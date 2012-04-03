Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Hickory
  • /
  • HKYCY - Courtyard By Marriott - Hickory - Bistro
Main picView gallery

HKYCY - Courtyard By Marriott - Hickory - Bistro

Open today 1:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1946 13th Avenue Drive Southeast

Hickory, NC 28602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 12:59 am

Location

1946 13th Avenue Drive Southeast, Hickory NC 28602

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Aguilar - 1960 US HWY 70 SE suite 244 #2-106
orange starNo Reviews
2359 Us Highway 70 Se Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
BOCA
orange starNo Reviews
74 8TH Street SE Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
92Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
Cranford Brother's Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
205 Main Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory

Denver

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

HKYCY - Courtyard By Marriott - Hickory - Bistro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston