Sashimi
Seared, Black garlic shoyu, wasabi tobiko
Wagyu Beef* |Sashimi
Truffle compound Butter, Maldon salt
Octopus | Sashimi
Seasonal White Fish | Sashimi
Nigiri
Snow Crab | Nigiri*
Salmon | Nigiri *
Yellowtail | Hamachi* | Nigiri
Tuna | Maguro* | Nigiri
Eel | Unagi | Nigiri
Tobiko* | Nigiri
Smoked Salmon | Kunsei Sake* | Nigiri
Blackened Tuna | Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp | Amaebi* | Nigiri
Egg | Tamago | Nigiri
Masago* | Nigiri
King Crab | Nigiri
Lobster | Nigiri
Otoro* | Nigiri
Wagyu Beef* | Nigiri
Uni Spec
Toro Handroll
Seasonal White Fish | Nigiri
Frothy Bevs
Hot Coffee + More
Drip Coffee - Quick Cup
Americano
Ristretto
Cafe Au Lait
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
Traditional Macchiato
Double shot & Dollop foam - this is a traditional macchiato with no sweetener and very little milk. If you are looking for a macchiato like you might get at a chain coffee shop, check out our Coffee Shop Macchiato!
Cortado
Half espresso & Half steamed milk
Cappuccino
Latte
Hot Chocolate
Coffee Shop Macchiato
Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Drinks
Frothy Faves
Chai Latte
Spiced chai & milk, topped with candied ginger.
Matcha Latte
Green tea matcha & milk.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea, lavender syrup, milk.
Giggy Pop
House strawberry syrup, club soda, vanilla cold foam.
Chai'er Grounds
Spiced Chai, double shot espresso, lavender & vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
Almond Joy
Cold brew, almond syrup, coconut syrup, mocha cold foam.
Frothy Affogato
Double shot espresso poured over soft serve.
Choco-Brew-A-Doo
Caramel Rooster Shake
The Beak Treat
Hot Tea
Cocktails (*all21?)
Frothy Food
Small Plates
Side Items
Goodnight Bros Bacon
Cured in the Blue Ridge Mountains, courtesy of Good Night Brothers.
Daniel Boone Ham
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
duroc pork sausage link
Side Hash
scratch shredded potatoes, finished with sour cream & served with chipotle bourbon ketchup
Fresh Fruit
Spinach-Ginger Side Salad
spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, ginger dressing
Regular Biscuit
Killer Biscuit!
Scrambled Eggs (2)
Feed
Breakfast Plate
scrambled eggs, side of hash, killer biscuit, and choice of country ham, bacon, or sausage link
Hash Plate
house breakfast hash, pork belly, red peppers, onions, sunny eggs, chipotle bourbon ketchup
Pancakes
powdered sugar + berry compote
Veggie Benny
open faced biscuit, baby greens with wasabi yuzu, caramelized onions & blistered red peppers, avocado, sunny egg, hollaindaise
Blue Ridge Benny
open faced biscuit, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise
Salmon Benny*
open faced biscuit, togarashi blackened salmon, baby greens salad, sunny egg, hollandaise
Sammy
Rooster Egg & Cheese
soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, rooster sauce
Burger*
Seasoned beef patty, Dan'l Boone Country Ham, Tillamook cheddar, sunny egg, bacon jam, LTO, garlic aioli
Fried Chicken Biscuit
killer fried chicken, GN Bros bacon, soft scrambled egg, chipotle syrup
Pork Belly Lettuce & Tomato
crispy smoked duroc pork belly, sliced tomato, shaved iceberg, bacon jam
Country Ham on a Biscuit
Dan'l Boone Country Ham, soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, killer gravy
Salmon Bacon Lettuce & Tomato
togarashi blackened salmon filet, GN Bros bacon, LTO, garlic aioli
Deviled Egg Salad Sammy
house egg salad, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce, dijon mustard
The Sallie
killer veggie patty, avocado, kimchi, baby greens, sliced red onion, rooster sauce
Grilled Chicken Sammy
herb marinated grilled chicken, GN Bros bacon, LTO, avocado, blistered red peppers, garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese Please!
Tillamook white and sharp cheddar, garlic aioli
Salads (Dine-In)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
With breathtaking decor, Cowa-Sake and Frothy Rooster will delight your tastebuds from first crow to last call. Specializing in biscuits, caffeine, sushi, burgers, and cocktails, there's something for everyone at our hybrid restaurant, Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster.
1 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601